ONGOING
DANCE: 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Mondays, Scott Township Firehall, 3712 Harlansburg Road (Route 108). Sponsored by the New Castle Country Music Association.
PRAYER SHAWL MINISTRY: 12:30 p.m. fourth Wednesday of every month, First Presbyterian Church, 125 N. Jefferson St. All faiths and skill levels from beginner knitter/crocheter to experienced welcome. Pray as you knit/crochet comfort shawls. Call the church office for more information, (724) 652-7706.
SQUARE DANCES: sponsored by the Castle Paws and Taws, 7 to 9:30 p.m. Wednesdays, Grace United Methodist Ministries church, 135 Decker Drive. The St. Patrick’s Day dance will be March 15. For more information, call the Mansells at (724) 971-0921 or the Websters at (724) 971-8923 or visit castlepawsandtaws.org or the group’s Facebook page.
LOW-IMPACT AEROBICS FOR SENIORS: 11 to 11:30 a.m. Thursdays, First Presbyterian Church Fellowship Hall, 125 N. Jefferson St. Free. Led by Jewel Ullrich. Funded by The Rec Center, Caroline Knox Foundation and First Presbyterian Church.
COMMUNITY BIBLE STUDY: 1 to 3 p.m. Thursdays, The Confluence, 214 E. Washington St. Lunch available for purchase. One chapter a week from the Book of Romans. Bring Bible or phone with a Bible app. Sponsored by First Presbyterian Church.
GLORY GRILLE: free meal, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. first and third Saturdays of each month, First Presbyterian Church, 125 N. Jefferson St. The meals are partially funded by the Carolyn Knox Foundation.
GOSPEL JAM: Sundays, Fellowship Church, Route 62 between Mercer and Hermitage. Church service at 3:30 p.m., snacks and social hour at 4:30 p.m., gospel jam from 5:30 to 7:30. Live band. Open mic.
THE REC CENTER: located at First Presbyterian Church, 125 N. Jefferson St., is now forming new programs (crafting, cookie decorating, low impact exercise, games, Bible studies and more). All are welcome at the center, which is open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays. For more information, call Adele at (724) 510-4181 or the church office at (724) 652-7706.
LENTEN EVENTS
LENTEN LUNCHES: noon Wednesdays through April 5, First United Brethren Church, 1900 Eastbrook Road. Open community members of all ages. Bring a carry-in dish to share. Beverages and table service provided. Pastor Marc Stephenson will have a devotional time following the meal. (724) 654-9653.
HOLY SPIRIT PARISH LENTEN FISH DINNERS: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Feb. 24, March 3, 10, 17, 24 and 31, Holy Spirit Faith Formation Building, 915 S. Jefferson St. Take-outs available. See www.holyspiritparishoflawrencecounty.org for full details.
HOLY SPIRIT PARISH EASTERFEST: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 1, Holy Spirit Parish Center, 117 N. Beaver St. Pierogis, cabbage rolls, nut rolls, palm crosses and more. See www.holyspiritparishoflawrencecounty.org for full details.
FEBRUARY
BLOOD DRIVE: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Feb. 24, St. Mary’s Parish Center, 117 N. Beaver St. Make an appointment to give at vitalant.org, or call (877) 258-4825.
DRIVE-THRU FOOD DISTRIBUTION: 8:30 a.m. Feb. 25, Cascade Galleria, 200 S. Jefferson St. Food for up to 1,200 families, distribution continues while supplies last. Each family will receive fresh milk from Marburger Dairy, two frozen meat items, apples from Apple Castle, a variety of in-season, garden-fresh produce and nutritious shelf-stable groceries. The food will be loaded directly into vehicles by volunteers. The distribution line will form at the intersection of The Columbus Innerbelt and West Washington Street. For more information, visit jubileeministriesint.com, call the church office at (724) 658-3884 or email JubileeMinistriesNOWproject@gmail.com.
SPAGHETTI DINNER: 3:30 to 7 p.m. Feb. 25, New Wilmington Presbyterian Church, 229 S. Market St. Eat in or take out. Adults, $10; children ages 3-12, $5; and children under 3 free. Tickets available at the door. Dinner includes spaghetti and meatballs, salad, bread, soft drinks and dessert. Benefits New Wilmington Scout Troop 733.
GROWING UP WILD EDUCATOR WORKSHOP: 8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. Feb. 25, Moraine State Park, Region 2 Conference Room, 195 Park Road, Prospect. An early childhood education activity guide that builds on children’s sense of wonder about nature and invites them to explore wildlife and the world around them. Workshop participants will receive a copy of the newly revised guide and 3.5 Act 48 hours. Free. Pre-registration is required. Email moraineenvedsp@pa.gov or call the park office at (724) 368-8811. Dress for the outdoors.
