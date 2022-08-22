ONGOING
DANCE: 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Mondays, Scott Township Firehall, 3712 Harlansburg Road (Route 108). Sponsored by the New Castle Country Music Association.
PRAYER SHAWL MINISTRY: 12:30 p.m. fourth Wednesday of every month, First Presbyterian Church, 125 N. Jefferson St. All faiths and skill levels from beginner knitter/crocheter to experienced welcome. Pray as you knit/crochet comfort shawls. Call the church office for more information, (724) 652-7706.
COMMUNITY BIBLE STUDY: 1 to 3 p.m. Thursdays, The Confluence, 214 E. Washington St. Lunch available for purchase. One chapter a week in the Gospel of John. Bring Bible or phone with a Bible app. Sponsored by First Presbyterian Church.
GLORY GRILLE: free meal, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. first and third Saturdays of each month, First Presbyterian Church, 125 N. Jefferson St. The meals are partially funded by the Carolyn Knox Foundation.
GOSPEL JAM: Sundays, Fellowship Church, Route 62 between Mercer and Hermitage. Church service at 3:30 p.m., snacks and social hour at 4:30 p.m., gospel jam from 5:30 to 7:30. Live band. Open mic.
AUGUST
VIETNAM VETERANS MOVING WALL: Aug. 22, Ewing Park, Ellwood City.
“ALWAYS A BRIDESMAID”: Aug. 25-27, Red Barn Players, 1279 Route 288, Fombell. Tickets available at redbarnplayers.com
CONCERTS AT NEW WILMINGTON AMPHITHEATER: 4 p.m. Aug. 26. Rotary Club BBQ chicken dinner from 4 to 7 p.m., 5 p.m. performance, Sounds of Summer, Westminster students and friends.
AROUND THE WORLD WINE TRAIL: 3 to 10 p.m. Aug. 26, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Aug. 27, Nova Destinations, 1474 State Route 208, New Wilmington. Ticket includes a flight-and-food pairing at each location. Nova Cellars Winery, Brew 32 Craft Brewery, Knockin’ Noggin,’ The Orchard, Springwater Seltzer & Scallywag Distilling will all be taking on the persona of a different country with specialty drinks at each location.
NEW WILMINGTON ROTARY CLUB BBQ: 4 to 7 p.m. Aug. 26, New Wilmington Borough Park. $10 per dinner. Includes half chicken, chips, applesauce, roll, butter and dessert. The Dorals will be performing from 5 to 8 p.m. in the park amphitheater. For tickets, call Rob Klamut at (724) 651-4956 or contact any Rotary member.
MONTHLY FOOD DISTRIBUTION: 9 a.m. Aug. 27, Cascade Galleria (former Towne Mall). Vehicles must enter through the rear entrance of the facility via the Columbus Innerbelt. The line will form at the intersection of West Washington Street and the Innerbelt. Cars will be lined up in the rear parking lot of the mall. Boxes will be loaded directly into vehicles by volunteers, and distributed on a first-come, first-served basis. Recipients are encouraged to arrive early, as the distribution will open once trucks are unloaded and lines set up. Thus, the give-away could start as early as 8 a.m. Each family will receive fresh milk, fresh produce and shelf-stable groceries. Sponsored by the Jubilee Ministries N.O.W. Project and the Christian Chamber of Commerce of Western Pennsylvania.
FRESH MARKETPLACE: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Aug. 27, corner of Chestnut and Vine streets, New Wilmington. More than 35 farmer and artist vendors, live music (beginning at 10 a.m.), children’s activities.
CRAFT SHOW/FLEA MARKET: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Aug. 27, Marti Park, 985 Phillips School Road. Homemade Amish doughnuts, basket raffle, vendors. All proceeds will be going towards the new kitchenette and handicapped restroom at the park.
NEW CASTLE FARMERS MARKET: 8:30 a.m. to noon Aug. 27, Washington Centre parking lot along East Street. Vegetables, fruit, meat, eggs, canned and baked goods, organic items and crafts.
HOMETOWN GROWERS AND MAKERS MARKET: 8 a.m. to noon Aug. 27, Cascade Galleria parking lot. The market will include sellers of fresh produce, crafters, artisans, bakers, Amish-made items, jewelry, home goods and more.
