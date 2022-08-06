AUGUST
WESTERN PA BALLOON QUEST: Aug. 6-7, Scotland Meadows Park, Union Township. Morning (6 to 7 a.m.) and evening (6 to 7 p.m.) balloon launches (weather permitting), amusements, rides, crafts, Aug. 6; 6 to 7 a.m. balloon launch (weather permitting), Aug. 7. Food and live entertainment every day.
WAMPUM 225 ANNIVERSARY CELEBRATION: Aug. 6-7, Main Street and Wampum Community Park. Aug. 6, pre-parade performance at 12:30 p.m., parade at 1 p.m., Music in the Park at 2, 4, 6 and 8 p.m., fire department/EMS presentations, carnival games, food, arts and crafts, pinewood derby, cornhole tournament, bonfire; fireworks at 9:15 p.m. Aug. 6; Aug. 7, community church service at 10 a.m.
HOLY SPIRIT PARISH FIRST FRIDAY: 5 p.m. Aug. 6, St. Vitus Church, 910 S. Mercer St. Exposition of the Blessed Sacrament, Adoration and Confessions, Benediction, Mass. Sponsored by Holy Spirit Men of Faith.
HOLY SPIRIT PARISH BEST OF THE FEST: 4 to 9 p.m. Aug. 6, St. Vitus Church, 910 S. Mercer St. Music, multi-cultural food, family activities.
MORAINE STATE PARK REGATTA: Aug. 6-7, South Shore of Lake Arthur, Moraine State Park. Music, fireworks.
HOMETOWN GROWERS AND MAKERS MARKET: 8 a.m. to noon Aug. 6, Cascade Galleria parking lot. The market will include sellers of fresh produce, crafters, artisans, bakers, Amish-made items, jewelry, home goods and more.
NEW CASTLE FARMERS MARKET: 8:30 a.m. to noon Aug. 6, Washington Centre parking lot along East Street. Vegetables, fruit, meat, eggs, canned and baked goods, organic items and crafts.
ELLWOOD CITY FARMERS MARKET: 8 a.m. to Aug. 6, municipal parking lot, Beaver Avenue, Ellwood City. Live music 9:30 to 11:30 a.m.
FRESH MARKETPLACE: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Aug. 6, corner of Chestnut and Vine streets, New Wilmington. More than 35 farmer and artist vendors, live music (beginning at 10 a.m.), children’s activities.
ALL-YOU-CAN-EAT BREAKFAST: 8 to 11:30 a.m. Aug. 6, American Legion Post 343, 134 N. Jefferson St. $9 adults, $6 children. Veterans eat free. The breakfast includes bacon, sausage, pancakes, hash browns, scrambled eggs, toast, coffee, juices and water.
WAMPUM PINEWOOD DERBY RACE: Aug. 6, Wampum Community Park, Upper Pavilion. Race starts at 4 p.m. Prizes for fastest car and best design. Categories for kids age 11 and under and 12 and over. Sponsored by Wampum Presbyterian Church. Car kits are $10 each and must be purchased in advance at Ferrante Upholstering & Carpeting, 3384 State Route 18, Wampum. For more information, call (724) 535-8866.
BESSEMER COMMUNITY-WIDE YARD SALE: 9 a.m. Aug. 6, Bessemer and surrounding Mohawk area. Sponsored by Friends of the F.D. Campbell Memorial Library. A list of participating addresses can be picked up at the library or just browse through the area for additional sale locations. Space is available for set up at the library as well. Food will also be for sale inside the facility from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. For more information, visit www.fdclibrary.org/events.
PEARSON PARK SUMMER MUSIC SERIES: 3 to 5 p.m. Aug. 7, Pearson Park, Neshannock Township. Musical performance by Justified (classic country and contemporary Christian). Take your own chairs or blanket.
FREE EYE CARE CLINIC: for children ages 5-18, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Aug. 9, Croton worship site of Grace United Methodist Ministries, 910 Croton Ave. Provided by the Vision to Learn mobile eye care clinic. Free exams and children needing glasses will receive them free of charge. Space is limited and children must be registered in advance. To make an appointment, call Sally Vernon at (724) 730-6688.
CONCERTS AT NEW WILMINGTON AMPHITHEATER: 7 p.m. Aug. 9 , New Wilmington Borough Park. Food vendor: Pizza Joe’s. Performance by Lawrence County Community Band. Food by Pizza Joe’s.
USED BOOK SALE: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Aug. 11; 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Aug. 12; and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Aug. 13, Neshannock Presbyterian Church, 330 W. Neshannock Ave., New Wilmington. Sponsored by the Kiwanis Club of New Wilmington and Boy Scout Troop 733. Sales benefit the Kiwanis and Boy Scout Troop 733.
“ALWAYS A BRIDESMAID”: Aug. 12-13, Red Barn Players, 1279 Route 288, Fombell. Tickets available at redbarnplayers.com
CHILDREN’S SUMMER ARTS FESTIVAL: Noon to 4 p.m. Aug. 12, Hoyt Center for the Arts. Live performances, interactive art and crafts, face painting, caricatures, mini golf, tie dye and more. Visit www.hoytartcenter.org.
AROUND THE WORLD WINE TRAIL: 3 to 10 p.m. Aug. 12, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Aug. 13, Nova Destinations, 1474 State Route 208, New Wilmington. Ticket includes a flight-and-food pairing at each location. Nova Cellars Winery, Brew 32 Craft Brewery, Knockin’ Noggin,’ The Orchard, Springwater Seltzer & Scallywag Distilling will all be taking on the persona of a different country with specialty drinks at each location.
