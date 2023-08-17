ONGOING
DANCE: 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Mondays, Scott Township Firehall, 3712 Harlansburg Road (Route 108). Sponsored by the New Castle Country Music Association.
GAMES, GAMES, GAMES: noon to 3 p.m. Mondays, First Presbyterian Church Senior Recreational Center, 125 N. Jefferson St. Board games, Wii bowling, card games, checkers, chess, pool and ping pong. All welcome.
PRAYER SHAWL MINISTRY: 12:30 p.m. fourth Wednesday of every month, First Presbyterian Church, 125 N. Jefferson St. All faiths and skill levels from beginner knitter/crocheter to experienced welcome. Pray as you knit/crochet comfort shawls. Call the church office for more information, (724) 652-7706.
SQUARE DANCES: sponsored by the Castle Paws and Taws, 7 to 9:30 p.m. Wednesdays at the Cascade Park Dance Hall, 1928 E. Washington St. For more information, contact the Mansells at (724) 971-0921 or thomasmansell20@gmail.com or the Websters at (724) 971-8923 or ronald@websterr.com or visit castlepawsandtaws.org or the group’s Facebook page.
LOW-IMPACT AEROBICS FOR SENIORS: 11 to 11:30 a.m. Thursdays, First Presbyterian Church Fellowship Hall, 125 N. Jefferson St. Free. Led by Jewel Ullrich. Funded by The Rec Center, Caroline Knox Foundation and First Presbyterian Church.
BIBLE STUDY: 1 p.m. Thursdays, First Presbyterian Church Senior Recreational Center, 125 N. Jefferson St. All welcome.
MINI JOB FAIRS: PA CareerLink Lawrence County will sponsor monthly mini job fairs at their offices in the Central Building, 101 S. Mercer St., Suite 101, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the fourth Thursday of each month October (Aug. 24, Sept. 28 and Oct. 26). Each month hiring representatives from six different employers will be meeting with job seekers and conducting on-the-spot interviews. The fairs are free to attend, and pre-registration is available but not required. More information, including a list of participating employers, is available on the job fair website at www.tinyurl.com/jointJF or by calling (724) 656-3165.
GLORY GRILLE: free meal, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. first and third Saturdays of each month, First Presbyterian Church, 125 N. Jefferson St. The meals are partially funded by the Carolyn Knox Foundation.
BREAKFAST: 8 to 11 a.m. every third Saturday, Wampum American Legion Post 749, 436 Beaver St. Adults, $10; children 5 and under, $7. There will be no breakfast during August; meals will resume Sept. 18.
STORYTIME WITH SPRITE AND FRIENDS: 11 a.m. Saturdays on Evangel Community Church’s Facebook page.
FRESH MARKETPLACE FARMERS’ MARKET: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays through Sept. 23, corner of Chestnut and Vine streets in New Wilmington. More than 35 farmer and artist vendors, breakfast and lunch items made from vendors’ products, children’s activities and live entertainment.
GOSPEL JAM: Sundays, Fellowship Church, Route 62 between Mercer and Hermitage. Church service at 3:30 p.m., snacks and social hour at 4:30 p.m., gospel jam from 5:30 to 7:30. Live band. Open mic.
THE REC CENTER: located at First Presbyterian Church, 125 N. Jefferson St., is now forming new programs (crafting, cookie decorating, low impact exercise, games, Bible studies and more). All are welcome at the center, which is open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays. For more information, call Adele at (724) 510-4181 or the church office at (724) 652-7706.
AUGUST
LAWRENCE COUNTY FAIR: through Aug. 19. lawrencecountyfair.com.
“THE MAD TEA PARTY”: Aug. 18-20 and 24-27, New Castle Playhouse, 212 E. Long Ave. (724) 654-3437 or www.newcastleplayhouse.org.
FREE FOOD DISTRIBUTION: 8:30 a.m. until supplies run out, Aug. 19, Cascade Galleria, 100 S. Jefferson St. Jubilee Ministries International N.O.W. Project and the Christian Chamber of Commerce of Western Pennsylvania will distributed food boxes for up to 1,300 families. Boxes loaded into vehicles by volunteers on first-come, first-served basis. Distribution will begin once trucks are unloaded, and may start early. Line will form at intersection of West Washington Street and Columbus Innerbelt. For more information, visit www.jubileeministriesint.com, call (724) 657-3884, @nourishgingotherswellbeing on Facebook or email JubileeMinistriesNOWproject@gmail.com.
CONCERT: featuring Rare of Breed, 6:30 to 9 p.m. Aug. 19, Shepherd’s Light Ministry, 303 Pearson St. Doors open at 6 p.m. Tickets are $10 and will be available at the door.
HIRING EVENT/MEET AND GREET: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Aug. 22, PA CareerLink Lawrence County, in the Central Building, 101 S. Mercer St., Suite 101. A representative from the Pennsylvania Department of Corrections will meet with individuals interested in a career with the department. No appointment necessary. Walk-ins welcome.
MONTHLY MINI JOB FAIR: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Aug. 24, PA CareerLink Lawrence County offices located in the Central Building, 101 S. Mercer St., Suite 101, New Castle. Six employers will be holding open interviews for job seekers. Free to attend; no appointment necessary; walk-ins welcome. Dress for an interview and bring an updated resume. For more information, contact Colleen Chamberlain at (724) 656-3165, ext. 221, or cchamberlain@WCJP.org.
