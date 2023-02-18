ONGOING
DANCE: 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Mondays, Scott Township Firehall, 3712 Harlansburg Road (Route 108). Sponsored by the New Castle Country Music Association.
PRAYER SHAWL MINISTRY: 12:30 p.m. fourth Wednesday of every month, First Presbyterian Church, 125 N. Jefferson St. All faiths and skill levels from beginner knitter/crocheter to experienced welcome. Pray as you knit/crochet comfort shawls. Call the church office for more information, (724) 652-7706.
SQUARE DANCES: sponsored by the Castle Paws and Taws, 7 to 9:30 p.m. Wednesdays, Grace United Methodist Ministries church, 135 Decker Drive. There will be no dance Feb. 22 due to Ash Wednesday. The St. Patrick’s Day dance will be March 15. For more information, call the Mansells at (724) 971-0921 or the Websters at (724) 971-8923 or visit castlepawsandtaws.org or the group’s Facebook page.
LOW-IMPACT AEROBICS FOR SENIORS: 11 to 11:30 a.m. Thursdays, First Presbyterian Church Fellowship Hall, 125 N. Jefferson St. Free. Led by Jewel Ullrich. Funded by The Rec Center, Caroline Knox Foundation and First Presbyterian Church.
COMMUNITY BIBLE STUDY: 1 to 3 p.m. Thursdays, The Confluence, 214 E. Washington St. Lunch available for purchase. One chapter a week from the Book of Romans. Bring Bible or phone with a Bible app. Sponsored by First Presbyterian Church.
GLORY GRILLE: free meal, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. first and third Saturdays of each month, First Presbyterian Church, 125 N. Jefferson St. The meals are partially funded by the Carolyn Knox Foundation.
GOSPEL JAM: Sundays, Fellowship Church, Route 62 between Mercer and Hermitage. Church service at 3:30 p.m., snacks and social hour at 4:30 p.m., gospel jam from 5:30 to 7:30. Live band. Open mic.
THE REC CENTER: located at First Presbyterian Church, 125 N. Jefferson St., is now forming new programs (crafting, cookie decorating, low impact exercise, games, Bible studies and more). All are welcome at the center, which is open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays. For more information, call Adele at (724) 510-4181 or the church office at (724) 652-7706.
LENTEN EVENTS
HOLY SPIRIT PARISH ASH WEDNESDAY FISH DINNER: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Feb. 22, Holy Spirit Faith Formation Building, 915 S. Jefferson St. Take-outs available. See www.holyspiritparishoflawrencecounty.org for full details.
LENTEN LUNCHES: noon Wednesdays, Feb. 22 through April 5, First United Brethren Church, 1900 Eastbrook Road. Open community members of all ages. Bring a carry-in dish to share. Beverages and table service provided. Pastor Marc Stephenson will have a devotional time following the meal. (724) 654-9653.
HOLY SPIRIT PARISH LENTEN FISH DINNERS: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Feb. 24, March 3, 10, 17, 24 and 31, Holy Spirit Faith Formation Building, 915 S. Jefferson St. Take-outs available. See www.holyspiritparishoflawrencecounty.org for full details.
HOLY SPIRIT PARISH EASTERFEST: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 1, Holy Spirit Parish Center, 117 N. Beaver St. Pierogis, cabbage rolls, nut rolls, palm crosses and more. See www.holyspiritparishoflawrencecounty.org for full details.
FEBRUARY
ALL-YOU-CAN-EAT BREAKFAST: 8 to 11 a.m. Feb. 18, Wampum American Legion, 436 Beaver St. Menu includes scrambled eggs, hash browns, French toast, sausage, biscuits, gravy, bacon, toast, coffee, tea and orange juice. Adults, $10; children 5 and under, $5.
SOUP LUNCHEON: noon to 2 p.m. Feb. 19, Faith Country Chapel, 3818 Old Butler Road. By donation. Take-outs available. All proceeds benefit World Vision. For information, call the church office at (724) 924-2161 before 3 p.m.
COOKIE DECORATING CLASS: 1 to 2:30 p.m. Feb. 20, First Presbyterian Church Rec Center, 125 N. Jefferson St. Free. Call (724) 652-8690 to register. Space is limited.
PANCAKE SUPPER: 5 to 7 p.m. Feb. 21, St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church, 2601 Highland Ave.
BLOOD DRIVE: 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Feb. 21, Wilmington Area High School, gymnasium, 350 Wood St. Make an appointment to give at vitalant.org, or call (877) 258-4825.
HIRING EVENT: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Feb. 21, PA CareerLink Lawrence County, 101 S. Mercer Street, Suite 101. Hiring representatives from Butler Refrigerated Meat, Giant Eagle’s warehouse in Harmony, will be conducting open interviews for warehouse selectors. No appointment necessary; walk-ins welcome. Dress for an interview and bring an updated resume. For more information, contact Colleen Chamberlain at (724) 656-3165, ext. 221; or cchamberlain@WCJP.org.
BLOOD DRIVE: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Feb. 24, St. Mary’s Parish Center, 117 N. Beaver St. Make an appointment to give at vitalant.org, or call (877) 258-4825.
SOUP SALE: 10 a.m. to noon, Feb. 24-25, Shenango Presbyterian Church, 3144 Wilmington Road. Chicken noodle, chili, stuffed pepper and vegetable been. $7 a quart. Call (724) 654-2322 by Feb. 20 to order.
DRIVE-THRU FOOD DISTRIBUTION: 8:30 a.m. Feb. 25, Cascade Galleria, 200 S. Jefferson St. Food for up to 1,200 families, distribution continues while supplies last. Each family will receive fresh milk from Marburger Dairy, two frozen meat items, apples from Apple Castle, a variety of in-season, garden-fresh produce and nutritious shelf-stable groceries. The food will be loaded directly into vehicles by volunteers. The distribution line will form at the intersection of The Columbus Innerbelt and West Washington Street. For more information, visit jubileeministriesint.com, call the church office at (724) 658-3884 or email JubileeMinistriesNOWproject@gmail.com.
SPAGHETTI DINNER: 3:30 to 7 p.m. Feb. 25, New Wilmington Presbyterian Church, 229 S. Market St. Eat in or take out. Adults, $10; children ages 3-12, $5; and children under 3 free. Tickets available at the door. Dinner includes spaghetti and meatballs, salad, bread, soft drinks and dessert. Benefits New Wilmington Scout Troop 733.
