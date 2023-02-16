ONGOING
DANCE: 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Mondays, Scott Township Firehall, 3712 Harlansburg Road (Route 108). Sponsored by the New Castle Country Music Association.
PRAYER SHAWL MINISTRY: 12:30 p.m. fourth Wednesday of every month, First Presbyterian Church, 125 N. Jefferson St. All faiths and skill levels from beginner knitter/crocheter to experienced welcome. Pray as you knit/crochet comfort shawls. Call the church office for more information, (724) 652-7706.
SQUARE DANCES: sponsored by the Castle Paws and Taws, 7 to 9:30 p.m. Wednesdays, Grace United Methodist Ministries church, 135 Decker Drive. There will be no dance Feb. 22 due to Ash Wednesday. For more information, call the Mansells at (724) 971-0921 or the Websters at (724) 971-8923.
LOW-IMPACT AEROBICS FOR SENIORS: 11 to 11:30 a.m. Thursdays, First Presbyterian Church Fellowship Hall, 125 N. Jefferson St. Free. Led by Jewel Ullrich. Funded by The Rec Center, Caroline Knox Foundation and First Presbyterian Church.
COMMUNITY BIBLE STUDY: 1 to 3 p.m. Thursdays, The Confluence, 214 E. Washington St. Lunch available for purchase. One chapter a week from the Book of Romans. Bring Bible or phone with a Bible app. Sponsored by First Presbyterian Church.
GLORY GRILLE: free meal, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. first and third Saturdays of each month, First Presbyterian Church, 125 N. Jefferson St. The meals are partially funded by the Carolyn Knox Foundation.
GOSPEL JAM: Sundays, Fellowship Church, Route 62 between Mercer and Hermitage. Church service at 3:30 p.m., snacks and social hour at 4:30 p.m., gospel jam from 5:30 to 7:30. Live band. Open mic.
THE REC CENTER: located at First Presbyterian Church, 125 N. Jefferson St., is now forming new programs (crafting, cookie decorating, low impact exercise, games, Bible studies and more). All are welcome at the center, which is open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays. For more information, call Adele at (724) 510-4181 or the church office at (724) 652-7706.
LENTEN EVENTS
HOLY SPIRIT PARISH ASH WEDNESDAY FISH DINNER: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Feb. 22, Holy Spirit Faith Formation Building, 915 S. Jefferson St. Take-outs available. See www.holyspiritparishoflawrencecounty.org for full details.
LENTEN LUNCHES: noon Wednesdays, Feb. 22 through April 5, First United Brethren Church, 1900 Eastbrook Road. Open community members of all ages. Bring a carry-in dish to share. Beverages and table service provided. Pastor Marc Stephenson will have a devotional time following the meal. (724) 654-9653.
HOLY SPIRIT PARISH LENTEN FISH DINNERS: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Feb. 24, March 3, 10, 17, 24 and 31, Holy Spirit Faith Formation Building, 915 S. Jefferson St. Take-outs available. www.holyspiritparishoflawrencecounty.org for details.
HOLY SPIRIT PARISH EASTERFEST: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 1, Holy Spirit Parish Center, 117 N. Beaver St. Pierogis, cabbage rolls, nut rolls, palm crosses and more. See www.holyspiritparishoflawrencecounty.org for full details.
FEBRUARY
BLOOD DRIVE: 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Feb. 16, New Castle High School, auxiliary gym, 300 E. Lincoln Ave. Make an appointment to give at vitalant.org, or call (877) 258-4825.
ALL-YOU-CAN-EAT BREAKFAST: 8 to 11 a.m. Feb. 18, Wampum American Legion, 436 Beaver St. Menu includes eggs, hash browns, French toast, sausage, biscuits, gravy, bacon, toast, coffee, tea and orange juice. Adults, $10; children 5 and under, $5.
SOUP LUNCHEON: noon to 2 p.m. Feb. 19, Faith Country Chapel, 3818 Old Butler Road. By donation. Take-outs available. All proceeds benefit World Vision. For information, call the church office at (724) 924-2161 before 3 p.m.
COOKIE DECORATING CLASS: 1 to 2:30 p.m. Feb. 20, First Presbyterian Church Rec Center, 125 N. Jefferson St. Free. Call (724) 652-8690 to register. Space is limited.
BLOOD DRIVE: 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Feb. 21, Wilmington Area High School, gymnasium, 350 Wood St. Make an appointment to give at vitalant.org, or call (877) 258-4825.
(visitlawrencecounty.com contributed to this listing.)
