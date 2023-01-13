ONGOING
DANCE: 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Mondays, Scott Township Firehall, 3712 Harlansburg Road (Route 108). Sponsored by the New Castle Country Music Association.
PRAYER SHAWL MINISTRY: 12:30 p.m. fourth Wednesday of every month, First Presbyterian Church, 125 N. Jefferson St. All faiths and skill levels from beginner knitter/crocheter to experienced welcome. Pray as you knit/crochet comfort shawls. Call the church office for more information, (724) 652-7706.
COMMUNITY BIBLE STUDY: 1 to 3 p.m. Thursdays, The Confluence, 214 E. Washington St. Lunch available for purchase. One chapter a week from the Book of Romans. Bring Bible or phone with a Bible app. Sponsored by First Presbyterian Church.
GLORY GRILLE: free meal, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. first and third Saturdays of each month, First Presbyterian Church, 125 N. Jefferson St. The meals are partially funded by the Carolyn Knox Foundation.
GOSPEL JAM: Sundays, Fellowship Church, Route 62 between Mercer and Hermitage. Church service at 3:30 p.m., snacks and social hour at 4:30 p.m., gospel jam from 5:30 to 7:30. Live band. Open mic.
THE REC CENTER: located at First Presbyterian Church, 125 N. Jefferson St. is now forming new programs (crafting, cookie decorating, low impact exercise, games, Bible studies and more). All are welcome at the center, which is open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays. For more information, call Adele at (724) 510-4181 or the church office at (724) 652-7706.
JANUARY
ALL-YOU-CAN-EAT BREAKFAST: 8 to 10 a.m. Jan. 14, Savannah United Methodist Church, 84 Savannah Gardner Road. Adults, $8; ages 4 to 8, $5; ages 3 and under, free.
HOLY SPIRIT PARISH BREAKFAST: 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Jan. 15, Holy Spirit Parish Center, 117 N. Beaver St. Bacon, sausage, eggs, pancakes, French toast, juices, coffee and tea. Adults, $10; children, $5; 2 years and under eat free. Sponsored by Holy Spirit Men of Faith. See www.holyspiritparishoflawrencecounty.org for full details.
HIRING EVENT: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Jan. 17, PA CareerLink Lawrence County, 101 S. Mercer Street, Suite 101. Hiring representatives from ComForCare Home Care will be conducting open interviews for Caregivers in Lawrence County. No appointment necessary; come dressed for an interview and bring copies of your updated resume. Free to attend; free parking; on the bus route. For more information, call (724) 656-3165 or visit www.pacareerlink.pa.gov.
MISSIONARY IMAGE OF OUR LADY OF GUADALUPE VISIT: 6:30 p.m. Jan. 17, St. Mary Church, 124 N. Beaver St. Contact Cathy Frank at (724) 654-9371, ext. 1, or cfrank@hsplc.org. See www.holyspiritparishoflawrencecounty.org for full details.
WINTER TREE WALK: 1 to 3 p.m. Jan. 18, Five Points Group Tenting Area, North Shore, Moraine State Park. Learn the basics of tree identification in the winter by joining staff for a guided walk. Dress for the weather (severe weather cancels event) and bring a drink or snack. Easy, approximately one-mile walk for all ages.
ALL-YOU-CAN-EAT BREAKFAST: 8 to 11 a.m. Jan. 21, Wampum American Legion, 436 Beaver St. Menu includes french toast, scrambled eggs, hash browns, sausage, biscuits, gravy, bacon, toast, coffee, tea and orange juice. Adults, $10; children 5 and under, $5.
FREE FOOD DISTRIBUTION: 8:30 a.m. Jan. 21, Cascade Galleria (former Towne Mall), 200 S. Jefferson St. Food for 1,100 families loaded directly into vehicles on a first-come, first-served basis. Boxes include meat, milk, apples, fresh produce and shelf-stable food. Arrive early, as the distribution will start as soon as trucks are unloaded and distribution lines are set up. The line will form at the intersection of West Washington Street and Columbus Innerbelt. Sponsored by Jubilee Ministries International Nourishing Others Well-Being Project and the Christian Chamber of Commerce of Western Pennsylvania.
