LENTEN EVENTS
HOLY SPIRIT PARISH ASH WEDNESDAY FISH DINNER: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Feb. 22, Holy Spirit Faith Formation Building, 915 S. Jefferson St. Take-outs available. See www.holyspiritparishoflawrencecounty.org for full details.
LENTEN LUNCHES: noon Wednesdays, Feb. 22 through April 5, First United Brethren Church, 1900 Eastbrook Road. Open community members of all ages. Bring a carry-in dish to share. Beverages and table service provided. Pastor Marc Stephenson will have a devotional time following the meal. (724) 654-9653.
HOLY SPIRIT PARISH LENTEN FISH DINNERS: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Feb. 24, March 3, 10, 17, 24 and 31, Holy Spirit Faith Formation Building, 915 S. Jefferson St. Take-outs available. See www.holyspiritparishoflawrencecounty.org for full details.
HOLY SPIRIT PARISH EASTERFEST: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 1, Holy Spirit Parish Center, 117 N. Beaver St. Pierogis, cabbage rolls, nut rolls, palm crosses and more. See www.holyspiritparishoflawrencecounty.org for full details.
FEBRUARY
ALL-YOU-CAN-EAT BREAKFAST: 8 to 10 a.m. Feb. 11, Savannah United Methodist Church, 84 Savannah Gardner Road. Adults, $8; children ages 4 to 10, $5; children 3 and under, free.
DRUMLINE LIVE!: Feb. 11, Orr Auditorium, Westminster College. Part of the Celebrity Series. For tickets, call (724) 946-7354.
WINTER TREE ID: 1 to 2:30 p.m. Feb. 15, Kildoo Picnic Area, McConnells Mill State Park. Learn the basics of tree iÅdentification in the winter. Join staff for a guided walk through the grassy areas adjoining the picnic grounds, visiting a variety of trees and using forestry techniques and tools. Dress for the weather (severe weather automatically cancels event) and bring a drink or snack. All ages welcome. Meet at Kildoo Pavilion.
BLOOD DRIVE: 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Feb. 16, New Castle High School, auxiliary gym, 300 E. Lincoln Ave. Make an appointment to give at vitalant.org, or call (877) 258-4825.
ALL-YOU-CAN-EAT BREAKFAST: 8 to 11 a.m. Feb. 18, Wampum American Legion, 436 Beaver St. Menu includes scrambled eggs, hash browns, French toast, sausage, biscuits, gravy, bacon, toast, coffee, tea and orange juice. Adults, $10; children 5 and under, $5.
SOUP LUNCHEON: noon to 2 p.m. Feb. 19, Faith Country Chapel, 3818 Old Butler Road. By donation. Take-outs available. All proceeds benefit World Vision. For information, call the church office at (724) 924-2161 before 3 p.m.
COOKIE DECORATING CLASS: 1 to 2:30 p.m. Feb. 20, First Presbyterian Church Rec Center, 125 N. Jefferson St. Free. Call (724) 652-8690 to register. Space is limited.
BLOOD DRIVE: 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Feb. 21, Wilmington Area High School, gymnasium, 350 Wood St. Make an appointment to give at vitalant.org, or call (877) 258-4825.
BLOOD DRIVE: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Feb. 24, St. Mary’s Parish Center, 117 N. Beaver St. Make an appointment to give at vitalant.org, or call (877) 258-4825.
SOUP SALE: 10 a.m. to noon, Feb. 24-25, Shenango Presbyterian Church, 3144 Wilmington Road. Chicken noodle, chili, stuffed pepper and vegetable been. $7 a quart. Call (724) 654-2322 by Feb. 20 to order.
SPAGHETTI DINNER: 3:30 to 7 p.m. Feb. 25, New Wilmington Presbyterian Church, 229 S. Market St. Eat in or take out. Adults, $10; children ages 3-12, $5; and children under 3 free. Tickets available at the door. Dinner includes spaghetti and meatballs, salad, bread, soft drinks and dessert. Benefits New Wilmington Scout Troop 733.
