LAWRENCE COUNTY FAIR: Aug. 19. lawrencecountyfair.com.
“THE MAD TEA PARTY”: Aug. 19-20 and 24-27, New Castle Playhouse, 212 E. Long Ave. (724) 654-3437 or www.newcastleplayhouse.org.
FREE FOOD DISTRIBUTION: 8:30 a.m. until supplies run out, Aug. 19, Cascade Galleria, 100 S. Jefferson St. Jubilee Ministries International N.O.W. Project and the Christian Chamber of Commerce of Western Pennsylvania will distributed food boxes for up to 1,300 families. Boxes loaded into vehicles by volunteers on first-come, first-served basis. Distribution will begin once trucks are unloaded, and may start early. Line will form at intersection of West Washington Street and Columbus Innerbelt. For more information, visit www.jubileeministriesint.com, call (724) 657-3884, @nourishgingotherswellbeing on Facebook or email JubileeMinistriesNOWproject@gmail.com.
CONCERT: featuring Rare of Breed, 6:30 to 9 p.m. Aug. 19, Shepherd’s Light Ministry, 303 Pearson St. Doors open at 6 p.m. Tickets are $10 and will be available at the door.
HIRING EVENT/MEET AND GREET: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Aug. 22, PA CareerLink Lawrence County, in the Central Building, 101 S. Mercer St., Suite 101. A representative from the Pennsylvania Department of Corrections will meet with individuals interested in a career with the department. No appointment necessary. Walk-ins welcome.
MONTHLY MINI JOB FAIR: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Aug. 24, PA CareerLink Lawrence County offices located in the Central Building, 101 S. Mercer St., Suite 101, New Castle. Six employers will be holding open interviews for job seekers. Free to attend; no appointment necessary; walk-ins welcome. Dress for an interview and bring an updated resume. For more information, contact Colleen Chamberlain at (724) 656-3165, ext. 221, or cchamberlain@WCJP.org.
GREEK FOOD FESTIVAL: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Aug. 26 and 27, St. George Greek Orthodox Church Hall, 315 W. Englewood Ave.
