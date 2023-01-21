JANUARY
ALL-YOU-CAN-EAT BREAKFAST: 8 to 11 a.m. Jan. 21, Wampum American Legion, 436 Beaver St. Menu includes french toast, scrambled eggs, hash browns, sausage, biscuits, gravy, bacon, toast, coffee, tea and orange juice. Adults, $10; children 5 and under, $5.
FREE FOOD DISTRIBUTION: 8:30 a.m. Jan. 21, Cascade Galleria (former Towne Mall), 200 S. Jefferson St. Food for 1,100 families loaded directly into vehicles on a first-come, first-served basis. Boxes include meat, milk, apples, fresh produce and shelf-stable food. Arrive early, as the distribution will start as soon as trucks are unloaded and distribution lines are set up. The line will form at the intersection of West Washington Street and Columbus Innerbelt. Sponsored by Jubilee Ministries International Nourishing Others Well-Being Project and the Christian Chamber of Commerce of Western Pennsylvania.
WINTER WEEDS WALK: 1 to 3 p.m. Jan. 26, Pleasant Valley Picnic Area, South Shore, Moraine State Park. Even in winter, the remnants of last year’s plants can add beauty to a walk by the lake. Easy 1.5-mile hike along Lake Arthur. Learn about native plants. Dress for the weather and wear sturdy shoes or boots. Severe weather cancels event. Meet at the Pleasant Valley Picnic Area, straight past the South Shore Park Office, 225 Pleasant Valley Road, Portersville.
SOUP SALE: 10 a.m. to noon, Jan. 27-28, Shenango Presbyterian Church, 3144 Wilmington Road. Chicken noodle, chili, stuffed pepper, vegetable beef. Call (724) 654-2322 by Jan. 24 to order. $7 a quart.