WINTER WEEDS WALK: 1 to 3 p.m. Jan. 26, Pleasant Valley Picnic Area, South Shore, Moraine State Park. Even in winteår, the remnants of last year’s plants can add beauty to a walk by the lake. Easy 1.5-mile hike along Lake Arthur. Learn about native plants. Dress for the weather and wear sturdy shoes or boots. Severe weather cancels event. Meet at the Pleasant Valley Picnic Area, straight past the South Shore Park Office, 225 Pleasant Valley Road, Portersville.
SOUP SALE: 10 a.m. to noon, Jan. 27-28, Shenango Presbyterian Church, 3144 Wilmington Road. Chicken noodle, chili, stuffed pepper, vegetable beef. Call (724) 654-2322 by Jan. 24 to order. $7 a quart.
DRIVE-THRU STUFFED CABBAGE DINNER FOR VETERANS: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. (or until food is gone) Jan. 28, New Castle Fire Department, 10 Margaret St. Sponsored by the the Vietnam Agent Orange Veterans Project. Free for all active duty military members and veterans with proof of service.
FEBRUARY
GROUND HOG HIKE: 1 to 3 p.m. Feb. 2, Pleasant Valley Picnic Area, South Shore, Moraine State Park. Approximately two miles (easy to moderate hiking terrain). Hike and learn some animal facts and see the park in winter. Wear sturdy shoes, dress for the weather (severe weather cancels event) and bring water and trail snacks. The meeting spot is approximately a half mile straight past the South Shore Park Office, 225 Pleasant Valley Road, Portersville.
HOLY SPIRIT PARISH FIRST FRIDAY CELEBRATION: 5 p.m. Feb. 3, St. Mary Church, 124 N. Beaver St. Exposition of the blessed sacrament, adoration, confessions, benediction, Mass. Sponsored by Holy Spirit Men of Faith. See www.holyspiritparishoflawrencecounty.org for full details.
WINTERFEST 2023: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Feb. 4, McDanel’s Launch, North Shore, Moraine State Park. Free family-friendly, outdoor event with winter-themed festivities including children’s crafts, food, winter recreation demonstrations, chainsaw carvings, cold water fishing demonstrations, live music, bonfire, craft vendors and more.
DRUMLINE LIVE!: Feb. 11, Orr Auditorium, Westminster College. Part of the Celebrity Series. For tickets, call (724) 946-7354.
PAINT ‘N SIP: 1 to 3:30 p.m. Feb. 26, Casey K Creations, 2701 Wilmington Road. Paint a spring scene for $38 per person with proceeds benefiting the Lawrence County Penn State Alumni Scholarship Fund. BYOB. Water, soft drinks and painting supplies included. Registration required with payment prior to Feb. 10. Checks made payable to Penn State Alumni-Lawrence County Chapter should be mailed to Eleanor DeAntonio, 114 W. Sheridan Ave., New Castle, PA 16105. For questions, text or call Tom Show at (724) 856-2255 and leave a message.
MARCH
“ARSENIC AND OLD LACE”: March 24-April 2, New Castle Playhouse, 212 E. Long Ave. (724) 654-3437 or www.newcastleplayhouse.org.
APRIL
POSTMODERN JUKEBOX’S “LIFE IN THE PAST LANE”: April 1, Orr Auditorium, Westminster College. Part of the Celebrity Series. For tickets, call (724) 946-7354.
MAY
“DESCENDANTS THE MUSICAL”: May 5-14, New Castle Playhouse, 212 E. Long Ave. (724) 654-3437 or www.newcastleplayhouse.org.
“THE GRUFFALO”: May 15, Orr Auditorium, Westminster College. Celebrity Series for Kids event. For tickets, call (724) 946-7354.
(visitlawrencecounty.com contributed to this listing.)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.