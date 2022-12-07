ONGOING
CHRISTMAS IN THE PARK: 6 to 8 p.m. through Dec. 23, Ewing Park, Ellwood City.
PEARSON PARK PARADE OF LIGHTS: 5 p.m. to midnight through Jan. 8, Pearson Park, 179 Pearson Park Drive. Listen to Christmas carols as you drive through at 97.9.
DANCE: 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Mondays, Scott Township Firehall, 3712 Harlansburg Road (Route 108). Sponsored by the New Castle Country Music Association.
SQUARE DANCES: 7:30 to 10 p.m. Dec. 14, sponsored by Castle Paws and Taws at Grace United Methodist Ministry’s church, 135 Decker Drive. Howard Williamson will call the squares and instruct new dancers, and cuers will be Kathy Mansell and Nathan Parrott. Refreshments will be served. Contact Tom and Kathy Mansell at (724) 971-0921 or Ron and Sandra Webster at (724) 971-8923 or visit castlepawsandtaws.org or the group’s Facebook page. After the holiday break, dances will resume Jan. 4.
PRAYER SHAWL MINISTRY: 12:30 p.m. fourth Wednesday of every month, First Presbyterian Church, 125 N. Jefferson St. All faiths and skill levels from beginner knitter/crocheter to experienced welcome. Pray as you knit/crochet comfort shawls. Call the church office for more information, (724) 652-7706.
COMMUNITY BIBLE STUDY: 1 to 3 p.m. Thursdays, The Confluence, 214 E. Washington St. Lunch available for purchase. One chapter a week from the Book of Romans. Bring Bible or phone with a Bible app. Sponsored by First Presbyterian Church.
GLORY GRILLE: free meal, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. first and third Saturdays of each month, First Presbyterian Church, 125 N. Jefferson St. The meals are partially funded by the Carolyn Knox Foundation.
GOSPEL JAM: Sundays, Fellowship Church, Route 62 between Mercer and Hermitage. Church service at 3:30 p.m., snacks and social hour at 4:30 p.m., gospel jam from 5:30 to 7:30. Live band. Open mic.
HOLIDAY FILM SERIES AT WARNER THEATER: Noon, Dec. 8, Historic Warner Cascade Museum Theater, 11 S. Mill St. Free admission. Movie: “Polar Express.”
WHITE CHRISTMAS AT MOCO HOUSE: 6 to 8 p.m. Dec. 9, MoCo House, 206 E. Poland Ave., Bessemer. Mohawk students will sing Christmas carols and selections from their upcoming musical “White Christmas.”
HOLIDAY FILM SERIES AT WARNER THEATER: Noon, Dec. 9, Historic Warner Cascade Museum Theater, 11 S. Mill St. Free admission. Movie: “A Christmas Story.”
FREE FOOD DISTRIBUTION: 8 to 10 a.m. Dec. 10, Cascade Galleria, 100 S. Jefferson St. Jubilee Ministries International N.O.W. Project and the Christian Chamber of Commerce of Western Pennsylvania will distributed food boxes for up to 1,500 families. Boxes loaded into vehicles by volunteers on first-come, first-served basis. Distribution will begin once trucks are unloaded, and may start early. Line will form at intersection of West Washington Street and Columbus Innerbelt.
HOMETOWN HOLIDAY MARKET: 4 to 9 p.m. Dec. 10; 1 to 8 p.m. Dec. 11 and 12, Cascade Galleria, 100 S. Jefferson St. Small businesses, vendors, food, artisans, activities and Santa Claus.
TUNES AND TOYS FESTIVAL: Noon to 10 p.m. Dec. 10, VentiSei Winery, 1409 Wilson Ave. Toy Drive and music festival.
LAUREL & HARDY CLASSIC HOLIDAY SILENT FILM: “Big Business,” 7 p.m. Dec. 10, Scottish Rite Cathedral, 110 E. Lincoln Ave. Seasonal sing-along, Zelienople Model Railroad set up in East Dining Room from noon to 5 p.m. Free admission, donations accepted for Cathedral Organ Fund.
HOLIDAY FILM SERIES AT WARNER THEATER: Noon and 7 p.m. Dec. 10, Historic Warner Cascade Museum Theater, 11 S. Mill St. Free admission. Movie: “It’s A Wonderful Life.”
ALL-YOU-CAN-EAT BREAKFAST: 8 to 10 a.m. Dec. 10, Savannah United Methodist Church, 84 Savannah Gardner Road. Adults, $8; ages 4 to 10, $5; under age 3, free.
CASCADE OF LIGHTS: 6 to 9 p.m. Dec. 8-11, Cascade Park. Drive through the park to view a display of holiday lights. Photos with Santa on Dec. 10. $5 per car.
BRIAR BROOK BARN MONTHLY BARN SALE: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 10-11, 330 Eastbrook Neshannock Falls Road. Women’s clothing, metal sign maker, handmade soaps, farmhouse signs, antiques, vintage items, furniture, home decor. Food and coffee vendors both days. Amish doughnuts on Saturdays.
BESSEMER CHRISTMAS FESTIVAL AND PARADE: 3 to 7 p.m. Dec. 10, Kennedy Park, 201 1/2 East Poland Avenue. Food and craft vendors, parade at 6 p.m. and tree lighting by Santa Claus.
“SEUSSICAL THE MUSICAL”: Dec. 9-11 and 15-18, New Castle Playhouse, 212 E. Long Ave. For tickets and information, visit newcastleplayhouse.org or call (724) 654-3437.
THE ROAD TO BETHLEHEM: 5 p.m. Dec. 11, beginning at New Life Baptist Church, Route 208, New Wilmington. Live, drive-through Nativity experience.
