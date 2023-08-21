AUGUST
HIRING EVENT/MEET AND GREET: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Aug. 22, PA CareerLink Lawrence County, in the Central Building, 101 S. Mercer St., Suite 101. Pennsylvania Department of Corrections representatives will meet with individuals interested in a career with the department. No appointment necessary. Walk-ins welcome.
“THE MAD TEA PARTY”: Aug. 24-27, New Castle Playhouse, 212 E. Long Ave. (724) 654-3437 or www.newcastleplayhouse.org.
MONTHLY MINI JOB FAIR: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Aug. 24, PA CareerLink Lawrence County offices located in the Central Building, 101 S. Mercer St., Suite 101, New Castle. Six employers will be holding open interviews for job seekers. Free to attend; no appointment necessary; walk-ins welcome. Dress for an interview and bring an updated resume. For more information, contact Colleen Chamberlain at (724) 656-3165, ext. 221, or cchamberlain@WCJP.org.
CHICKEN BBQ: 4 to 7 p.m. Aug. 25, New Wilmington Borough Park. Sponsored by the New Wilmington Rotary. $15 per dinner, which includes half chicken, bag of chips, applesauce, roll with butter and dessert. Tickets sold in advance; limited number available at the door. For tickets, call Rob Klamut at (724) 651-4956 or any Rotary member. From 5 to 7 p.m., Wilmington’s Got Talent will take place in the park amphitheater.
TAYLOR TOWNSHIP 170TH ANNIVERSARY: Aug. 26, West Pittsburg Playground. Music, crafts, food trucks and more. Parade at 2:30 p.m. and fireworks at 9:30 p.m. Ceremony to add names to the township memorial.
GREEK FOOD FESTIVAL: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Aug. 26 and 27, St. George Greek Orthodox Church Hall, 315 W. Englewood Ave.
RABIES CLINIC: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Aug. 27, Reed’s Services, 2613 W. State St. For cats in carriers and dogs on leashes. Rabies shot, $10; microchip, $15; and distemper, $10. No appointment needed. Cash only. Sponsored by the Lawrence County Animal Relief Fund, Reed’s Services and Dr. Jannette Heere.
SEPTEMBER
HIRING EVENT: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 5, PA CareerLink Lawrence County, 101 S. Mercer Street, Suite 101, New Castle. Hiring representatives from Anova Health Care System will be holding open interviews. No appointment necessary; bring an updated resume and dress for an interview. For more information, contact PA CareerLink Lawrence County at (724) 656-3165.
FREE CONTEMPORARY CHRISTIAN MUSIC CONCERT: 6 to 8 p.m. Sept. 6, Brian Brook Barn, 330 Eastbrook Neshannock Falls Road, featuring The Lack Family. Bring a chair.
FAITH, FAMILY, FREEDOM FESTIVAL: 4 to 9 p.m. Sept. 7, Irons Mill Farmstead, 252 Greenfield Road, New Wilmington. Free. For more information, call (724) 674-9120 or email FaithFamilyFreedomFestival23@gmail.com.
FALL CRAFT MARKET/TOUCH A TRUCK EVENT: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 9, Shenango Township Community Park, 238 Kittery Ridge Drive. Food and craft vendors, games, police cars, construction vehicles, inflatable playground and live entertainment including Cherry Radium, a Fleetwood Mac cover band. Free admission. Vendor spots are available for $20 in advance and $50 the day of the event. For more information, call Al Burick or Brittany McGuire at (724) 658-4460.
SPORTSMAN’S SHOW: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 9 and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 10, New Beaver Borough Volunteer Fire Department, 898 Wampum New Galilee Road. Sponsored by the fire department and American Legion Post 749. Bows and archery items, guns and accessories, hunting, fishing and outdoor gear. Raffles for guns and a custom-built fire pit. $5 admission. Vendor fee of $15 per day/per table. Vendors may set up any time after 6 a.m. To book a table, call Calvin at (724) 421-4392, Brian at (724) 601-3733 or Ron at (724) 535-8081.
BRIAR BROOK BARN CRAFT AND VENDORS: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 9-10, 330 Eastbrook Neshannock Falls Road. Renovated barn open one weekend per month with 20-plus vendors featuring unique, authentic, refurbished, home decor, antiques, handcrafted goods and more. Food and coffee vendor on site each day and Amish doughnuts on Saturday. This month’s food truck is Chubby’s Pizza.
“DISNEY’S NEWSIES”: Sept. 15-17 and 21-24, New Castle Playhouse, 212 E. Long Ave. (724) 654-3437 or www.newcastleplayhouse.org.
SPAY/NEUTER CLINIC FOR CATS: Sept. 20, sponsored by Lawrence County Animal Relief Fund. $85 includes spay/neuter, rabies and distemper shots, flea treatment and ear mite treatment, if needed. Visit LCARF.com for application to fill out and return with check or money order for an appointment. For more information, call (724) 510-4952.
MONTHLY MINI JOB FAIR: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 28, PA CareerLink Lawrence County located in the Central Building, 101 S. Mercer St., Suite 101, New Castle. Six employers will be holding open interviews for job seekers. Free to attend; no appointment necessary; walk-ins welcome. Dress for an interview and bring an updated resume. For more information, contact Colleen Chamberlain at (724) 656-3165, ext. 221, or cchamberlain@WCJP.org.
INDOOR YARD SALE: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 30, Mahoning Valley Grange, 1208 Skyhill Road, Edinburg. Tickets for log cabin/bear claw quilt raffle and door prizes, $2. Kitchen will be open for event. Table rental, $10. To rent a table, call Karen Patterson at (724) 674-8244. For other information, call Jayne Jacobson at (724) 964-8171 or Gloria Hahn at (724) 652-5164.
OCTOBER
“BANG BANG”: Oct. 13-14, written by and starring Ingrid Ullrich, New Castle Playhouse, 212 E. Long Ave. (724) 654-3437 or www.newcastleplayhouse.org.
“THE CRUCIBLE”: Oct. 20-22 and 26-29, New Castle Playhouse, 212 E. Long Ave. (724) 654-3437 or www.newcastleplayhouse.org.
