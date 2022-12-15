ONGOING
CHRISTMAS IN THE PARK: 6 to 8 p.m. through Dec. 23, Ewing Park, Ellwood City.
PEARSON PARK PARADE OF LIGHTS: 5 p.m. to midnight through Jan. 8, Pearson Park, 179 Pearson Park Drive. Listen to Christmas carols as you drive through at 97.9.
DANCE: 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Mondays, Scott Township Firehall, 3712 Harlansburg Road (Route 108). Sponsored by the New Castle Country Music Association.
PRAYER SHAWL MINISTRY: 12:30 p.m. fourth Wednesday of every month, First Presbyterian Church, 125 N. Jefferson St. All faiths and skill levels from beginner knitter/crocheter to experienced welcome. Pray as you knit/crochet comfort shawls. Call the church office for more information, (724) 652-7706.
COMMUNITY BIBLE STUDY: 1 to 3 p.m. Thursdays, The Confluence, 214 E. Washington St. Lunch available for purchase. One chapter a week from the Book of Romans. Bring Bible or phone with a Bible app. Sponsored by First Presbyterian Church.
GLORY GRILLE: free meal, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. first and third Saturdays of each month, First Presbyterian Church, 125 N. Jefferson St. The meals are partially funded by the Carolyn Knox Foundation.
GOSPEL JAM: Sundays, Fellowship Church, Route 62 between Mercer and Hermitage. Church service at 3:30 p.m., snacks and social hour at 4:30 p.m., gospel jam from 5:30 to 7:30. Live band. Open mic.
DECEMBER
ANDREW SLATER DUO: 6 to 7 p.m. Dec. 15, MoCo House, 206 E. Poland Ave., Bessemer. Live acoustic/folk rock music featuring Christmas tunes.
GALLERY TALK – THE MAKING OF MONUMENTS: 6 to 8 p.m. Dec. 15, Arts & Education at The Hoyt, 124 E. Leasure Ave. Jim West, a nationally recognized artist and 33rd Degree Mason will talk about monumental bronze statues he created for the Grand Lodge in Philadelphia. Free admission.
HOLIDAY FILM SERIES AT WARNER THEATER: Noon Dec. 15, Historic Warner Cascade Museum Theater, 11 S. Mill St. Free admission. Movie: “A Christmas Carol” (2009 computer animated version).
CASCADE OF LIGHTS: 6 to 9 p.m. Dec. 15-24, Cascade Park. Drive through the park to view a display of holiday lights. Photos with Santa on Dec. 17. $5 per car.
HOLIDAY FILM SERIES AT WARNER THEATER: Noon Dec. 15, Historic Warner Cascade Museum Theater, 11 S. Mill St. Free admission. Movie: “Miracle on 34th Street” (1947).
“SEUSSICAL THE MUSICAL”: Dec. 15-18, New Castle Playhouse, 212 E. Long Ave. For tickets and information, visit newcastleplayhouse.org or call (724) 654-3437.
“CELTIC ANGELS CHRISTMAS”: Dec. 16, Orr Auditorium, Westminster College. Part of the Celebrity Series. For tickets, call (724) 946-7354.
ALL-YOU-CAN-EAT BREAKFAST: 8 to 11 a.m. Dec. 17, Wampum American Legion, 436 Beaver St. Menu includes scrambled eggs, hash browns, French toast, sausage, biscuits, gravy, bacon, toast, coffee, tea and orange juice. Adults, $10; children 5 and under, $5.
HOLIDAY FILM SERIES AT WARNER THEATER: Noon and 7 p.m. Dec. 17, Historic Warner Cascade Museum Theater, 11 S. Mill St. Free admission. Movie: “Scrooged.”
CHRISTMAS AT PEARSON PARK: 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Dec. 17, Pearson Park, Neshannock Township. Ride a horse-drawn carriage through the Christmas light display. Free cookies, candy canes and hot chocolate in the Hutchinson Center. Bring your own camera to take a photo with Santa.
BONES ‘N’ STONES NIGHTMARE BEFORE CHRISTMAS: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Dec. 17, Cascade Galleria, 100 S. Jefferson St. Magical vendors market.
APPLE CASTLE OPEN HOUSE: 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Dec. 17, Apple Castle, 277 State Route 18, New Wilmington. Free visit and photos with Santa and Mrs. Claus, cookie walk.
HIRING EVENT: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Dec. 20, representatives from Harmony Castings LLC in Butler County will be conducting open interviews for laborer positions at PA CareerLink Lawrence County, 101 S. Mercer St. Free parking; on the bus line; no appointment necessary. Bring an updated resume and dress for an interview. Auxiliary aids and services are available upon request. For more information, contact Colleen Chamberlain at (724) 656-3165, ext. 221, or at cchamberlain@WCJP.org.
WINTER HIKE: 1 to 3 p.m. Dec. 20, Pleasant Valley Picnic Area, South Shore, Moraine State Park. Explore the Pleasant Valley Trail as it travels through the South Shore with woods, hills and views of Lake Arthur. Moderate hike of about two miles. Dress for the weather, bring water and snacks and wear sturdy footwear. Meet by the open restroom at the Pleasant Valley Picnic Area, about a half mile past the South Shore Park Office, 225 Pleasant Valley Road, Portersville. Severe weather or dangerous road conditions automatically cancel event. Reservations required. Click “register” at https://events.dcnr.pa.gov/ Confirmation and meeting location details will be emailed when registration is completed.
HOLIDAY FILM AT THE LIBRARY: 5:30 p.m. Dec. 21, New Castle Public Library, 207 E. North St. Movie: “Tyler Perry’s A Madea Christmas.”
MASONIC TOURS AT THE SCOTTISH RITE CATHEDRAL: 5 to 7 p.m. Dec. 22, Scottish Rite Cathedral, 110 E. Lincoln Ave. Reservations required by Dec. 20. https://hoytartcenter.org/event/mysteryandbenevolence/
HOLIDAY FILM SERIES AT WARNER THEATER: Noon Dec. 22, Historic Warner Cascade Museum Theater, 11 S. Mill St. Free admission. Movie: “Scrooge” (Musical starring Albert Finney).
HOLIDAY FILM SERIES AT WARNER THEATER: Noon Dec. 24, Historic Warner Cascade Museum Theater, 11 S. Mill St. Free admission. Movie: “A Boy Called Christmas.”
(visitlawrencecounty.com contributed to this listing.)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.