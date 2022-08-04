ONGOING
DANCE: 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Mondays, Scott Township Firehall, 3712 Harlansburg Road (Route 108). Sponsored by the New Castle Country Music Association.
COMMUNITY BIBLE STUDY: 1 to 3 p.m. Thursdays, The Confluence, 214 E. Washington St. Lunch available for purchase. One chapter a week in the Gospel of John. Bring Bible or phone with a Bible app. Sponsored by First Presbyterian Church.
GLORY GRILLE: free meal, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. first and third Saturdays of each month, First Presbyterian Church, 125 N. Jefferson St. The meals are partially funded by the Carolyn Knox Foundation.
GOSPEL JAM: Sundays, Fellowship Church, Route 62 between Mercer and Hermitage. Church service at 3:30 p.m., snacks and social hour at 4:30 p.m., gospel jam from 5:30 to 7:30. Live band. Open mic.
AUGUST
WESTERN PA BALLOON QUEST: Aug. 4-7, Scotland Meadows Park, Union Township. Balloon Glow (dusk) and rides, Aug. 4; 6 to 7 p.m. balloon launch (weather permitting), amusement rides, crafts, Aug. 5; morning (6 to 7 a.m.) and evening (6 to 7 p.m.) balloon launches (weather permitting), amusements, rides, crafts, Aug. 6; 6 to 7 a.m. balloon launch (weather permitting), Aug. 7. Food and live entertainment every day.
WAMPUM 225 ANNIVERSARY CELEBRATION: Aug. 4-7, Main Street and Wampum Community Park. 6 p.m. Aug. 4, Wampum History Gymnasium, Wampum High 1950s basketball games will be displayed and food, brewery and winery available; Aug. 5, car cruise, concert by The Dorals at 8 p.m.; Aug. 6, pre-parade performance at 12:30 p.m., parade at 1 p.m., Music in the Park at 2, 4, 6 and 8 p.m., fire department/EMS presentations, carnival games, food, arts and crafts, pinewood derby, cornhole tournament, bonfire; fireworks at 9:15 p.m. Aug. 6; Aug. 7, community church service at 10 a.m.
HOLY SPIRIT PARISH FIRST FRIDAY: 5 p.m. Aug. 5-6, St. Vitus Church, 910 S. Mercer St. Exposition of the Blessed Sacrament, Adoration and Confessions, Benediction, Mass. Sponsored by Holy Spirit Men of Faith.
HOLY SPIRIT PARISH BEST OF THE FEST: 4 to 9 p.m. Aug. 5-6, St. Vitus Church, 910 S. Mercer St. Music, multi-cultural food, family activities.
MORAINE STATE PARK REGATTA: Aug. 5-7, South Shore of Lake Arthur, Moraine State Park. Music, fireworks.
DAWSON’S ORCHARDS DINNER SERIES: Aug. 5, Dawson’s Orchards, 122 Petersburg Road. Dining under old apple trees with menu prepared by notable Pittsburgh chefs, paired with selections from local wineries and breweries. Ticket includes behind-the-scenes tour of working orchard. For more information and tickets, visit https://www.dawsonsorchards.com/farm-dinners
HOMETOWN SUMMER CONCERTS: 6 to 9 p.m. Aug. 5, Riverwalk Park, downtown New Castle. Performance by The Wrangler Band.
HOMETOWN GROWERS AND MAKERS MARKET: 8 a.m. to noon Aug. 6, Cascade Galleria parking lot. The market will include sellers of fresh produce, crafters, artisans, bakers, Amish-made items, jewelry, home goods and more.
NEW CASTLE FARMERS MARKET: 8:30 a.m. to noon Aug. 6, Washington Centre parking lot along East Street. Vegetables, fruit, meat, eggs, canned and baked goods, organic items and crafts.
ELLWOOD CITY FARMERS MARKET: 8 a.m. to Aug. 6, municipal parking lot, Beaver Avenue, Ellwood City. Live music 9:30 to 11:30 a.m.
FRESH MARKETPLACE: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Aug. 6, corner of Chestnut and Vine streets, New Wilmington. More than 35 farmer and artist vendors, live music (beginning at 10 a.m.), children’s activities.
ALL-YOU-CAN-EAT BREAKFAST: 8 to 11 a.m. Aug. 6, American Legion Post 343, 134 N. Jefferson St. $9 adults, $6 children. Veterans eat free.
WAMPUM PINEWOOD DERBY RACE: Aug. 6, Wampum Community Park, Upper Pavilion. Race starts at 4 p.m. Prizes for fastest car and best design. Categories for kids age 11 and under and 12 and over. Sponsored by Wampum Presbyterian Church. Car kits are $10 each and must be purchased in advance at Ferrante Upholstering & Carpeting, 3384 State Route 18, Wampum. For more information, call (724) 535-8866.
BESSEMER COMMUNITY-WIDE YARD SALE: 9 a.m. Aug. 6, Bessemer and surrounding Mohawk area. Sponsored by Friends of the F.D. Campbell Memorial Library. A list of participating addresses can be picked up at the library or just browse through the area for additional sale locations. Space is available for set up at the library as well. Food will also be for sale inside the facility from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. For more information, visit www.fdclibrary.org/events.
PEARSON PARK SUMMER MUSIC SERIES: 3 to 5 p.m. Aug. 7, Pearson Park, Neshannock Township. Musical performance by Justified (classic country and contemporary Christian). Take your own chairs or blanket.
FREE EYE CARE CLINIC: for children ages 5-18, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Aug. 9, Croton worship site of Grace United Methodist Ministries, 910 Croton Ave. Provided by the Vision to Learn mobile eye care clinic. Free exams and children needing glasses will receive them free of charge. Space is limited and children must be registered in advance. To make an appointment, call Sally Vernon at (724) 730-6688.•CONCERTS AT NEW WILMINGTON AMPHITHEATER: 7 p.m. Aug. 9 , New Wilmington Borough Park. Food vendor: Pizza Joe’s. Performance by Lawrence County Community Band. Food by Pizza Joe’s.
USED BOOK SALE: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Aug. 11; 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Aug. 12; and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Aug. 13, Neshannock Presbyterian Church, 330 W. Neshannock Ave., New Wilmington. Sponsored by the Kiwanis Club of New Wilmington and Boy Scout Troop 733. Sales benefit the Kiwanis and Boy Scout Troop 733.
”ALWAYS A BRIDESMAID”: Aug. 12-13, Red Barn Players, 1279 Route 288, Fombell. Tickets available at redbarnplayers.com
CHILDREN’S SUMMER ARTS FESTIVAL: Noon to 4 p.m. Aug. 12, Hoyt Center for the Arts. Live performances, interactive art and crafts, face painting, caricatures, mini golf, tie dye and more. Visit www.hoytartcenter.org.(visitlawrencecounty.com contributed to this listing.)
