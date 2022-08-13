ONGOING
DANCE: 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Mondays, Scott Township Firehall, 3712 Harlansburg Road (Route 108). Sponsored by the New Castle Country Music Association.
PRAYER SHAWL MINISTRY: 12:30 p.m. fourth Wednesday of every month, First Presbyterian Church, 125 N. Jefferson St. All faiths and skill levels from beginner knitter/crocheter to experienced welcome. Pray as you knit/crochet comfort shawls. Call the church office for more information, (724) 652-7706.
COMMUNITY BIBLE STUDY: 1 to 3 p.m. Thursdays, The Confluence, 214 E. Washington St. Lunch available for purchase. One chapter a week in the Gospel of John. Bring Bible or phone with a Bible app. Sponsored by First Presbyterian Church.
GLORY GRILLE: free meal, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. first and third Saturdays of each month, First Presbyterian Church, 125 N. Jefferson St. The meals are partially funded by the Carolyn Knox Foundation.
GOSPEL JAM: Sundays, Fellowship Church, Route 62 between Mercer and Hermitage. Church service at 3:30 p.m., snacks and social hour at 4:30 p.m., gospel jam from 5:30 to 7:30. Live band. Open mic.
AUGUST
USED BOOK SALE: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Aug. 13, Neshannock Presbyterian Church, 330 W. Neshannock Ave., New Wilmington. Sponsored by the Kiwanis Club of New Wilmington and Boy Scout Troop 733. Sales benefit the Kiwanis and Boy Scout Troop 733.
“ALWAYS A BRIDESMAID”: Aug. 13, Red Barn Players, 1279 Route 288, Fombell. Tickets available at redbarnplayers.com
AROUND THE WORLD WINE TRAIL: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Aug. 13, Nova Destinations, 1474 State Route 208, New Wilmington. Ticket includes a flight-and-food pairing at each location. Nova Cellars Winery, Brew 32 Craft Brewery, Knockin’ Noggin,’ The Orchard, Springwater Seltzer & Scallywag Distilling will all be taking on the persona of a different country with specialty drinks at each location.
190th ANNIVERSARY OF EDINBURG CHRISTIAN CHURCH: 6:30 p.m. Aug. 13 at the church, 186 Clay St. Cookout with hot dogs, baked beans, potato salad and more followed by a showing of the movie “Church People.” Free. RSVP to (330) 301-2911 or (724) 466-2482. Rain date is Aug. 20.
MOVIES IN THE PARK: “Space Jam,” 8:30 p.m. Aug 13, New Wilmington Borough Park. Take your own blankets and chairs.
“THE PRINCESS WHO HAD NO NAME”: Aug. 13-14, New Castle Playhouse, 212 E. Long Ave. For tickets and information, visit newcastleplayhouse.org or call (724) 654-3437.
HOMETOWN GROWERS AND MAKERS MARKET: 8 a.m. to noon Aug. 13, Cascade Galleria parking lot. The market will include sellers of fresh produce, crafters, artisans, bakers, Amish-made items, jewelry, home goods and more.
NEW CASTLE FARMERS MARKET: 8:30 a.m. to noon Aug. 13, Washington Centre parking lot along East Street. Vegetables, fruit, meat, eggs, canned and baked goods, organic items and crafts.
FRESH MARKETPLACE: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Aug. 13, corner of Chestnut and Vine streets, New Wilmington. More than 35 farmer and artist vendors, live music (beginning at 10 a.m.), children’s activities.
HILL-CON PARANORMAL CONVENTION: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Aug. 13, Haunted Hill View Manor, 2801 Ellwood Road. Speakers, vendors, gallery reading, building tours. (724) 657-6934.
ELLWOOD CITY SUMMER CONCERT SERIES: 7 p.m. Aug 13, Community Plaza, Ellwood City, featuring Allegheny Brass Band. The rain location will be the Lincoln High School auditorium.
CELEBRATE READING EVENT: 12 to 2 p.m. Aug. 13, New Castle Public Library. Featuring story times, crafts and snacks and celebrating Glen Brunken, a 5-year-old who recently read his 5,00th book before kindergarten.
BRIAR BROOK BARN MONTHLY SALE: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Aug. 13 and 14, 330 Eastbrook Neshannock Falls Road. Vendors will include a women’s clothing boutique, handmade soaps, farmhouse signs, antiques, vintage items, refurbished furniture, home décor and more. Amish doughnuts will be available on Saturday, and a food and coffee vendor will be on site both Saturday and Sunday. This month’s food vendor is Best Eats and Treats. Car cruise from 1 to 4 p.m. Aug. 14 with DJ Greg Marshall.
