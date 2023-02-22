LENTEN EVENTS
LENTEN LUNCHES: noon Wednesdays through April 5, First United Brethren Church, 1900 Eastbrook Road. Open community members of all ages. Bring a carry-in dish to share. Beverages and table service provided. Pastor Marc Stephenson will have a devotional time following the meal. (724) 654-9653.
HOLY SPIRIT PARISH LENTEN FISH DINNERS: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Feb. 24, March 3, 10, 17, 24 and 31, Holy Spirit Faith Formation Building, 915 S. Jefferson St. Take-outs available. See www.holyspiritparishoflawrencecounty.org for full details.
HOLY SPIRIT PARISH EASTERFEST: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 1, Holy Spirit Parish Center, 117 N. Beaver St. Pierogis, cabbage rolls, nut rolls, palm crosses and more. See www.holyspiritparishoflawrencecounty.org for full details.
FEBRUARY
BLOOD DRIVE: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Feb. 24, St. Mary’s Parish Center, 117 N. Beaver St. Make an appointment to give at vitalant.org, or call (877) 258-4825.
DRIVE-THRU FOOD DISTRIBUTION: 8:30 a.m. Feb. 25, Cascade Galleria, 200 S. Jefferson St. Food for up to 1,200 families, distribution continues while supplies last. Each family will receive fresh milk from Marburger Dairy, two frozen meat items, apples from Apple Castle, a variety of in-season, garden-fresh produce and nutritious shelf-stable groceries. The food will be loaded directly into vehicles by volunteers. The distribution line will form at the intersection of The Columbus Innerbelt and West Washington Street. For more information, visit jubileeministriesint.com, call the church office at (724) 658-3884 or email JubileeMinistriesNOWproject@gmail.com.
SPAGHETTI DINNER: 3:30 to 7 p.m. Feb. 25, New Wilmington Presbyterian Church, 229 S. Market St. Eat in or take out. Adults, $10; children ages 3-12, $5; and children under 3 free. Tickets available at the door. Dinner includes spaghetti and meatballs, salad, bread, soft drinks and dessert. Benefits New Wilmington Scout Troop 733.
GROWING UP WILD EDUCATOR WORKSHOP: 8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. Feb. 25, Moraine State Park, Region 2 Conference Room, 195 Park Road, Prospect. An early childhood education activity guide that builds on children’s sense of wonder about nature. Free. Pre-registration is required. Email moraineenvedsp@pa.gov or call the park office at (724) 368-8811.
PAINT ‘N SIP: 1 to 3:30 p.m. Feb. 26, Casey K Creations, 2701 Wilmington Road. Paint a spring scene for $38 per person with proceeds benefiting the Lawrence County Penn State Alumni Scholarship Fund. BYOB. Water, soft drinks and painting supplies included. Registration required with payment prior to Feb. 10. Checks made payable to Penn State Alumni-Lawrence County Chapter should be mailed to Eleanor DeAntonio, 114 W. Sheridan Ave., New Castle, PA 16105. For questions, text or call Tom Show at (724) 856-2255.