2022 ROCK FOR RELAY: Noon, Aug. 27, Eintracht Picnic Grounds, 586 McKee Crossing Road. Basket auction, 50/50 raffle, food vendors, cash bar, live music by EPIC (1 p.m.), The Zoo (3 p.m.), Snarfunkle (5 p.m.), Grandview Soul (7 p.m.) and The Wait (9 p.m.). All proceeds benefit Team InVINCEable for American Cancer Society Relay for Life.
FOOD TRUCKS: from Chick-fil-a and Henry’s Ice Cream, noon to 2 p.m. Aug. 27, Center Presbyterian Church, 1143 Center Church Road, Shenango Township. All proceeds go to missions.
TOUCH A TRUCK 2022: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Aug. 27, Leesburg ECO Presbyterian Church, at the intersection of Routes 19 and 208. Held rain or shine with more than 50 things that go, giveaways, entertainment and photo ops. www.leesburgtouchatruck.com.
PEARSON PARK SUMMER MUSIC SERIES: 2 to 5 p.m. Aug. 28, Pearson Park, Neshannock Township. Musical performance by the Red Coat Brass Band. Take your own chairs or blanket.
MEMORIES CAR CRUISE: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Aug. 28, downtown New Castle. Registration starts at 10 a.m. with dash plaques to the first 200 cars. Annual event featuring antique, classic and special interest vehicles. Entertainment including The Gem Tones, The Dorals and DJs. Door prizes, event T-shirts, 50/50, auction, food and craft vendors. Free admission.
SQUARE DANCE: 7 p.m. Aug. 31, Cascade Park Dance Hall. Sponsored by the Castle Paws and Taws.
SEPTEMBER
HOLY SPIRIT PARISH FIRST FRIDAY CELEBRATION: 5 p.m. Sept. 2, St. Mary Church, 124 N. Beaver St. Exposition of the Blessed Sacrament, adoration and confessions, benediction, Mass. Sponsored by Holy Spirit Men of Faith. See www.holyspiritparishoflawrencecounty.org for full details.
BACK TO THE 50’S WEEKEND: Sept. 2-4, Cascade Park, 1928 E. Washington St. Live entertainment, food, automotive vendors, vintage cars, trucks and motorcycles. For entertainment schedule, visit https://www.facebook.com/Backtothe50sWeekendInc
HOMETOWN GROWERS AND MAKERS MARKET: 8 a.m. to noon Sept. 3, Cascade Galleria parking lot. The market will include sellers of fresh produce, crafters, artisans, bakers, Amish-made items, jewelry, home goods and more.
NEW CASTLE FARMERS MARKET: 8:30 a.m. to noon Sept. 3, Washington Centre parking lot along East Street. Vegetables, fruit, meat, eggs, canned and baked goods, organic items and crafts.
FRESH MARKETPLACE: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 3, corner of Chestnut and Vine streets, New Wilmington. More than 35 farmer and artist vendors, live music (beginning at 10 a.m.), children’s activities.
HIRING EVENT: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 6, PA CareerLink® Lawrence County, 101 S. Mercer St., Suite 101. Hiring representatives from Joy Cone Company will conduct open interviews for all open positions. No appointment necessary; walk-ins welcome. Bring an updated resume and dress for an interview. Free parking. Site also on the New Castle Transit bus line. Auxiliary Aids and Services are available upon request to individuals with disabilities. For more information, call (724) 656-3165, extension 221, or email cchamberlain@WCJP.org.
UNITED WAY DAY OF CARING: Sept. 8, Cascade Park, 1928 E. Washington St. Opening breakfast followed by day of community service. Reservations:(724) 658-8528 or UWLawCty@comcast.net
COMMUNITY PICNIC: 4 to 8 p.m. Sept. 10, First United Brethren Church, 1900 Eastbrook Road. Games, face painting, rock painting, dinner and bonfire. Bring your own lawn chairs. The guest speaker will be Dale Brenneman of Cowboys for Christ along with his horse, Patty.
CONCERTS AT NEW WILMINGTON AMPHITHEATER: 6 to 8 p.m. Sept. 10, New Wilmington Borough Park. Performance by Doug McIltrot and Danny Natale, food by Chubby’s Pizzeria.
INDOOR YARD SALE: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 10, Mahoning Valley Grange No. 1649, 1208 Skyhill Road, Edinburg. Rent a table for $10. Buy a ticket for $2 for raffle of Lonestar quilt. Door prizes, kitchen open. Call Chelsea Tabak at (330) 718-4474, Jayne Jacobson at (724) 964-8171 or Gloria Hahn at (724) 652-5164.
(visitlawrencecounty.com contributed to this listing.)
