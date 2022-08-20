LAWRENCE COUNTY FAIR: Aug. 20, Fairgrounds, 464 Midway Road. For complete schedule, visit https://www.lawrencecountyfair.com/fair-week/fair-schedule/
VIETNAM VETERANS MOVING WALL: Aug. 20-22, Ewing Park, Ellwood City.
“ALWAYS A BRIDESMAID”: Aug. 20, Red Barn Players, 1279 Route 288, Fombell. Tickets available at redbarnplayers.com
“THE PRINCESS WHO HAD NO NAME”: Aug. 20-21, New Castle Playhouse, 212 E. Long Ave. For tickets and information, visit newcastleplayhouse.org or call (724) 654-3437.
AROUND THE WORLD WINE TRAIL: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Aug. 20, Nova Destinations, 1474 State Route 208, New Wilmington. Ticket includes a flight-and-food pairing at each location. Nova Cellars Winery, Brew 32 Craft Brewery, Knockin’ Noggin,’ The Orchard, Springwater Seltzer & Scallywag Distilling will all be taking on the persona of a different country with specialty drinks at each location.
HOMETOWN GROWERS AND MAKERS MARKET: 8 a.m. to noon Aug. 20, Cascade Galleria parking lot. The market will include sellers of fresh produce, crafters, artisans, bakers, Amish-made items, jewelry, home goods and more.
NEW CASTLE FARMERS MARKET: 8:30 a.m. to noon Aug. 20, Washington Centre parking lot along East Street. Vegetables, fruit, meat, eggs, canned and baked goods, organic items and crafts.
FRESH MARKETPLACE: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Aug. 20, corner of Chestnut and Vine streets, New Wilmington. More than 35 farmer and artist vendors, live music (beginning at 10 a.m.), children’s activities.
RABIES CLINIC: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Aug. 20, Reed’s Services, 2613 W. State St. Also available: microchipping and distemper shots. Cats must be in carriers; dogs must be leashed. No appointment needed. $10, rabies shot; $15, microchipping; and $10, distemper shot. Cash only. Sponsored by the Lawrence County Animal Relief Fund, Reed’s and Dr. Jannette Heere.
BRUCE SPRINGSTEEN TRIBUTE BAND: 7 p.m. Aug. 20, New Wilmington Amphitheater. Food by Smothers Brothers BBQ.
PEARSON PARK SUMMER MUSIC SERIES: 2 to 5 p.m. Aug. 21, Pearson Park, Neshannock Township. Musical performance by The Dorals. Take your own chairs or blanket.
SALUTE TO VETERANS THIRD ANNUAL CAR, TRUCK AND BIKE SHOW: Aug. 21, Michaelangelo’s Flea Market grounds, 2475 Benjamin Franklin Highway, Edinburg. Sponsored by the VFW Neshannock Post 315 Auxiliary. Registration starts a 9 a.m. and ends at noon. Judging at 1 p.m. with trophies presented at 3 p.m. Vendors, flea market, 50/50, auction and door prizes. Contact Jessica Ealy at (724) 714-7976 or any auxiliary member.
(visitlawrencecounty.com contributed to this listing.)
