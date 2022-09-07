ONGOING DANCE: 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Mondays, Scott Township Firehall, 3712 Harlansburg Road (Route 108). Sponsored by the New Castle Country Music Association. PRAYER SHAWL MINISTRY: 12:30 p.m. fourth Wednesday of every month, First Presbyterian Church, 125 N. Jefferson St. All faiths and skill levels from beginner knitter/crocheter to experienced welcome. Pray as you knit/crochet comfort shawls. Call the church office for more information, (724) 652-7706. SQUARE DANCING: Paws and Taws Square Dance will host dances and provide lessons 7:30 to 10 p.m. every Wednesday, beginning Sept. 7th, at the Cascade Park Dance Hall. COMMUNITY BIBLE STUDY: 1 to 3 p.m. Thursdays, The Confluence, 214 E. Washington St. Lunch available for purchase. One chapter a week from the Book of Romans. Bring Bible or phone with a Bible app. Sponsored by First Presbyterian Church. ONGOING
•DANCE: 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Mondays, Scott Township Firehall, 3712 Harlansburg Road (Route 108). Sponsored by the New Castle Country Music Association.
•PRAYER SHAWL MINISTRY: 12:30 p.m. fourth Wednesday of every month, First Presbyterian Church, 125 N. Jefferson St. All faiths and skill levels from beginner knitter/crocheter to experienced welcome. Pray as you knit/crochet comfort shawls. Call the church office for more information, (724) 652-7706.
•SQUARE DANCING: Paws and Taws Square Dance will host dances and provide lessons 7:30 to 10 p.m. every Wednesday, beginning Sept. 7th, at the Cascade Park Dance Hall.
•COMMUNITY BIBLE STUDY: 1 to 3 p.m. Thursdays, The Confluence, 214 E. Washington St. Lunch available for purchase. One chapter a week from the Book of Romans. Bring Bible or phone with a Bible app. Sponsored by First Presbyterian Church.
•GLORY GRILLE: free meal, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. first and third Saturdays of each month, First Presbyterian Church, 125 N. Jefferson St. The meals are partially funded by the Carolyn Knox Foundation.
•GOSPEL JAM: Sundays, Fellowship Church, Route 62 between Mercer and Hermitage. Church service at 3:30 p.m., snacks and social hour at 4:30 p.m., gospel jam from 5:30 to 7:30. Live band. Open mic.
SEPTEMBER
•COMMUNITY PICNIC: 4 to 8 p.m. Sept. 10, First United Brethren Church, 1900 Eastbrook Road. Games, face painting, rock painting, dinner and bonfire. Bring your own lawn chairs. The guest speaker will be Dale Brenneman of Cowboys for Christ along with his horse, Patty.
•SHENANGO TOWNSHIP FALL CRAFT MARKET: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 10, Shenango Township Community Park, Kittery Ridge Drive. Food and craft vendors, boutiques, games. Also Touch-A-Truck.
•CONCERTS AT NEW WILMINGTON AMPHITHEATER: 6 to 8 p.m. Sept. 10, New Wilmington Borough Park. Performance by Doug McIltrot and Danny Natale, food by Chubby’s Pizzeria.
•INDOOR YARD SALE: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 10, Mahoning Valley Grange No. 1649, 1208 Skyhill Road, Edinburg. Buy a ticket for $2 for raffle of Lonestar quilt. Door prizes, kitchen open. Call Chelsea Tabak at (330) 718-4474, Jayne Jacobson at (724) 964-8171 or Gloria Hahn at (724) 652-5164.
•BRIAR BROOK BARN MONTHLY BARN SALE: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 10-11, 330 Eastbrook Neshannock Falls Road. Women’s clothing, metal sign maker, handmade soaps, farmhouse signs, antiques, vintage items, refurbished furniture, home decor. Food and coffee vendors both days. Amish doughnuts on Saturdays. The food vendor will be Dad Bodz Burgers and More. The coffee vendor is Homeschool Coffee Roasters.
•FALL CRAFT AND RUMMAGE SALE: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sept. 10, Savannah United Methodist Church, 84 Savannah Gardner Road. Baked goods, vendors, crafts, rummage sale items. Kitchen will be open for lunch.
•FRESH MARKETPLACE: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 10, corner of Chestnut and Vine streets, New Wilmington. More than 35 farmer and artist vendors, live music (beginning at 10 a.m.), children’s activities.
