DECEMBER
HIRING EVENT: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Dec. 6, PA CareerLink Lawrence County, 101 S. Mercer St., Suite 101. Hiring representatives from FedEx Ground in Zelienople will be conducting open interviews for package handlers. No experience necessary; full and part time positions; day and afternoon/evening shifts available. Dress for an interview and bring copies of your updated resume; no appointment necessary. Auxiliary aids and services are available upon request for individuals with a disability. Equal Opportunity Employer/Program. For more information, call the PA CareerLink at (724) 656-3165, ext. 22.
FREE CHRISTMAS CONCERT BY THE KING’S BRASS: 7 p.m. Dec. 7, St. Vitus Church, 910 S. Mercer St. See www.holyspiritparishoflawrencecounty.org for full details
MOVIE NIGHT AT NEW CASTLE PUBLIC LIBRARY: 5:30 p.m. Dec. 7, New Castle Public Library, 207 E. North St. Movie: “Top Gun: Maverick.”
HOLIDAY FILM SERIES AT WARNER THEATER: Noon, Dec. 8, Historic Warner Cascade Museum Theater, 11 S. Mill St. Free admission. Movie: “Polar Express.”
MASONIC TOURS AT THE SCOTTISH RITE CATHEDRAL: 5 to 7 p.m. Dec. 8, Scottish Rite Cathedral, 110 E. Lincoln Ave. Reservations required by Dec. 6. https://hoytartcenter.org/event/mysteryandbenevolence/
WHITE CHRISTMAS AT MOCO HOUSE: 6 to 8 p.m. Dec. 9, MoCo House, 206 E. Poland Ave., Bessemer. Mohawk students will sing Christmas carols and selections from their upcoming musical “White Christmas.”
HOLIDAY FILM SERIES AT WARNER THEATER: Noon, Dec. 9, Historic Warner Cascade Museum Theater, 11 S. Mill St. Free admission. Movie: “A Christmas Story.”
FREE FOOD DISTRIBUTION: 8 to 10 a.m. Dec. 10, Cascade Galleria, 100 S. Jefferson St. Jubilee Ministries International N.O.W. Project and the Christian Chamber of Commerce of Western Pennsylvania will distributed food boxes for up to 1,500 families. Boxes loaded into vehicles by volunteers on first-come, first-served basis. Distribution will begin once trucks are unloaded, and may start early. Line will form at intersection of West Washington Street and Columbus Innerbelt.
HOMETOWN HOLIDAY MARKET: 4 to 9 p.m. Dec. 10; 1 to 8 p.m. Dec. 11 and 12, Cascade Galleria, 100 S. Jefferson St. Small businesses, vendors, food, artisans, activities and Santa Claus.
TUNES AND TOYS FESTIVAL: Noon to 10 p.m. Dec. 10, VentiSei Winery, 1409 Wilson Ave. Toy Drive and music festival.
LAUREL & HARDY CLASSIC HOLIDAY SILENT FILM: “Big Business,” 7 p.m. Dec. 10, Scottish Rite Cathedral, 110 E. Lincoln Ave. Seasonal sing-along, Zelienople Model Railroad set up in East Dining Room from noon to 5 p.m. Free admission, donations accepted for Cathedral Organ Fund.
HOLIDAY FILM SERIES AT WARNER THEATER: Noon and 7 p.m. Dec. 10, Historic Warner Cascade Museum Theater, 11 S. Mill St. Free admission. Movie: “It’s A Wonderful Life.”
ALL-YOU-CAN-EAT BREAKFAST: 8 to 10 a.m. Dec. 10, Savannah United Methodist Church, 84 Savannah Gardner Road. Adults, $8; ages 4 to 10, $5; under age 3, free.
•CASCADE OF LIGHTS: 6 to 9 p.m. Dec. 8-11, Cascade Park. Drive through the park to view a display of holiday lights. Photos with Santa on Dec. 10. $5 per car.
•BRIAR BROOK BARN MONTHLY BARN SALE: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 10-11, 330 Eastbrook Neshannock Falls Road. Women’s clothing, metal sign maker, handmade soaps, farmhouse signs, antiques, vintage items, refurbished furniture, home decor. Food and coffee vendors both days. Amish doughnuts on Saturdays.
