WINTER TREE ID: 1 to 2:30 p.m. Feb. 15, Kildoo Picnic Area, McConnells Mill State Park. Learn the basics of tree identification in the winter. Join staff for a guided walk through the grassy areas adjoining the picnic grounds, visiting a variety of trees and using forestry techniques and tools. Dress for the weather (severe weather automatically cancels event) and bring a drink or snack. All ages welcome. Meet at Kildoo Pavilion.
BLOOD DRIVE: 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Feb. 16, New Castle High School, auxiliary gym, 300 E. Lincoln Ave. Make an appointment to give at vitalant.org, or call (877) 258-4825.
ALL-YOU-CAN-EAT BREAKFAST: 8 to 11 a.m. Feb. 18, Wampum American Legion, 436 Beaver St. Menu includes scrambled eggs, hash browns, French toast, sausage, biscuits, gravy, bacon, toast, coffee, tea and orange juice. Adults, $10; children 5 and under, $5.
SOUP LUNCHEON: noon to 2 p.m. Feb. 19, Faith Country Chapel, 3818 Old Butler Road. By donation. Take-outs available. All proceeds benefit World Vision. For information, call the church office at (724) 924-2161 before 3 p.m.