•HOMETOWN GROWERS AND MAKERS MARKET: 8 a.m. to noon Sept. 10, Cascade Galleria parking lot. The market will include sellers of fresh produce, crafters, artisans, bakers, Amish-made items, jewelry, home goods and more.
•NEW CASTLE FARMERS MARKET: 8:30 a.m. to noon Sept. 10, Washington Centre parking lot along East Street. Vegetables, fruit, meat, eggs, canned and baked goods, organic items and crafts.
•POKER CHIP RUN: Sept. 10 at the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 315, 1820 E. Washington St. Registration at 10 a.m. with kickstands up at noon. Registration is the day of the event. Cost is $20 per rider and $5 per person for poker chips. There is no charge for passengers. For more information, call (724) 724-7976 or (724) 714-4192.
•COMMUNITY FESTIVAL: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 10, Northminster Presbyterian Church, 2434 Wilmington Road. Sponsored by the Lawrence County Board of Realtors. Crafts, games, food truck, vendors, yard sale items.
•”DON’T BE AFRAID OF THE DARK”: Sept. 16-17, Red Barn Players, 1279 Route 288, Fombell. Tickets at https://www.redbarnplayers.com/
•HOMETOWN GROWERS AND MAKERS MARKET: 8 a.m. to noon Sept. 17, Cascade Galleria parking lot. The market will include sellers of fresh produce, crafters, artisans, bakers, Amish-made items, jewelry, home goods and more.
•FRESH MARKETPLACE: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 17, corner of Chestnut and Vine streets, New Wilmington. More than 35 farmer and artist vendors, live music (beginning at 10 a.m.), children’s activities.
•CONCERTS AT NEW WILMINGTON AMPHITHEATER: 3 to 6 p.m. Sept. 17, New Wilmington Borough Park. Food provided by Smothers Brothers BBQ. Performances by The Dante DiThomas Swing Band (3 to 4:30 p.m.) and The Jim Frank Combo (5 to 6 p.m.)
•NEW CASTLE FARMERS MARKET: 8:30 a.m. to noon Sept. 17, Washington Centre parking lot along East Street. Vegetables, fruit, meat, eggs, canned and baked goods, organic items and crafts.
•COMMUNITY BOOK DISCUSSION: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 17, New Castle Public Library, to discuss the book “Democracy in Chains” by Nancy MacLean. Jonathan Solomon will lead the discussion. Doors will open at 10:30 a.m. Register to receive a list of discussion questions prior to the meeting, and/or to attend virtually. To register, contact Linda at morlibrary@aol.com or (724) 658-5422. Sponsored by the League of Women Voters of Lawrence County.
•ALL-YOU-CAN-EAT BREAKFAST: 8 to 11 a.m. Sept. 17, Wampum American Legion Post 749, 436 Beaver St. Scrambled eggs, hash browns, French toast, sausages, biscuits and gravy, bacon, toast, coffee, tea, orange juice. Adults $10, children 5 and under $5.
•HOLY SPIRIT PARISH BREAKFAST: 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 18, Holy Spirit Parish Center, 117 N. Beaver St. Menu includes bacon, sausage, eggs, pancakes, French toast, juices, coffee and tea. Adults $10, children $5, 2 years and under eat free. Sponsored by Holy Spirit Men of Faith. See www.holyspiritparishoflawrencecounty.org for full details.
•”DON’T BE AFRAID OF THE DARK;” Sept. 22-24, Red Barn Players, 1279 Route 288, Fombell. Tickets at https://www.redbarnplayers.com/
•SOUP SALE: 10 a.m. to noon Sept. 23 and 24, Shenango Presbyterian Church, 3144 Wilmington Road. Chicken noodle, chili, stuffed pepper, vegetable beef, $6 per quart. Call the church office to leave an order through Sept. 21. (724) 654-2322.
•HOMETOWN GROWERS AND MAKERS MARKET: 8 a.m. to noon Sept. 24, Cascade Galleria parking lot. The market will include sellers of fresh produce, crafters, artisans, bakers, Amish-made items, jewelry, home goods and more.
•NEW CASTLE FARMERS MARKET: 8:30 a.m. to noon Sept. 24, Washington Centre parking lot along East Street. Vegetables, fruit, meat, eggs, canned and baked goods, organic items and crafts.
•FAMILY FUN FAIR: 10:45 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sept. 25, Evangel Community Church, 1530 Harlansburg Road. Chalk artist presentation, food, games, prizes. Free admission, all are invited, rain or shine.
