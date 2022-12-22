ONGOING
CHRISTMAS IN THE PARK: 6 to 8 p.m. through Dec. 23, Ewing Park, Ellwood City.
CASCADE OF LIGHTS: 6 to 9 p.m. through Dec. 24, Cascade Park. Drive through the park to view a display of holiday lights. $5 per car.
PEARSON PARK PARADE OF LIGHTS: 5 p.m. to midnight through Jan. 8, Pearson Park, 179 Pearson Park Drive. Listen to Christmas carols as you drive through at 97.9.
DECEMBER
HOLIDAY FILM SERIES AT WARNER THEATER: Noon Dec. 22, Historic Warner Cascade Museum Theater, 11 S. Mill St. Free admission. Movie: “Scrooge” (Musical starring Albert Finney).
HOLIDAY FILM SERIES AT WARNER THEATER: Noon Dec. 23, Historic Warner Cascade Museum Theater, 11 S. Mill St. Free admission. Movie: “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer,” “Frosty the Snow Man” and “A Charlie Brown Christmas.”
HOLIDAY FILM SERIES AT WARNER THEATER: Noon Dec. 24, Historic Warner Cascade Museum Theater, 11 S. Mill St. Free admission. Movie: “A Boy Called Christmas.”
CHRISTMAS EVE SERVICE: 6 p.m. Dec. 24 with Pastor Darren Abraham, Gardner Chapel and Keys to the Kingdom Church, 2809 Forest Ave. Open to all.
CANDLE LIGHT SERVICE: 7 p.m. Dec. 24, Center Presbyterian Church, corner of Center Church Road and Route 388. Scripture reading and carol singing with Dr. Randy Stringer bringing the message. Open to all.
CHRISTMAS WORSHIP SERVICE: 11 a.m. Dec. 25 with Pastor Karl Moore, Gardner Chapel and Keys to the Kingdom Church, 2809 Forest Ave. Open to all.
FREE CHRISTMAS DINNER: 1 to 3 p.m. Dec. 25, Clinton United Methodist Church, 1147 Old Route 18, Wampum. Dine in, curbside pickup or delivery available. Orders taken until Dec. 23. Call Laurie at (724) 657-4328.
FILM AT THE LIBRARY: 5:30 p.m. Dec. 28, New Castle Public Library, 207 E. North St. Movie: “Thor Love and Thunder.”
NIGHT AT THE MOVIES: 6 to 8:30 p.m. Dec. 29, Scottish Rite Cathedral, 110 E. Lincoln Ave. Movie: “National Treasure.” Admission free, concessions available.
MASONIC TOURS AT THE SCOTTISH RITE CATHEDRAL: 5 to 7 p.m. Dec. 29, Scottish Rite Cathedral, 110 E. Lincoln Ave. Reservations required by Dec. 27. https://hoytartcenter.org/event/mysteryandbenevolence/
CASCADE OF LIGHTS: 6 to 9 p.m. Dec. 29-30, Cascade Park. Drive through the park to view a display of holiday lights. $5 per car.
JANUARY
FIRST DAY HIKE: 1 to 3 p.m. Jan. 1, South Shore, Moraine State Park. Two-mile hike on trail rated easy open to all ages and friendly dogs on leashes. Wear sturdy shoes, dress for the weather and bring drink and snacks. Severe or dangerous weather cancels event. Reservations required. Click the “register” button at https://events.dcnr.pa.gov/ Confirmation and meeting location details will be emailed when registration is completed.
MASONIC TOURS AT THE SCOTTISH RITE CATHEDRAL: 5 to 7 p.m. Jan. 5, Scottish Rite Cathedral, 110 E. Lincoln Ave. Reservations required by Jan. 3. https://hoytartcenter.org/event/mysteryandbenevolence/
