LENTEN EVENTS
HOLY SPIRIT PARISH ASH WEDNESDAY FISH DINNER: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Feb. 22, Holy Spirit Faith Formation Building, 915 S. Jefferson St. Take-outs available. See www.holyspiritparishoflawrencecounty.org for full details.
LENTEN LUNCHES: noon Wednesdays, Feb. 22 through April 5, First United Brethren Church, 1900 Eastbrook Road. Open community members of all ages. Bring a carry-in dish to share. Beverages and table service provided. Pastor Marc Stephenson will have a devotional time following the meal. (724) 654-9653.
HOLY SPIRIT PARISH LENTEN FISH DINNERS: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Feb. 24, March 3, 10, 17, 24 and 31, Holy Spirit Faith Formation Building, 915 S. Jefferson St. Take-outs available. See www.holyspiritparishoflawrencecounty.org for full details.
HOLY SPIRIT PARISH EASTERFEST: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 1, Holy Spirit Parish Center, 117 N. Beaver St. Pierogis, cabbage rolls, nut rolls, palm crosses and more. See www.holyspiritparishoflawrencecounty.org for full details.
FEBRUARY
ALL-YOU-CAN-EAT BREAKFAST: 8 to 11 a.m. Feb. 18, Wampum American Legion, 436 Beaver St. Menu includes scrambled eggs, hash browns, French toast, sausage, biscuits, gravy, bacon, toast, coffee, tea and orange juice. Adults, $10; children 5 and under, $5.
SOUP LUNCHEON: noon to 2 p.m. Feb. 19, Faith Country Chapel, 3818 Old Butler Road. By donation. Take-outs available. All proceeds benefit World Vision. For information, call the church office at (724) 924-2161 before 3 p.m.
COOKIE DECORATING CLASS: 1 to 2:30 p.m. Feb. 20, First Presbyterian Church Rec Center, 125 N. Jefferson St. Free. Call (724) 652-8690 to register. Space is limited.
BLOOD DRIVE: 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Feb. 21, Wilmington Area High School, gymnasium, 350 Wood St. Make an appointment to give at vitalant.org, or call (877) 258-4825.
HIRING EVENT: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Feb. 21, PA CareerLink Lawrence County, 101 S. Mercer Street, Suite 101. Hiring representatives from Butler Refrigerated Meat, Giant Eagle’s warehouse in Harmony, will be conducting open interviews for warehouse selectors. No appointment necessary; walk-ins welcome. Dress for an interview and bring an updated resume. For more information, contact Colleen Chamberlain at (724) 656-3165, ext. 221; or cchamberlain@WCJP.org.
BLOOD DRIVE: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Feb. 24, St. Mary’s Parish Center, 117 N. Beaver St. Make an appointment to give at vitalant.org, or call (877) 258-4825.
SOUP SALE: 10 a.m. to noon, Feb. 24-25, Shenango Presbyterian Church, 3144 Wilmington Road. Chicken noodle, chili, stuffed pepper and vegetable been. $7 a quart. Call (724) 654-2322 by Feb. 20 to order.
DRIVE-THRU FOOD DISTRIBUTION: 8:30 a.m. Feb. 25, Cascade Galleria, 200 S. Jefferson St. Food for up to 1,200 families, distribution continues while supplies last. Each family will receive fresh milk from Marburger Dairy, two frozen meat items, apples from Apple Castle, a variety of in-season, garden-fresh produce and nutritious shelf-stable groceries. The food will be loaded directly into vehicles by volunteers. The distribution line will form at the intersection of The Columbus Innerbelt and West Washington Street. For more information, visit jubileeministriesint.com, call the church office at (724) 658-3884 or email JubileeMinistriesNOWproject@gmail.com.
SPAGHETTI DINNER: 3:30 to 7 p.m. Feb. 25, New Wilmington Presbyterian Church, 229 S. Market St. Eat in or take out. Adults, $10; ages 3-12, $5; and children under 3 free. Tickets available at the door. Dinner includes spaghetti and meatballs, salad, bread, soft drinks and dessert. Benefits New Wilmington Scout Troop 733.
GROWING UP WILD EDUCATOR WORKSHOP: 8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. Feb. 25, Moraine State Park, Region 2 Conference Room, 195 Park Road, Prospect. An early childhood education activity guide that builds on children’s sense of wonder about nature and invites them to explore wildlife and the world around them. Workshop participants will receive a copy of the newly revised guide and 3.5 Act 48 hours. Free. Pre-registration is required. Email moraineenvedsp@pa.gov or call the park office at (724) 368-8811.