COMMUNITY DAY AT PEARSON PARK: 1 to 5 p.m. Aug. 14, Pearson Park, Neshannock Township. Rapid Tappets car cruise, kids’ inflatable slides, games, sidewalk chalk, food truck, YMCA games, craft, toy and food vendors. The Wait will perform from 2 to 5 p.m. Ice cream social ($5) to benefit Hess Figure Skating.
NESHANNOCK CREEK CLEAN-UP: Volunteers should meet at 9:30 a.m. Aug. 14 at The Fly Stop in Washington Center. Clean-up begins at 10 a.m., followed by a noon parking lot party.
LAWRENCE COUNTY FAIR: Aug. 15-20, Fairgrounds, 464 Midway Road. For complete schedule, visit https://www.lawrencecountyfair.com/fair-week/fair-schedule/
SQUARE DANCE: 7 p.m. Aug. 17, Cascade Park Dance Hall. Sponsored by the Castle Paws and Taws.
VIETNAM VETERANS MOVING WALL: Aug. 18-22, Ewing Park, Ellwood City.
“ALWAYS A BRIDESMAID”: Aug. 18-20, Red Barn Players, 1279 Route 288, Fombell. Tickets available at redbarnplayers.com
“THE PRINCESS WHO HAD NO NAME”: Aug. 18-21, New Castle Playhouse, 212 E. Long Ave. For tickets and information, visit newcastleplayhouse.org or call (724) 654-3437.
AROUND THE WORLD WINE TRAIL: 3 to 10 p.m. Aug. 19, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Aug. 20, Nova Destinations, 1474 State Route 208, New Wilmington. Ticket includes a flight-and-food pairing at each location. Nova Cellars Winery, Brew 32 Craft Brewery, Knockin’ Noggin,’ The Orchard, Springwater Seltzer & Scallywag Distilling will all be taking on the persona of a different country with specialty drinks at each location.
HOMETOWN SUMMER CONCERTS: 6 to 9 p.m. Aug. 19, Riverwalk Park, downtown New Castle. Performance by The Labra Brothers.
WILMINGTON AREA HIGH SCHOOL CLASS OF 1982: 40th class reunion, Aug. 19. Tour school at 6 p.m. followed by a reunion gathering at The Fractured Grape, 138 S. Market St. All classmates, friends and other alumni are welcome. For more information, contact Dawn Sampson Klinger at (256) 590-3159 or Patty Litwin Kopatich at (330) 533-5626.
HOMETOWN GROWERS AND MAKERS MARKET: 8 a.m. to noon Aug. 20, Cascade Galleria parking lot. The market will include sellers of fresh produce, crafters, artisans, bakers, Amish-made items, jewelry, home goods and more.
NEW CASTLE FARMERS MARKET: 8:30 a.m. to noon Aug. 20, Washington Centre parking lot along East Street. Vegetables, fruit, meat, eggs, canned and baked goods, organic items and crafts.
FRESH MARKETPLACE: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Aug. 20, corner of Chestnut and Vine streets, New Wilmington. More than 35 farmer and artist vendors, live music (beginning at 10 a.m.), children’s activities.
RABIES CLINIC: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Aug. 20, Reed’s Services, 2613 W. State St. Also available: microchipping and distemper shots. Cats must be in carriers; dogs must be leashed. No appointment needed. $10 for rabies shot; $15 for microchipping; and $10 for distemper shot. Cash only. Sponsored by the Lawrence County Animal Relief Fund, Reed’s and Dr. Jannette Heere.
BRUCE SPRINGSTEEN TRIBUTE BAND: 7 p.m. Aug. 20, New Wilmington Amphitheater. Food provided by Smothers Brothers BBQ.
PEARSON PARK SUMMER MUSIC SERIES: 2 to 5 p.m. Aug. 21, Pearson Park, Neshannock Township. Musical performance by The Dorals (oldies and Motown). Take your own chairs or blanket.
SALUTE TO VETERANS THIRD ANNUAL CAR, TRUCK AND BIKE SHOW: Aug. 21, Michaelangelo’s Flea Market grounds, 2475 Benjamin Franklin Highway, Edinburg. Sponsored by the VFW Neshannock Post 315 Auxiliary. Vehicle registration: $5 for veterans with ID; $10 preregistration; $20 day of event. First 25 preregistered and first 25 registered at event receive dash plaque. Registration starts a 9 a.m. and ends at noon. Judging at 1 p.m. with trophies presented at 3 p.m. Food and craft vendors, flea market, 50/50, auction and door prizes. For more information, contact Jessica Ealy at (724) 714-7976 or any auxiliary member.
“ALWAYS A BRIDESMAID”: Aug. 25-27, Red Barn Players, 1279 Route 288, Fombell. Tickets available at redbarnplayers.com
CONCERTS AT NEW WILMINGTON AMPHITHEATER: 4 p.m. Aug. 26. Rotary Club BBQ chicken dinner from 4 to 7 p.m., 5 p.m. performance, Sounds of Summer, Westminster students and friends.
