AUGUST
CONCERT: 8:30 p.m. Aug. 4, Wampum Train Station featuring the Doo Wop Doctors performing music from the ‘50s, ‘60s and ‘70s. Food and beverages will be available, featuring Creekside Cellars Winery and Croaker’s Brewing Company.
FAMILY DINNER NIGHT: 4 to 8 p.m. Aug. 5, VFW Post 315, 1820 E. Washington St. Sponsored by the auxiliary. Meals available for dine-in or take-out and include turkey, mac and cheese, baked beans, vegetable and dessert. Price is $10 for adults; $6 for children. Take-out orders can be called in beginning at 4 p.m. the day of the event to (724) 658-8257.
CRAFT SHOW: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Aug. 5, Marti Park, 985 Phillips School Road, New Wilmington. Vendors, craft booths, food truck, Amish doughnuts, raffle baskets, children’s carnival games, children’s book readings. (724) 946-2560. All proceeds benefit the Marti Park Foundation.
ALL-YOU-CAN-EAT BREAKFAST: 8 to 11 a.m. Aug. 5, American Legion Post 343, 134 N. Jefferson St. Adults $10, Children $7. Veterans eat free with I.D
YOU-NAME-THE-PRICE YARD SALE: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Aug. 5, First United Brethren Church, 1900 Eastbrook Road (Route 168). Lunch counter and bake sale.
YARD SALE: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Aug. 5, under the tent at Bible Way Church of God in Christ, 124 N. Crawford Ave. Items include boxes of disposable baby diapers, children’s clothing, ladies clothing, shoes, holiday crafts and household items. Proceeds go to the church renovation project.
MORAINE STATE PARK REGATTA: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Aug. 5 and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Aug. 6, Lake Arthur’s South Shore (225 Pleasant Valley Road, Portersville). Land and water activities. Free to attend, including parking.
WAGS AND WHISKERS BINGO: Aug. 6, Scott Township Fire Hall, 3712 Harlansburg Road. Tickets are $30 each. Doors and the kitchen open at noon and bingo starts at 1:30 p.m. Second annual event benefitting the Lawrence County Humane Society. Tickets are cash only and available at the Humane Society, 628 Pearson Mill Road, New Castle. No tickets will be sold at the door.
BOOK SALE: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Aug. 10 and 11 and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Aug. 12, Neshannock Presbyterian Church, 330 W. Neshannock Ave., New Wilmington. Prices are $1 for hardbound and 50 cents for soft cover books. Saturday will feature fill a bag for $3. Proceeds benefit New Wilmington Kiwanis and Scout Troop 733.
WINE WALK: 5 to 8 p.m. Aug. 11, check in at the Ellwood City Public Library, 415 Lawrence Ave. Sponsored by the library, the event features wineries, craft beer and spirit makers along with food vendors. Tickets are $25 and are available on Eventbrite, at the library or by calling the library at (724) 758-6458. Tickets also sold at the door. ID is required.
HARLAN REUNION: noon, Aug. 12, McConnells Mill State Park, Kildoo Pavilion. Bring a dish to share. For information, call (304) 680-3909.
BRIAR BROOK BARN CRAFT AND VENDORS: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Aug. 12-13, 330 Eastbrook Neshannock Falls Road. Renovated barn open one weekend per month with 20-plus vendors featuring unique, authentic, refurbished, home decor, antiques, handcrafted goods and more. Food and coffee vendor on site each day and Amish doughnuts on Saturday. This month’s food truck is Yo Momma’s. A car cruise is scheduled from 1 to 4 p.m. Aug. 13 with Greg Marshall as DJ.
DRIVE-THRU PIE SQUARE SALE: pre-order only by calling (724) 652-5538 between 3 and 6:30 p.m. Aug. 14. Pickup between noon and 2 p.m. Aug. 19 at St. Camillus’ McGurk Hall, 314 W. Englewood Ave. Available flavors are apple, cherry, chocolate, coconut cream, lemon meringue and rice pie. $3 a square. Sponsored by the Holy Spirit Parish Heavenly Sweets Bake Shop. See www.holyspiritparishoflawrencecounty.org for full details.
LAWRENCE COUNTY FAIR: Aug. 14-19. lawrencecountyfair.com.
“THE MAD TEA PARTY”: Aug. 18-20 and 24-27, New Castle Playhouse, 212 E. Long Ave. (724) 654-3437 or www.newcastleplayhouse.org.
HIRING EVENT/MEET AND GREET: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Aug. 22, PA CareerLink Lawrence County, in the Central Building, 101 S. Mercer St., Suite 101. A representative from the Pennsylvania Department of Corrections will meet with individuals interested in a career with the department. No appointment necessary. Walk-ins welcome.
MONTHLY MINI JOB FAIR: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Aug. 24, PA CareerLink Lawrence County offices located in the Central Building, 101 S. Mercer St., Suite 101, New Castle. Six employers will be holding open interviews for job seekers. Free to attend; no appointment necessary; walk-ins welcome. Dress for an interview and bring an updated resume. For more information, contact Colleen Chamberlain at (724) 656-3165, ext. 221, or cchamberlain@WCJP.org.
CHICKEN BBQ: 4 to 7 p.m. Aug. 25, New Wilmington Borough Park. Sponsored by the New Wilmington Rotary. $15 per dinner, which includes half chicken, bag of chips, applesauce, roll with butter and dessert. Tickets sold in advance; limited number available at the door. For tickets, call Rob Klamut at (724) 651-4956 or any Rotary member. From 5 to 7 p.m., Wilmington’s Got Talent will take place in the park amphitheater.
TAYLOR TOWNSHIP 170TH ANNIVERSARY: Aug. 26, West Pittsburg Playground. Music, crafts, food trucks and more. Parade at 2:30 p.m. and fireworks at 9:30 p.m. Ceremony to add names to the township memorial.
SEPTEMBER
FAITH, FAMILY, FREEDOM FESTIVAL: 4 to 9 p.m. Sept. 7, Irons Mill Farmstead, 252 Greenfield Road, New Wilmington. Free. For more information, call (724) 674-9120 or email FaithFamilyFreedomFestival23@gmail.com.
SPORTSMAN’S SHOW: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 9 and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 10, New Beaver Borough Volunteer Fire Department, 898 Wampum New Galilee Road. Sponsored by the fire department and American Legion Post 749. Bows and archery items, guns and accessories, hunting, fishing and outdoor gear. Raffles for guns and a custom-built fire pit. $5 admission. Vendor fee of $15 per day/per table. To book a table, call Calvin at (724) 421-4392, Brian at (724) 601-3733, Ron at (724) 535-8081 or John at (724) 944-4141.
“DISNEY’S NEWSIES”: Sept. 15-17 and 21-24, New Castle Playhouse, 212 E. Long Ave. (724) 654-3437 or www.newcastleplayhouse.org.
MONTHLY MINI JOB FAIR: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 28, PA CareerLink Lawrence County located in the Central Building, 101 S. Mercer St., Suite 101, New Castle. Six employers will be holding open interviews for job seekers. Free to attend; no appointment necessary; walk-ins welcome. Dress for an interview and bring an updated resume. For more information, contact Colleen Chamberlain at (724) 656-3165, ext. 221, or cchamberlain@WCJP.org.
OCTOBER
“THE CRUCIBLE”: Oct. 20-22 and 26-29, New Castle Playhouse, 212 E. Long Ave. (724) 654-3437 or www.newcastleplayhouse.org.
(visitlawrencecounty.com contributed to this listing.)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.