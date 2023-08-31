ONGOING
DANCE: 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Mondays, Scott Township Firehall, 3712 Harlansburg Road (Route 108). Sponsored by the New Castle Country Music Association.
GAMES, GAMES, GAMES: noon to 3 p.m. Mondays, First Presbyterian Church Senior Recreational Center, 125 N. Jefferson St. Board games, Wii bowling, card games, checkers, chess, pool and ping pong. All welcome.
COMMUNITY BIBLE STUDY: 1 p.m. Wednesdays beginning Sept. 13, First Presbyterian Church Senior Recreational Center, 125 N. Jefferson St. All welcome. Coffee/tea and light snacks provided.
PRAYER SHAWL MINISTRY: 12:30 p.m. fourth Wednesday of every month, First Presbyterian Church, 125 N. Jefferson St. All faiths and skill levels from beginner knitter/crocheter to experienced welcome. Pray as you knit/crochet comfort shawls. Call the church office for more information, (724) 652-7706.
SQUARE DANCES: sponsored by the Castle Paws and Taws, 7 to 9:30 p.m. Wednesdays at the Cascade Park Dance Hall, 1928 E. Washington St. For more information, contact the Mansells at (724) 971-0921 or thomasmansell20@gmail.com or the Websters at (724) 971-8923 or ronald@websterr.com or visit castlepawsandtaws.org or the group’s Facebook page.
LOW-IMPACT AEROBICS FOR SENIORS: 11 to 11:30 a.m. Thursdays, First Presbyterian Church Fellowship Hall, 125 N. Jefferson St. Free. Led by Jewel Ullrich. Funded by The Rec Center, Caroline Knox Foundation and First Presbyterian Church.
MINI JOB FAIRS: PA CareerLink Lawrence County will sponsor monthly mini job fairs at their offices in the Central Building, 101 S. Mercer St., Suite 101, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the fourth Thursday of each month through October (Sept. 28 and Oct. 26). Each month hiring representatives from six different employers will be meeting with job seekers and conducting on-the-spot interviews. The fairs are free to attend, and pre-registration is available but not required. More information, including a list of participating employers, is available on the job fair website at www.tinyurl.com/jointJF or by calling (724) 656-3165.
GLORY GRILLE: free meal, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. first and third Saturdays of each month, First Presbyterian Church, 125 N. Jefferson St. The meals are partially funded by the Carolyn Knox Foundation.
BREAKFAST: 8 to 11 a.m. every third Saturday, Wampum American Legion Post 749, 436 Beaver St. Adults, $10; children 5 and under, $7. There will be no breakfast during August; meals will resume Sept. 18.
STORYTIME WITH SPRITE AND FRIENDS: 11 a.m. Saturdays on Evangel Community Church’s Facebook page.
FRESH MARKETPLACE FARMERS’ MARKET: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays through Sept. 23, corner of Chestnut and Vine streets in New Wilmington. More than 35 farmer and artist vendors, breakfast and lunch items made from vendors’ products, children’s activities and live entertainment.
THE REC CENTER: located at First Presbyterian Church, 125 N. Jefferson St., is now forming new programs (crafting, cookie decorating, low impact exercise, games, Bible studies and more). All are welcome at the center, which is open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays. For more information, call Adele at (724) 510-4181 or the church office at (724) 652-7706.
SEPTEMBER
ALL-YOU-CAN-EAT BREAKFAST: 8 to 11 a.m. Sept. 2, American Legion Post 343, 134 N. Jefferson St. Adults, $10; children, $7. Veterans eat free with I.D.
HIRING EVENT: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 5, PA CareerLink Lawrence County, 101 S. Mercer Street, Suite 101, New Castle. Hiring representatives from Anova Health Care System will be holding open interviews. No appointment necessary; bring an updated resume and dress for an interview. For more information, contact PA CareerLink Lawrence County at (724) 656-3165.
FREE CONTEMPORARY CHRISTIAN MUSIC CONCERT: 6 to 8 p.m. Sept. 6, Briar Brook Barn, 330 Eastbrook Neshannock Falls Road, featuring The Lack Family, who perform across the nation. Bring a chair.
FAITH, FAMILY, FREEDOM FESTIVAL: 4 to 9 p.m. Sept. 7, Irons Mill Farmstead, 252 Greenfield Road, New Wilmington. Free. For more information, call (724) 674-9120 or email FaithFamilyFreedomFestival23@gmail.com.
PULASKI TOWNSHIP FALL FESTIVAL: 1 to 9 p.m. Sept. 9, River Valley Community Resource Center, 320 Shenango St., Pulaski. Bicycle decorating and pet costume contests, blessing of the animals, Lawrence County Brass Band, children’s activities and historic talk by resident Ruth Fletcher. Pre-order dinner, which includes pierogis, stuffed cabbage, chicken Kiev, salad, cake and drink, by calling (724) 651-8130.
FALL CRAFT MARKET/TOUCH A TRUCK EVENT: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 9, Shenango Township Community Park, 238 Kittery Ridge Drive. Food and craft vendors, games, police cars, construction vehicles, inflatable playground and live entertainment including Cherry Radium, a Fleetwood Mac cover band. Free admission. Vendor spots are available for $20 in advance and $50 the day of the event. For more information, call Al Burick or Brittany McGuire at (724) 658-4460.
SPORTSMAN’S SHOW: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 9 and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 10, New Beaver Borough Volunteer Fire Department, 898 Wampum New Galilee Road. Sponsored by the fire department and American Legion Post 749. Bows and archery items, guns and accessories, hunting, fishing and outdoor gear. Raffles for guns and a custom-built fire pit. $5 admission. Vendor fee of $15 per day/per table. Vendors may set up any time after 6 a.m. To book a table, call Calvin at (724) 421-4392, Brian at (724) 601-3733 or Ron at (724) 535-8081.