•BESSEMER CHRISTMAS FESTIVAL AND PARADE: 3 to 7 p.m. Dec. 10, Kennedy Park, 201 1/2 East Poland Avenue. Food and craft vendors, parade at 6 p.m. and tree lighting by Santa Claus.
•”SEUSSICAL THE MUSICAL”: Dec. 9-11 and 15-18, New Castle Playhouse, 212 E. Long Ave. For tickets and information, visit newcastleplayhouse.org or call (724) 654-3437.
•THE ROAD TO BETHLEHEM: 5 p.m. Dec. 11, beginning at New Life Baptist Church, Route 208, New Wilmington. The live, drive-through Nativity experience is sponsored by six churches and the Westminster College Chapel. It includes stops at various sites around New Wilmington. Information regarding the locations will be provided at New Life. At the conclusion of the “road trip” at Living Word Church, all those who have traveled the “road” are invited for cookies, hot chocolate and coffee. Children can turn in a completed card they will receive at the beginning of the tour and get their special treat.
•HIRING EVENT: Representatives from ComForCare Home Care will be conducting open interviews for caregivers from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Dec. 13 at PA CareerLink Lawrence County, 101 S. Mercer St. Positions available in Lawrence County; flexible schedules. Dress for an interview and bring copies of your updated resume; no appointment necessary. Auxiliary aids and services are available upon request. For more information, call (724) 656-3165, ext. 221.
•MOVIE NIGHT AT NEW CASTLE PUBLIC LIBRARY: 5:30 p.m. Dec. 14, New Castle Public Library, 207 E. North St. Movie: “Fall.”
•MASONIC TOURS AT THE SCOTTISH RITE CATHEDRAL: 5 to 7 p.m. Dec. 15, Scottish Rite Cathedral, 110 E. Lincoln Ave. Reservations required by Dec. 13. https://hoytartcenter.org/event/mysteryandbenevolence/
•ANDREW SLATER DUO: 6 to 7 p.m. Dec. 15, MoCo House, 206 E. Poland Ave., Bessemer. Live acoustic/folk rock music featuring Christmas tunes.
•GALLERY TALK – THE MAKING OF MONUMENTS: 6 to 8 p.m. Dec. 15, Arts & Education at The Hoyt, 124 E. Leasure Ave. Jim West, a nationally recognized artist and 33rd Degree Mason will talk about monumental bronze statues he created for the Grand Lodge in Philadelphia. Free admission.
•HOLIDAY FILM SERIES AT WARNER THEATER: Noon Dec. 15, Historic Warner Cascade Museum Theater, 11 S. Mill St. Free admission. Movie: “A Christmas Carol” (2009 computer animated version).
•CASCADE OF LIGHTS: 6 to 9 p.m. Dec. 15-24, Cascade Park. Drive through the park to view a display of holiday lights. Photos with Santa on Dec. 17. $5 per car.
•HOLIDAY FILM SERIES AT WARNER THEATER: Noon Dec. 15, Historic Warner Cascade Museum Theater, 11 S. Mill St. Free admission. Movie: “Miracle on 34th Street” (1947).
•”CELTIC ANGELS CHRISTMAS”: Dec. 16, Orr Auditorium, Westminster College. Part of the Celebrity Series. For tickets, call (724) 946-7354.
•ALL-YOU-CAN-EAT BREAKFAST: 8 to 11 a.m. Dec. 17, Wampum American Legion, 436 Beaver St. Menu includes scrambled eggs, hash browns, French toast, sausage, biscuits, gravy, bacon, toast, coffee, tea and orange juice. Adults, $10; children 5 and under, $5.
•HOLIDAY FILM SERIES AT WARNER THEATER: Noon and 7 p.m. Dec. 17, Historic Warner Cascade Museum Theater, 11 S. Mill St. Free admission. Movie: “Scrooged.”
•CHRISTMAS AT PEARSON PARK: 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Dec. 17, Pearson Park, Neshannock Township. Ride a horse-drawn carriage through the Christmas light display. Free cookies, candy canes and hot chocolate in the Hutchinson Center. Bring your own camera to take a photo with Santa.