•CAVATELLI DINNER: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 25, Holy Spirit Parish Center, 124 N. Beaver St. Adults $10 (two meatballs), children $7 (one meatball.) Sponsored by Friends of Catholic Education and Kennedy Catholic Family of Schools.
•SPAY/NEUTER CLINIC FOR CATS: Sept. 28, sponsored by the Lawrence County Animal Relief Fund. $80, which also includes rabies and distemper shots, flea treatment and ear mite treatment, if needed. Visit LCARF.com to print an application and return with a check or money order to schedule an appointment. (724) 510-4952 for more information.
•”DON’T BE AFRAID OF THE DARK”: Sept. 29-Oct. 1, Red Barn Players, 1279 Route 288, Fombell. Tickets at https://www.redbarnplayers.com/
•2022 RECOVERY RESOURCE FAIR: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 30, Lawrence County Drug and Alcohol, 20 E. Washington St.. In celebration of National Recovery Month, presentation will detail resources available in Lawrence County, and talks from members of the recovery community. Speakers include Jen Smith, secretary of Pennsylvania’s Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs at 12:30 p.m.; Lawrence County Commissioner Loretta Spielvogel at 12:45 p.m.; and certified recovery specialist Mildred Boyd at 1 p.m. There also will be local healthcare providers, Narcan distribution, food trucks and give-aways.
OCTOBER
•HOMETOWN GROWERS AND MAKERS MARKET: 8 a.m. to noon Oct. 1, Cascade Galleria parking lot. The market will include sellers of fresh produce, crafters, artisans, bakers, Amish-made items, jewelry, home goods and more.
•NEW CASTLE FARMERS MARKET: 8:30 a.m. to noon Oct. 1, Washington Centre parking lot along East Street. Vegetables, fruit, meat, eggs, canned and baked goods, organic items and crafts.
•CRAFT FAIR: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 8, Life Changing Ministries, 2929 Mercer Road, New Castle. Lunch available from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tables are $10 each. Interested vendors should call (724) 652-0215 for reservations.
•HOMETOWN GROWERS AND MAKERS MARKET: 8 a.m. to noon Oct. 8, Cascade Galleria parking lot. The market will include sellers of fresh produce, crafters, artisans, bakers, Amish-made items, jewelry, home goods and more.
•NEW CASTLE FARMERS MARKET: 8:30 a.m. to noon Oct. 8, Washington Centre parking lot along East Street. Vegetables, fruit, meat, eggs, canned and baked goods, organic items and crafts.
•HOMETOWN GROWERS AND MAKERS MARKET: 8 a.m. to noon Oct. 15, Cascade Galleria parking lot. The market will include sellers of fresh produce, crafters, artisans, bakers, Amish-made items, jewelry, home goods and more.
•NEW CASTLE FARMERS MARKET: 8:30 a.m. to noon Oct. 15, Washington Centre parking lot along East Street. Vegetables, fruit, meat, eggs, canned and baked goods, organic items and crafts.
•”THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW”: Oct. 21-23, New Castle Playhouse, 212 E. Long Ave. For tickets and information, visit newcastleplayhouse.org or call (724) 654-3437.
•HOMETOWN GROWERS AND MAKERS MARKET: 8 a.m. to noon Oct. 22, Cascade Galleria parking lot. The market will include sellers of fresh produce, crafters, artisans, bakers, Amish-made items, jewelry, home goods and more.
•NEW CASTLE FARMERS MARKET: 8:30 a.m. to noon Oct. 22, Washington Centre parking lot along East Street. Vegetables, fruit, meat, eggs, canned and baked goods, organic items and crafts.
•”THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW”: Oct. 27-30, New Castle Playhouse, 212 E. Long Ave. For tickets and information, visit newcastleplayhouse.org or call (724) 654-3437.
•HOMETOWN GROWERS AND MAKERS MARKET: 8 a.m. to noon Oct. 29, Cascade Galleria parking lot. The market will include sellers of fresh produce, crafters, artisans, bakers, Amish-made items, jewelry, home goods and more.
•NEW CASTLE FARMERS MARKET: 8:30 a.m. to noon Oct. 29, Washington Centre parking lot along East Street. Vegetables, fruit, meat, eggs, canned and baked goods, organic items and crafts.
DECEMBER
•”SEUSSICAL THE MUSICAL”: Dec. 9-11 and 15-18, New Castle Playhouse, 212 E. Long Ave. For tickets and information, visit newcastleplayhouse.org or call (724) 654-3437.
(visitlawrencecounty.com contributed to this listing.)
