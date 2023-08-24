ONGOING
DANCE: 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Mondays, Scott Township Firehall, 3712 Harlansburg Road (Route 108). Sponsored by the New Castle Country Music Association.
GAMES, GAMES, GAMES: noon to 3 p.m. Mondays, First Presbyterian Church Senior Recreational Center, 125 N. Jefferson St. Board games, Wii bowling, card games, checkers, chess, pool and ping pong. All welcome.
COMMUNITY BIBLE STUDY: 1 p.m. Wednesdays beginning Sept. 13, First Presbyterian Church Senior Recreational Center, 125 N. Jefferson St. All welcome. Coffee/tea and light snacks provided.
PRAYER SHAWL MINISTRY: 12:30 p.m. fourth Wednesday of every month, First Presbyterian Church, 125 N. Jefferson St. All faiths and skill levels from beginner knitter/crocheter to experienced welcome. Pray as you knit/crochet comfort shawls. Call the church office for more information, (724) 652-7706.
SQUARE DANCES: sponsored by the Castle Paws and Taws, 7 to 9:30 p.m. Wednesdays at the Cascade Park Dance Hall, 1928 E. Washington St. For more information, contact the Mansells at (724) 971-0921 or thomasmansell20@gmail.com or the Websters at (724) 971-8923 or ronald@websterr.com or visit castlepawsandtaws.org or the group’s Facebook page.
LOW-IMPACT AEROBICS FOR SENIORS: 11 to 11:30 a.m. Thursdays, First Presbyterian Church Fellowship Hall, 125 N. Jefferson St. Free. Led by Jewel Ullrich. Funded by The Rec Center, Caroline Knox Foundation and First Presbyterian Church.
MINI JOB FAIRS: PA CareerLink Lawrence County will sponsor monthly mini job fairs at their offices in the Central Building, 101 S. Mercer St., Suite 101, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the fourth Thursday of each month October (Aug. 24, Sept. 28 and Oct. 26). Each month hiring representatives from six different employers will be meeting with job seekers and conducting on-the-spot interviews. The fairs are free to attend, and pre-registration is available but not required. More information, including a list of participating employers, is available on the job fair website at www.tinyurl.com/jointJF or by calling (724) 656-3165.
GLORY GRILLE: free meal, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. first and third Saturdays of each month, First Presbyterian Church, 125 N. Jefferson St. The meals are partially funded by the Carolyn Knox Foundation.
BREAKFAST: 8 to 11 a.m. every third Saturday, Wampum American Legion Post 749, 436 Beaver St. Adults, $10; children 5 and under, $7. There will be no breakfast during August; meals will resume Sept. 18.
STORYTIME WITH SPRITE AND FRIENDS: 11 a.m. Saturdays on Evangel Community Church’s Facebook page.
FRESH MARKETPLACE FARMERS’ MARKET: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays through Sept. 23, corner of Chestnut and Vine streets in New Wilmington. More than 35 farmer and artist vendors, breakfast and lunch items made from vendors’ products, children’s activities and live entertainment.
GOSPEL JAM: Sundays, Fellowship Church, Route 62 between Mercer and Hermitage. Church service at 3:30 p.m., snacks and social hour at 4:30 p.m., gospel jam from 5:30 to 7:30. Live band. Open mic.
THE REC CENTER: located at First Presbyterian Church, 125 N. Jefferson St., is now forming new programs (crafting, cookie decorating, low impact exercise, games, Bible studies and more). All are welcome at the center, which is open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays. For more information, call Adele at (724) 510-4181 or the church office at (724) 652-7706.
AUGUST
“THE MAD TEA PARTY”: Aug. 24-27, New Castle Playhouse, 212 E. Long Ave. (724) 654-3437 or www.newcastleplayhouse.org.
MONTHLY MINI JOB FAIR: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Aug. 24, PA CareerLink Lawrence County offices located in the Central Building, 101 S. Mercer St., Suite 101, New Castle. Six employers will be holding open interviews for job seekers. Free to attend; no appointment necessary; walk-ins welcome. Dress for an interview and bring an updated resume. For more information, contact Colleen Chamberlain at (724) 656-3165, ext. 221, or cchamberlain@WCJP.org.
CHICKEN BBQ: 4 to 7 p.m. Aug. 25, New Wilmington Borough Park. Sponsored by the New Wilmington Rotary. $15 per dinner, which includes half chicken, bag of chips, applesauce, roll with butter and dessert. Tickets sold in advance; limited number available at the door. For tickets, call Rob Klamut at (724) 651-4956 or any Rotary member. From 5 to 7 p.m., Wilmington’s Got Talent will take place in the park amphitheater.