PAINT ‘N SIP: 1 to 3:30 p.m. Feb. 26, Casey K Creations, 2701 Wilmington Road. Paint a spring scene for $38 per person with proceeds benefiting the Lawrence County Penn State Alumni Scholarship Fund. BYOB. Water, soft drinks and painting supplies included. Registration required with payment prior to Feb. 10. Checks made payable to Penn State Alumni-Lawrence County Chapter should be mailed to Eleanor DeAntonio, 114 W. Sheridan Ave., New Castle, PA 16105. For questions, text or call Tom Show at (724) 856-2255 and leave a message.
HIRING EVENT: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Feb. 28, PA CareerLink Lawrence County, 101 S. Mercer St., Suite 101. Hiring representatives from Joy Cone Company in Hermitage will be conducting open interviews for all positions. No appointment necessary; walk-ins welcome. Dress for an interview and bring an updated resume. For more information, contact Colleen Chamberlain at (724) 656-3165, ext. 221, or cchamberlain@WCJP.org.
MARCH
SHITTAKE MUSHROOM WORKSHOP: 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. March 4, Moraine State Park, South Shore park office, 225 Pleasant Valley Road, Portersville. Learn to grow own shiitake mushrooms in your backyard. This workshop is designed for adult beginners. Dress for the weather and bring a lawn chair. Pre-registration is appreciated. While supplies last, the first ones to register will receive growing supplies to take home. Email moraineenvedsp@pa.gov or call the park office at (724) 368-8811.
ALL-YOU-CAN-EAT BREAKFAST: 8 to 11 a.m. March 5, American Legion Post 343, 134 N. Jefferson St. Adults $10, children $7. Veterans eat free with ID.
HIRING EVENT: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. March 6, PA CareerLink Lawrence County, 101 S. Mercer Street, Suite 101. Human Resources representatives from FedEx Ground in Zelienople will be on-site to meet with job seekers, answer questions and help with on-line applications for open positions. No appointment necessary; walk-ins welcome. Dress for an interview and bring an updated resume. For more information, contact Colleen Chamberlain at (724) 656-3165, ext. 221; or cchamberlain@WCJP.org.
HIRING EVENT: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. March 7, PA CareerLink® Lawrence County, 101 S. Mercer Street, Suite 101. Hiring representatives from Lawrence County Association for Responsible Care (LCARC) will be conducting open interviews for multiple positions, including accounting clerk, summer camp counselor and direct support professionals. No appointment necessary; walk-ins welcome. Dress for an interview and bring an updated resume. For more information, contact Colleen Chamberlain at (724) 656-3165, ext. 221; or cchamberlain@WCJP.org.
EGG DECORATING AND PALM CROSS MAKING CLASS: 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. March 11, New Castle Public Library, 207 E. North St. Hosted by the Polish Americans of Lawrence County. Reservations are limited and required by March 9. For reservations, contact Reggie Bridges at (724) 971-6384. No children under 15.
PIZZELLE MAKING CLASS: 1 p.m. March 13, First Presbyterian Church Rec Center, 125 N. Jefferson St. Taught by Diane Collins. Free. All supplies provided. Call Adele at (724) 510-4181 to register. Space is limited.
“ARSENIC AND OLD LACE”: March 24-April 2, New Castle Playhouse, 212 E. Long Ave. (724) 654-3437 or www.newcastleplayhouse.org.
APRIL
HOLY SPIRIT PARISH EASTERFEST: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 1, Holy Spirit Parish Center, 117 N. Beaver St. Pierogis, cabbage rolls, nut rolls, palm crosses and more. See www.holyspiritparishoflawrencecounty.org for full details.
POSTMODERN JUKEBOX’S “LIFE IN THE PAST LANE”: April 1, Orr Auditorium, Westminster College. Part of the Celebrity Series. For tickets, call (724) 946-7354.
NEW BEAVER BOROUGH SPRING CLEANUP: April 22. Trash should be set out on the evening of April 21. Only one pass will be made on each road. Homes are limited to 300 pounds of trash each. Magazines and newspapers must be tied securely, and items are not to exceed 5 feet in width. Items that will not be taken include computers, monitors, keyboards, mice, printers, construction materials, toilets, mattresses, box springs, day beds, refrigerators, stoves, microwaves, hazardous materials, TVs, cell phones, carpet and tires. Dried paint cans will be accepted.
MAY
“DESCENDANTS THE MUSICAL”: May 5-14, New Castle Playhouse, 212 E. Long Ave. (724) 654-3437 or www.newcastleplayhouse.org.
“THE GRUFFALO”: May 15, Orr Auditorium, Westminster College. Celebrity Series for Kids event. For tickets, call (724) 946-7354.
(visitlawrencecounty.com contributed to this listing.)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.