BRIAR BROOK BARN CRAFT AND VENDORS: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 9-10, 330 Eastbrook Neshannock Falls Road. Renovated barn open one weekend per month with 20-plus vendors featuring unique, authentic, refurbished, home decor, antiques, handcrafted goods and more. Food and coffee vendor on site each day and Amish doughnuts on Saturday. This month’s food truck is Chubby’s Pizza.
HIRING EVENT: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 12, PA CareerLink Lawrence County, 101 S. Mercer Street, Suite 101, New Castle. Hiring representatives from New Castle Grocery Outlet will be holding open interviews. No appointment necessary; bring an updated resume and dress for an interview. For more information, contact PA CareerLink Lawrence County at (724) 656-3165.
FALL EVENING HIKE: 5:30 p.m. Sept. 12, North Country Trail Enon Valley Bridge Trail. For more information or to register, contact the Wampum Chapter of the North Country Trail Association on Meetup at https://meetu.ps/c/1Jb50/tssY1/d or email Wampumncta@gmail.com.
“DISNEY’S NEWSIES”: Sept. 15-17 and 21-24, New Castle Playhouse, 212 E. Long Ave. (724) 654-3437 or www.newcastleplayhouse.org.
“ZENTANGLE – EXPLORING MORE”: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sept. 16, Villa Maria Education and Spirituality Center. Led by Paulette Kirschensteiner. $55 including program, lunch and supplies. Register at vmesc.org or call (724) 964-8886.
STATE LINE HIKE: 9 a.m. Sept. 17, North Country Trail State Line Parking Lot. Hike to Watts Mill. For more information or to register, contact the Wampum Chapter of the North Country Trail Association on Meetup at https://meetu.ps/c/1Jb50/tssY1/d or email Wampumncta@gmail.com.
HEMLOCK HEROES HIKE: 1 to 3 p.m. Sept. 17, Breakneck Falls Parking Lot (off Cheeseman Rd), McConnells Mill State Park. The Eastern Hemlock is known for being an important construction timber and used in the tanning industry. However, it is also important to wildlife for food and habitat. Learn more on this two-mile hike along the Slippery Rock Creek on Breakneck Falls Trail. Wear sturdy footwear, dress for the weather and bring drinking water.
SPAY/NEUTER CLINIC FOR CATS: Sept. 20, sponsored by Lawrence County Animal Relief Fund. $85 includes spay/neuter, rabies and distemper shots, flea treatment and ear mite treatment, if needed. Visit LCARF.com for application to fill out and return with check or money order for an appointment. For more information, call (724) 510-4952.
WATERFALL HIKE: meet at 9 a.m. Sept. 23, Hell’s Hollow parking lot at McConnells Mill State Park, 1496 Shaffer Road, Portersville. Follow the North Country National Scenic Trail Slippery Rock Gorge Trail to Walnut Flats. Hike is 9 miles out and back. Sponsored by the Wampum Chapter of the North Country Trail Association. For more information and to RSVP visit https://meetu.ps/e/MhYkJ/tssY1/i or email Wampumncta@gmail.com.
“NEIL BERG’S 50 YEARS OF ROCK ‘N ROLL PART 2”: 7:30 p.m. Sept. 23, Orr Auditorium, Westminster College. For tickets, call (724) 946-7354 or visit www.westminster.edu/celebrity.
MCCONNELLS MILL HERITAGE FESTIVAL: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sept. 23 and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 24, Kildoo Picnic Area and Gristmill, McConnells Mill State Park. Celebrate the historic time of 1852-1928, when the gristmill harnessed the power of the Slippery Rock Creek to grind wheat for bread. Tour the mill with its original machinery, visit a Civil War encampment, participate in art and craft demonstrations and enjoy live music. Artists and craftspeople will demonstrate their skills and have their wares for sale. Family activities. Free admission and parking.
SLIPPERY ROCK GORGE TRAIL HIKE: 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 17, meet at Hells Hollow Parking Lot, McConnells Mill State Park. Join park staff and members of the North Country Trail Association on a 6.5-mile guided hike through the Slippery Rock Gorge. This hike is considered difficult, so hikers should be in good physical shape and be prepared to traverse steep, rocky and uneven terrain. Bring a lunch, plenty of water and trail snacks. Limited to 12 participants. Pre-registration is required on the DCNR Calendar of Events website.
MONTHLY MINI JOB FAIR: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 28, PA CareerLink Lawrence County located in the Central Building, 101 S. Mercer St., Suite 101, New Castle. Six employers will be holding open interviews for job seekers. Free to attend; no appointment necessary; walk-ins welcome. Dress for an interview and bring an updated resume. For more information, contact Colleen Chamberlain at (724) 656-3165, ext. 221, or cchamberlain@WCJP.org.
SOUP SALE: 10 a.m. to noon, Sept. 29 and 30, Shenango Presbyterian Church, 3144 Wilmington Road. Chicken noodle, chili, stuffed pepper, vegetable beef. $7 a quart. Call (724) 654-2322 by Sept. 27 to order.
INDOOR YARD SALE: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 30, Mahoning Valley Grange, 1208 Skyhill Road, Edinburg. Tickets for log cabin/bear claw quilt raffle and door prizes, $2. Kitchen will be open for event. Table rental, $10. To rent a table, call Karen Patterson at (724) 674-8244. For other information, call Jayne Jacobson at (724) 964-8171 or Gloria Hahn at (724) 652-5164.