TAYLOR TOWNSHIP 170TH ANNIVERSARY: Aug. 26, West Pittsburg Playground. Music, crafts, food trucks and more. Parade at 2:30 p.m. and fireworks at 9:30 p.m. Ceremony to add names to the township memorial.
GREEK FOOD FESTIVAL: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Aug. 26 and 27, St. George Greek Orthodox Church Hall, 315 W. Englewood Ave.
RABIES CLINIC: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Aug. 27, Reed’s Services, 2613 W. State St. For cats in carriers and dogs on leashes. Costs: rabies shot, $10; microchip, $15; and distemper, $10. No appointment needed. Cash only. Sponsored by the Lawrence County Animal Relief Fund, Reed’s Services and Dr. Jannette Heere.
PA CAREERLINK DAY: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Aug. 29, PA CareerLink Lawrence County, located in the Central Building, 101 S. Mercer St., Suite 101. Meet the staff and get information on workforce development. Games, prizes and hot dog lunch. Free and open to the public. For more information, call (724) 656-3165.
SEPTEMBER
HIRING EVENT: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 5, PA CareerLink Lawrence County, 101 S. Mercer Street, Suite 101, New Castle. Hiring representatives from Anova Health Care System will be holding open interviews. No appointment necessary; bring an updated resume and dress for an interview. For more information, contact PA CareerLink Lawrence County at (724) 656-3165.
FREE CONTEMPORARY CHRISTIAN MUSIC CONCERT: 6 to 8 p.m. Sept. 6, Briar Brook Barn, 330 Eastbrook Neshannock Falls Road, featuring The Lack Family, who perform across the nation. Bring a chair.
FAITH, FAMILY, FREEDOM FESTIVAL: 4 to 9 p.m. Sept. 7, Irons Mill Farmstead, 252 Greenfield Road, New Wilmington. Free. For more information, call (724) 674-9120 or email FaithFamilyFreedomFestival23@gmail.com.
FALL CRAFT MARKET/TOUCH A TRUCK EVENT: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 9, Shenango Township Community Park, 238 Kittery Ridge Drive. Food and craft vendors, games, police cars, construction vehicles, inflatable playground and live entertainment including Cherry Radium, a Fleetwood Mac cover band. Free admission. Vendor spots are available for $20 in advance and $50 the day of the event. For more information, call Al Burick or Brittany McGuire at (724) 658-4460.
SPORTSMAN’S SHOW: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 9 and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 10, New Beaver Borough Volunteer Fire Department, 898 Wampum New Galilee Road. Sponsored by the fire department and American Legion Post 749. Bows and archery items, guns and accessories, hunting, fishing and outdoor gear. Raffles for guns and a custom-built fire pit. $5 admission. Vendor fee of $15 per day/per table. Vendors may set up any time after 6 a.m. To book a table, call Calvin at (724) 421-4392, Brian at (724) 601-3733 or Ron at (724) 535-8081.
BRIAR BROOK BARN CRAFT AND VENDORS: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 9-10, 330 Eastbrook Neshannock Falls Road. Renovated barn open one weekend per month with 20-plus vendors featuring unique, authentic, refurbished, home decor, antiques, handcrafted goods and more. Food and coffee vendor on site each day and Amish doughnuts on Saturday. This month’s food truck is Chubby’s Pizza.
HIRING EVENT: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 12, PA CareerLink Lawrence County, 101 S. Mercer Street, Suite 101, New Castle. Hiring representatives from New Castle Grocery Outlet will be holding open interviews. No appointment necessary; bring an updated resume and dress for an interview. For more information, contact PA CareerLink Lawrence County at (724) 656-3165.
“DISNEY’S NEWSIES”: Sept. 15-17 and 21-24, New Castle Playhouse, 212 E. Long Ave. (724) 654-3437 or www.newcastleplayhouse.org.
SPAY/NEUTER CLINIC FOR CATS: Sept. 20, sponsored by Lawrence County Animal Relief Fund. $85 includes spay/neuter, rabies and distemper shots, flea treatment and ear mite treatment, if needed. Visit LCARF.com for application to fill out and return with check or money order for an appointment. For more information, call (724) 510-4952.
WATERFALL HIKE: meet at 9 a.m. Sept. 23, Hell’s Hollow parking lot at McConnells Mill State Park, 1496 Shaffer Road, Portersville. Follow the North Country National Scenic Trail Slippery Rock Gorge Trail to Walnut Flats. Hike is 9 miles out and back. Sponsored by the Wampum Chapter of the North Country Trail Association. For more information and to RSVP visit https://meetu.ps/e/MhYkJ/tssY1/i or email Wampumncta@gmail.com.
(visitlawrencecounty.com contributed to this listing.)
