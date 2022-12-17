ONGOING
CHRISTMAS IN THE PARK: 6 to 8 p.m. through Dec. 23, Ewing Park, Ellwood City.
PEARSON PARK PARADE OF LIGHTS: 5 p.m. to midnight through Jan. 8, Pearson Park, 179 Pearson Park Drive. Listen to Christmas carols as you drive through at 97.9.
GLORY GRILLE: free meal, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. first and third Saturdays of each month, First Presbyterian Church, 125 N. Jefferson St. The meals are partially funded by the Carolyn Knox Foundation.
DECEMBER
CASCADE OF LIGHTS: 6 to 9 p.m. through Dec. 24, Cascade Park. Drive through the park to view a display of holiday lights. Photos with Santa on Dec. 17. $5 per car.
“SEUSSICAL THE MUSICAL”: Dec. 17-18, New Castle Playhouse, 212 E. Long Ave. For tickets and information, visit newcastleplayhouse.org or call (724) 654-3437.
ALL-YOU-CAN-EAT BREAKFAST: 8 to 11 a.m. Dec. 17, Wampum American Legion, 436 Beaver St. Menu includes scrambled eggs, hash browns, French toast, sausage, biscuits, gravy, bacon, toast, coffee, tea and orange juice. Adults, $10; children 5 and under, $5.
HOLIDAY FILM SERIES AT WARNER THEATER: Noon and 7 p.m. Dec. 17, Historic Warner Cascade Museum Theater, 11 S. Mill St. Free admission. Movie: “Scrooged.”
CHRISTMAS AT PEARSON PARK: 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Dec. 17, Pearson Park, Neshannock Township. Ride a horse-drawn carriage through the Christmas light display. Free cookies, candy canes and hot chocolate in the Hutchinson Center. Bring your own camera to take a photo with Santa.
BONES ‘N’ STONES NIGHTMARE BEFORE CHRISTMAS: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Dec. 17, Cascade Galleria, 100 S. Jefferson St. Magical vendors market.
APPLE CASTLE OPEN HOUSE: 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Dec. 17, Apple Castle, 277 State Route 18, New Wilmington. Free visit and photos with Santa and Mrs. Claus, cookie walk.
CANDLELIGHT SERVICE AT GOSPEL JAM: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Dec. 18, Fellowship Church, Route 62, halfway between Hermitage and Mercer.
HIRING EVENT: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Dec. 20, representatives from Harmony Castings LLC in Butler County will be conducting open interviews for laborer positions at PA CareerLink Lawrence County, 101 S. Mercer St. No appointment necessary. Bring an updated resume and dress for an interview. For more information, contact Colleen Chamberlain at (724) 656-3165, ext. 221, or at cchamberlain@WCJP.org
(visitlawrencecounty.com contributed to this listing.)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.