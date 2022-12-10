ONGOING
CHRISTMAS IN THE PARK: 6 to 8 p.m. through Dec. 23, Ewing Park, Ellwood City.
PEARSON PARK PARADE OF LIGHTS: 5 p.m. to midnight through Jan. 8, Pearson Park, 179 Pearson Park Drive. Listen to Christmas carols as you drive through at 97.9.
DECEMBER
FREE FOOD DISTRIBUTION: 8 to 10 a.m. Dec. 10, Cascade Galleria, 100 S. Jefferson St. Jubilee Ministries International N.O.W. Project and the Christian Chamber of Commerce of Western Pennsylvania will distributed food boxes for up to 1,500 families. Boxes loaded into vehicles by volunteers on first-come, first-served basis. Distribution will begin once trucks are unloaded, and may start early. Line will form at intersection of West Washington Street and Columbus Innerbelt.
HOMETOWN HOLIDAY MARKET: 1 to 8 p.m. Dec. 10 and 11, Cascade Galleria, 100 S. Jefferson St. Small businesses, vendors, food, artisans, activities and Santa Claus.
TUNES AND TOYS FESTIVAL: Noon to 10 p.m. Dec. 10, VentiSei Winery, 1409 Wilson Ave. Toy Drive and music festival.
LAUREL & HARDY CLASSIC HOLIDAY SILENT FILM: “Big Business,” 7 p.m. Dec. 10, Scottish Rite Cathedral, 110 E. Lincoln Ave. Seasonal sing-along, Zelienople Model Railroad set up in East Dining Room from noon to 5 p.m. Free admission, donations accepted for Cathedral Organ Fund.
HOLIDAY FILM SERIES AT WARNER THEATER: Noon and 7 p.m. Dec. 10, Historic Warner Cascade Museum Theater, 11 S. Mill St. Free admission. Movie: “It’s A Wonderful Life.”
ALL-YOU-CAN-EAT BREAKFAST: 8 to 10 a.m. Dec. 10, Savannah United Methodist Church, 84 Savannah Gardner Road. Adults, $8; ages 4 to 10, $5; under 3, free.
CASCADE OF LIGHTS: 6 to 9 p.m. Dec. 10-11, Cascade Park. Drive through the park to view a display of holiday lights. Photos with Santa on Dec. 10. $5 per car.
BRIAR BROOK BARN MONTHLY BARN SALE: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 10-11, 330 Eastbrook Neshannock Falls Road. Women’s clothing, metal sign maker, handmade soaps, farmhouse signs, antiques, vintage items, refurbished furniture, home decor. Food and coffee vendors both days. Amish doughnuts on Saturdays.
BESSEMER CHRISTMAS FESTIVAL AND PARADE: 3 to 7 p.m. Dec. 10, Kennedy Park, 201 1/2 East Poland Avenue. Food and craft vendors, parade at 6 p.m. and tree lighting by Santa Claus.
“SEUSSICAL THE MUSICAL”: Dec. 10-11 and 15-18, New Castle Playhouse, 212 E. Long Ave. For tickets, visit newcastleplayhouse.org or call (724) 654-3437.
THE ROAD TO BETHLEHEM: 5 p.m. Dec. 11, beginning at New Life Baptist Church, Route 208, New Wilmington. The live, drive-through Nativity experience is sponsored by six churches and the Westminster College Chapel. It includes stops at various sites around New Wilmington. Information regarding the locations will be provided at New Life. At the conclusion of the “road trip” at Living Word Church, all those who have traveled the “road” are invited for cookies, hot chocolate and coffee. Children can turn in a completed card they will receive at the beginning of the tour and get their special treat.
HIRING EVENT: Representatives from ComForCare Home Care will be conducting open interviews for caregivers from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Dec. 13 at PA CareerLink Lawrence County, 101 S. Mercer St. Positions available in Lawrence County; flexible schedules. Dress for an interview and bring copies of your updated resume; no appointment necessary. Auxiliary aids and services are available upon request. For more information, call (724) 656-3165, ext. 221.
MOVIE NIGHT AT NEW CASTLE PUBLIC LIBRARY: 5:30 p.m. Dec. 14, New Castle Public Library, 207 E. North St. Movie: “Fall.”
CHRISTMAS CONCERT: 7 p.m. Dec. 14, Grace United Methodist Ministry, 135 Decker Drive. The Lawrence County Community Band will perform to support Toys for Tots. Take a toy to donate for free admission.
SQUARE DANCE: 7:30 to 10 p.m. Dec. 14, sponsored by Castle Paws and Taws at Grace United Methodist Ministry’s church, 135 Decker Drive. Howard Williamson will call the squares and instruct new dancers, and cuers will be Kathy Mansell and Nathan Parrott. Refreshments will be served. Contact Tom and Kathy Mansell at (724) 971-0921 or Ron and Sandra Webster at (724) 971-8923 or visit castlepawsandtaws.org or the group’s Facebook page. After the holiday break, dances will resume Jan. 4.
(visitlawrencecounty.com contributed to this listing.)