190th ANNIVERSARY OF EDINBURG CHRISTIAN CHURCH: 6:30 p.m. Aug. 13 at the church, 186 Clay St. Cookout with hot dogs, baked beans, potato salad and more followed by a showing of the movie “Church People.” Free. RSVP to (330) 301-2911 or (724) 466-2482. Rain date is Aug. 20.
MOVIES IN THE PARK: “Space Jam,” 8:30 p.m. Aug 13, New Wilmington Borough Park. Take your own blankets and chairs.
“THE PRINCESS WHO HAD NO NAME”: Aug. 12-14, New Castle Playhouse, 212 E. Long Ave. For tickets and information, visit newcastleplayhouse.org or call (724) 654-3437.
HOMETOWN GROWERS AND MAKERS MARKET: 8 a.m. to noon Aug. 13, Cascade Galleria parking lot. The market will include sellers of fresh produce, crafters, artisans, bakers, Amish-made items, jewelry, home goods and more.
NEW CASTLE FARMERS MARKET: 8:30 a.m. to noon Aug. 13, Washington Centre parking lot along East Street. Vegetables, fruit, meat, eggs, canned and baked goods, organic items and crafts.
FRESH MARKETPLACE: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Aug. 13, corner of Chestnut and Vine streets, New Wilmington. More than 35 farmer and artist vendors, live music (beginning at 10 a.m.), children’s activities.
HILL-CON PARANORMAL CONVENTION: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Aug. 13, Haunted Hill View Manor, 2801 Ellwood Road. Speakers, vendors, gallery reading, building tours. (724) 657-6934.
ELLWOOD CITY SUMMER CONCERT SERIES: 7 p.m. Aug 13, Community Plaza, Ellwood City, featuring Allegheny Brass Band. The rain location will be the Lincoln High School auditorium.
BRIAR BROOK BARN MONTHLY SALE: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Aug. 13 and 14, 330 Eastbrook Neshannock Falls Road. Vendors will include a women’s clothing boutique, handmade soaps, farmhouse signs, antiques, vintage items, refurbished furniture, home décor and more. Amish doughnuts will be available on Saturday, and a food and coffee vendor will be on site both Saturday and Sunday. This month’s food vendor is Best Eats and Treats. Car cruise from 1 to 4 p.m. Aug. 14 with DJ Greg Marshall.
COMMUNITY DAY AT PEARSON PARK: 1 to 5 p.m. Aug. 14, Pearson Park, Neshannock Township. Rapid Tappets car cruise, kids’ inflatable slides, games, sidewalk chalk, food truck, YMCA games, craft, toy and food vendors. The Wait will perform from 2 to 5 p.m. Ice cream social ($5) to benefit Hess Figure Skating.
LAWRENCE COUNTY FAIR: Aug. 15-20, Fairgrounds, 464 Midway Road. For complete schedule, visit https://www.lawrencecountyfair.com/fair-week/fair-schedule/
VIETNAM VETERANS MOVING WALL: Aug. 18-22, Ewing Park, Ellwood City.
“ALWAYS A BRIDESMAID”: Aug. 18-20, Red Barn Players, 1279 Route 288, Fombell. Tickets available at redbarnplayers.com
“THE PRINCESS WHO HAD NO NAME”: Aug. 18-21, New Castle Playhouse, 212 E. Long Ave. For tickets and information, visit newcastleplayhouse.org or call (724) 654-3437.
AROUND THE WORLD WINE TRAIL: 3 to 10 p.m. Aug. 19, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Aug. 20, Nova Destinations, 1474 State Route 208, New Wilmington. Ticket includes a flight-and-food pairing at each location. Nova Cellars Winery, Brew 32 Craft Brewery, Knockin’ Noggin,’ The Orchard, Springwater Seltzer & Scallywag Distilling will all be taking on the persona of a different country with specialty drinks at each location.
HOMETOWN SUMMER CONCERTS: 6 to 9 p.m. Aug. 19, Riverwalk Park, downtown New Castle. Performance by The Labra Brothers.
WILMINGTON AREA HIGH SCHOOL CLASS OF 1982: 40th class reunion, Aug. 19. Tour of the school at 6 p.m. followed by a reunion gathering at The Fractured Grape, 138 S. Market St. All classmates, friends and other alumni are welcome. For more information, contact Dawn Sampson Klinger at (256) 590-3159 or Patty Litwin Kopatich at (330) 533-5626.
HOMETOWN GROWERS AND MAKERS MARKET: 8 a.m. to noon Aug. 20, Cascade Galleria parking lot. The market will include sellers of fresh produce, crafters, artisans, bakers, Amish-made items, jewelry, home goods and more.
NEW CASTLE FARMERS MARKET: 8:30 a.m. to noon Aug. 20, Washington Centre parking lot along East Street. Vegetables, fruit, meat, eggs, canned and baked goods, organic items and crafts.
FRESH MARKETPLACE: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Aug. 20, corner of Chestnut and Vine streets, New Wilmington. More than 35 farmer and artist vendors, live music (beginning at 10 a.m.), children’s activities.
RABIES CLINIC: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Aug. 20, Reed’s Services, 2613 W. State St. Also available: microchipping and distemper shots. Cats must be in carriers; dogs must be leashed. No appointment needed. $10 for rabies shot; $15 for microchipping; and $10 for distemper shot. Cash only. Sponsored by the Lawrence County Animal Relief Fund, Reed’s and Dr. Jannette Heere.