CHICKEN BBQ: 4 to 7 p.m. Aug. 25, New Wilmington Borough Park. Sponsored by the New Wilmington Rotary. $15 per dinner, which includes half chicken, bag of chips, applesauce, roll with butter and dessert. Tickets sold in advance; limited number available at the door. For tickets, call Rob Klamut at (724) 651-4956 or any Rotary member. From 5 to 7 p.m., Wilmington’s Got Talent will take place in the park amphitheater.
TAYLOR TOWNSHIP 170TH ANNIVERSARY: Aug. 26, West Pittsburg Playground. Music, crafts, food trucks and more. Parade at 2:30 p.m. and fireworks at 9:30 p.m. Ceremony to add names to the township memorial.
GREEK FOOD FESTIVAL: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Aug. 26 and 27, St. George Greek Orthodox Church Hall, 315 W. Englewood Ave.
RABIES CLINIC: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Aug. 27, Reed’s Services, 2613 W. State St. For cats in carriers and dogs on leashes. Costs: rabies shot, $10; microchip, $15; and distemper, $10. No appointment needed. Cash only. Sponsored by the Lawrence County Animal Relief Fund, Reed’s Services and Dr. Jannette Heere.
SEPTEMBER
HIRING EVENT: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 5, PA CareerLink Lawrence County, 101 S. Mercer Street, Suite 101, New Castle. Hiring representatives from Anova Health Care System will be holding open interviews. No appointment necessary; bring an updated resume and dress for an interview. For more information, contact PA CareerLink Lawrence County at (724) 656-3165.
FREE CONTEMPORARY CHRISTIAN MUSIC CONCERT: 6 to 8 p.m. Sept. 6, Brian Brook Barn, 330 Eastbrook Neshannock Falls Road, featuring The Lack Family, who perform across the nation. Bring a chair.
FAITH, FAMILY, FREEDOM FESTIVAL: 4 to 9 p.m. Sept. 7, Irons Mill Farmstead, 252 Greenfield Road, New Wilmington. Free. For more information, call (724) 674-9120 or email FaithFamilyFreedomFestival23@gmail.com.
FALL CRAFT MARKET/TOUCH A TRUCK EVENT: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 9, Shenango Township Community Park, 238 Kittery Ridge Drive. Food and craft vendors, games, police cars, construction vehicles, inflatable playground and live entertainment including Cherry Radium, a Fleetwood Mac cover band. Free admission. Vendor spots are available for $20 in advance and $50 the day of the event. For more information, call Al Burick or Brittany McGuire at (724) 658-4460.
SPORTSMAN’S SHOW: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 9 and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 10, New Beaver Borough Volunteer Fire Department, 898 Wampum New Galilee Road. Sponsored by the fire department and American Legion Post 749. Bows and archery items, guns and accessories, hunting, fishing and outdoor gear. Raffles for guns and a custom-built fire pit. $5 admission. Vendor fee of $15 per day/per table. Vendors may set up any time after 6 a.m. To book a table, call Calvin at (724) 421-4392, Brian at (724) 601-3733 or Ron at (724) 535-8081.
BRIAR BROOK BARN CRAFT AND VENDORS: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 9-10, 330 Eastbrook Neshannock Falls Road. Renovated barn open one weekend per month with 20-plus vendors featuring unique, authentic, refurbished, home decor, antiques, handcrafted goods and more. Food and coffee vendor on site each day and Amish doughnuts on Saturday. This month’s food truck is Chubby’s Pizza.
“DISNEY’S NEWSIES”: Sept. 15-17 and 21-24, New Castle Playhouse, 212 E. Long Ave. (724) 654-3437 or www.newcastleplayhouse.org.
MONTHLY MINI JOB FAIR: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 28, PA CareerLink Lawrence County located in the Central Building, 101 S. Mercer St., Suite 101, New Castle. Six employers will be holding open interviews for job seekers. Free to attend; no appointment necessary; walk-ins welcome. Dress for an interview and bring an updated resume. For more information, contact Colleen Chamberlain at (724) 656-3165, ext. 221, or cchamberlain@WCJP.org.
OCTOBER
“BANG BANG”: Oct. 13-14, written by and starring Ingrid Ullrich, New Castle Playhouse, 212 E. Long Ave. (724) 654-3437 or www.newcastleplayhouse.org.{/div}•”THE CRUCIBLE”: Oct. 20-22 and 26-29, New Castle Playhouse, 212 E. Long Ave. (724) 654-3437 or www.newcastleplayhouse.org.
MONTHLY MINI JOB FAIR: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 26, PA CareerLink Lawrence County, Central Building, 101 S. Mercer St., Suite 101, New Castle. Six employers will be holding open interviews for job seekers. Free to attend; no appointment necessary; walk-ins welcome. Dress for an interview and bring an updated resume. For more information, contact Colleen Chamberlain at (724) 656-3165, ext. 221, or cchamberlain@WCJP.org.
NOVEMBER
GUN RAFFLE: Nov. 23 and 24, sponsored by the New Bedford Lions Club. Drawings for a Henry Side Gate 45-70 and a Henry Big Boy 45 Long Colt. Winners based on three-digit numbers from the 7 p.m. Pennsylvania Lottery. Tickets are $10 each or three for $25 and can be purchased from Albert Muscarella at (724) 730-5775.
DECEMBER
“WHITE CHRISTMAS”: Dec. 8-10 and 14-17, New Castle Playhouse, 212 E. Long Ave. (724) 654-3437 or www.newcastleplayhouse.org.
(visitlawrencecounty.com contributed to this listing.)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.