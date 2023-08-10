august
BOOK SALE: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Aug. 10 and 11 and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Aug. 12, Neshannock Presbyterian Church, 330 W. Neshannock Ave., New Wilmington. Prices are $1 for hardbound and 50 cents for soft cover books. Saturday will feature fill a bag for $3. Proceeds benefit New Wilmington Kiwanis and Scout Troop 733.
WINE WALK: 5 to 8 p.m. Aug. 11, check in at the Ellwood City Public Library, 415 Lawrence Ave. Sponsored by the library, the event features wineries, craft beer and spirit makers along with food vendors. Tickets are $25 and are available on Eventbrite, at the library or by calling the library at (724) 758-6458. Tickets also sold at the door. ID is required.
HARLAN REUNION: noon Aug. 12, McConnells Mill State Park, Kildoo Pavilion. Bring a dish to share. For information, call (304) 680-3909.
BRIAR BROOK BARN CRAFT AND VENDORS: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Aug. 12-13, 330 Eastbrook Neshannock Falls Road. Renovated barn open one weekend per month with 20-plus vendors featuring unique, authentic, refurbished, home decor, antiques, handcrafted goods and more. Food and coffee vendor on site each day and Amish doughnuts on Saturday. This month’s food truck is Yo Momma’s. A car cruise is scheduled from 1 to 4 p.m. Aug. 13 with Greg Marshall as DJ.
TENT COMMUNITY DAY: 11 a.m. Aug. 13, across the street from the host church, Bible Way Church of God In Christ, 125 N. Crawford Ave. Outdoor church service, lunch, games, back-to-school backpacks and supplies provided by Diehl and a car cruise in memory of Deacon Ronald Gibson, which will include antique cars from the region. Activities provided by Arts and Education at the Hoyt and New Castle police and fire departments. Open to the community.