AROUND THE WORLD WINE TRAIL: 3 to 10 p.m. Aug. 26, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Aug. 27, Nova Destinations, 1474 State Route 208, New Wilmington. Ticket includes a flight-and-food pairing at each location. Nova Cellars Winery, Brew 32 Craft Brewery, Knockin’ Noggin,’ The Orchard, Springwater Seltzer & Scallywag Distilling will all be taking on the persona of a different country with specialty drinks at each location.
NEW WILMINGTON ROTARY CLUB BBQ: 4 to 7 p.m. Aug. 26, New Wilmington Borough Park. $10 per dinner. Includes half chicken, chips, applesauce, roll, butter and dessert. The Dorals will be performing from 5 to 8 p.m. in the park amphitheater. For tickets, call Rob Klamut at (724) 651-4956 or contact any Rotary member.
FRESH MARKETPLACE: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Aug. 27, corner of Chestnut and Vine streets, New Wilmington. More than 35 farmer and artist vendors, live music (beginning at 10 a.m.), children’s activities.
CRAFT SHOW/FLEA MARKET: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Aug. 27, Marti Park, 985 Phillips School Road. Proceeds benefit the Marti Park Foundation for upkeep and renovations of the park.
NEW CASTLE FARMERS MARKET: 8:30 a.m. to noon Aug. 27, Washington Centre parking lot along East Street. Vegetables, fruit, meat, eggs, canned and baked goods, organic items and crafts.
HOMETOWN GROWERS AND MAKERS MARKET: 8 a.m. to noon Aug. 27, Cascade Galleria parking lot. The market will include sellers of fresh produce, crafters, artisans, bakers, Amish-made items, jewelry, home goods and more.
2022 ROCK FOR RELAY: Noon, Aug. 27, Eintracht Picnic Grounds, 586 McKee Crossing Road. Basket auction, 50/50 raffle, food vendors, cash bar, live music by EPIC (1 p.m.), The Zoo (3 p.m.), Snarfunkle (5 p.m.), Grandview Soul (7 p.m.) and The Wait (9 p.m.). All proceeds benefit Team InVINCEable for American Cancer Society Relay for Life.
FOOD TRUCKS: from Chick-fil-a and Henry’s Ice Cream, noon to 2 p.m. Aug. 27, Center Presbyterian Church, 1143 Center Church Road, Shenango Township. All proceeds go to missions.
TOUCH A TRUCK 2022: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Aug. 27, Leesburg ECO Presbyterian Church, at the intersection of Routes 19 and 208. Held rain or shine with more than 50 things that go, giveaways, entertainment and photo ops. www.leesburgtouchatruck.com.
PEARSON PARK SUMMER MUSIC SERIES: 2 to 5 p.m. Aug. 28, Pearson Park, Neshannock Township. Musical performance by the Red Coat Brass Band. Take your own chairs or blanket.
MEMORIES CAR CRUISE: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Aug. 28, downtown New Castle. Registration starts at 10 a.m. with dash plaques to the first 200 cars. Annual event featuring antique, classic and special interest vehicles. Entertainment including The Gem Tones, The Dorals and DJs. Door prizes, T-shirts, 50/50, auction, food and craft vendors. Free admission.
SQUARE DANCE: 7 p.m. Aug. 31, Cascade Park Dance Hall. Sponsored by the Castle Paws and Taws.
SEPTEMBER
30th ANNUAL BACK TO THE 50’S WEEKEND: Sept. 2-4, Cascade Park, 1928 E. Washington St. Live entertainment, food, automotive vendors, vintage cars, trucks and motorcycles. For entertainment schedule, visit https://www.facebook.com/Backtothe50sWeekendInc
HOMETOWN GROWERS AND MAKERS MARKET: 8 a.m. to noon Sept. 3, Cascade Galleria parking lot. The market will include sellers of fresh produce, crafters, artisans, bakers, Amish-made items, jewelry, home goods and more.
NEW CASTLE FARMERS MARKET: 8:30 a.m. to noon Sept. 3, Washington Centre parking lot along East Street. Vegetables, fruit, meat, eggs, canned and baked goods, organic items and crafts.
FRESH MARKETPLACE: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 3, corner of Chestnut and Vine streets, New Wilmington. More than 35 farmer and artist vendors, live music (beginning at 10 a.m.), children’s activities.
•UNITED WAY DAY OF CARING: Sept. 8, Cascade Park, 1928 E. Washington St. Opening breakfast followed by day of community service. Reservations:(724) 658-8528 or UWLawCty@comcast.net.
(visitlawrencecounty.com contributed to this listing.)