•BONES ‘N’ STONES NIGHTMARE BEFORE CHRISTMAS: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Dec. 17, Cascade Galleria, 100 S. Jefferson St. Magical vendors market.
•APPLE CASTLE OPEN HOUSE: 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Dec. 17, Apple Castle, 277 State Route 18, New Wilmington. Free visit and photos with Santa and Mrs. Claus, cookie walk.
•HOLIDAY FILM AT THE LIBRARY: 5:30 p.m. Dec. 21, New Castle Public Library, 207 E. North St. Movie: “Tyler Perry’s A Madea Christmas.”
•MASONIC TOURS AT THE SCOTTISH RITE CATHEDRAL: 5 to 7 p.m. Dec. 22, Scottish Rite Cathedral, 110 E. Lincoln Ave. Reservations required by Dec. 20. https://hoytartcenter.org/event/mysteryandbenevolence/
•HOLIDAY FILM SERIES AT WARNER THEATER: Noon Dec. 22, Historic Warner Cascade Museum Theater, 11 S. Mill St. Free admission. Movie: “Scrooge” (Musical starring Albert Finney).
•HOLIDAY FILM SERIES AT WARNER THEATER: Noon Dec. 23, Historic Warner Cascade Museum Theater, 11 S. Mill St. Free admission. Movie: “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer,” “Frosty the Snow Man” and “A Charlie Brown Christmas.”
•HOLIDAY FILM SERIES AT WARNER THEATER: Noon Dec. 24, Historic Warner Cascade Museum Theater, 11 S. Mill St. Free admission. Movie: “A Boy Called Christmas.”
•FILM AT THE LIBRARY: 5:30 p.m. Dec. 28, New Castle Public Library, 207 E. North St. Movie: “Thor Love and Thunder.”
•NIGHT AT THE MOVIES: 6 to 8:30 p.m. Dec. 29, New Castle Public Library, 207 E. North St. Movie: “National Treasure.” Admission free, concessions available.
•MASONIC TOURS AT THE SCOTTISH RITE CATHEDRAL: 5 to 7 p.m. Dec. 29, Scottish Rite Cathedral, 110 E. Lincoln Ave. Reservations required by Dec. 27. https://hoytartcenter.org/event/mysteryandbenevolence/
•CASCADE OF LIGHTS: 6 to 9 p.m. Dec. 29-30, Cascade Park. Drive through the park to view a display of holiday lights. $5 per car.
JANUARY
•MASONIC TOURS AT THE SCOTTISH RITE CATHEDRAL: 5 to 7 p.m. Jan. 5, Scottish Rite Cathedral, 110 E. Lincoln Ave. Reservations required by Jan. 3. https://hoytartcenter.org/event/mysteryandbenevolence/
•MASONIC TOURS AT THE SCOTTISH RITE CATHEDRAL: 5 to 7 p.m. Jan 12, Scottish Rite Cathedral, 110 E. Lincoln Ave. Reservations required by Jan. 10. https://hoytartcenter.org/event/mysteryandbenevolence/
•MISSIONARY IMAGE OF OUR LADY OF GUADALUPE VISIT: 6:30 p.m. Jan. 12 and 17, St. Mary Church, 124 N. Beaver St. Contact Cathy Frank at (724) 654-9371, ext. 1, or cfrank@hsplc.org. See www.holyspiritparishoflawrencecounty.org for full details.
FEBRUARY
•DRUMLINE LIVE!: Feb. 11, Orr Auditorium, Westminster College. Part of the Celebrity Series. For tickets, call (724) 946-7354.
APRIL
•POSTMODERN JUKEBOX’S “LIFE IN THE PAST LANE”: April 1, Orr Auditorium, Westminster College. Part of the Celebrity Series. For tickets, call (724) 946-7354.
MAY
•”THE GRUFFALO”: May 15, Orr Auditorium, Westminster College. Celebrity Series for Kids event. For tickets, call (724) 946-7354.
(visitlawrencecounty.com contributed to this listing.)
