AUGUST
“ALWAYS A BRIDESMAID”: Aug. 25-27, Red Barn Players, 1279 Route 288, Fombell. Tickets available at redbarnplayers.com
CONCERTS AT NEW WILMINGTON AMPHITHEATER: 4 p.m. Aug. 26. Rotary Club BBQ chicken dinner from 4 to 7 p.m., 5 p.m. performance, Sounds of Summer, Westminster students and friends.
AROUND THE WORLD WINE TRAIL: 3 to 10 p.m. Aug. 26, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Aug. 27, Nova Destinations, 1474 State Route 208, New Wilmington. Ticket includes a flight-and-food pairing at each location. Nova Cellars Winery, Brew 32 Craft Brewery, Knockin’ Noggin,’ The Orchard, Springwater Seltzer & Scallywag Distilling will all be taking on the persona of a different country with specialty drinks at each location.
NEW WILMINGTON ROTARY CLUB BBQ: 4 to 7 p.m. Aug. 26, New Wilmington Borough Park. $10 per dinner. Includes half chicken, chips, applesauce, roll, butter and dessert. The Dorals will be performing from 5 to 8 p.m. in the park amphitheater. For tickets, call Rob Klamut at (724) 651-4956 or contact any Rotary member.
MONTHLY FOOD DISTRIBUTION: 9 a.m. Aug. 27, Cascade Galleria (former Towne Mall). Vehicles must enter through the rear entrance of the facility via the Columbus Innerbelt. The line will form at the intersection of West Washington Street and the Innerbelt. Cars will be lined up in the rear parking lot of the mall. Boxes will be loaded directly into vehicles, and distributed on a first-come, first-served basis. Recipients are encouraged to arrive early, as the distribution will open once trucks are unloaded and lines set up, which could be as early as 8 a.m. Each family will receive milk, produce and shelf-stable groceries. Sponsored by the Jubilee Ministries N.O.W. Project and the Christian Chamber of Commerce of Western Pennsylvania.
FRESH MARKETPLACE: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Aug. 27, corner of Chestnut and Vine streets, New Wilmington. More than 35 farmer and artist vendors, live music at 10 a.m., children’s activities.
CRAFT SHOW/FLEA MARKET: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Aug. 27, Marti Park, 985 Phillips School Road. Homemade Amish doughnuts, basket raffle, vendors. All proceeds will be going towards the new kitchenette and handicapped restroom at the park.
(visitlawrencecounty.com contributed to this listing.)
