ONGOING
DANCE: 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Mondays, Scott Township Firehall, 3712 Harlansburg Road (Route 108). Sponsored by the New Castle Country Music Association.
KINGS KIDS AFTERSCHOOL PROGRAM: 4 to 5:30 p.m. Thursdays, Grace United Methodist Ministry, Croton location. Children K-6 and a program for seventh through 12th grades. Fun, fellowship, crafts, Bible stories and food. Special events include game nights, movie nights and field trips. For more information, call Sally at (724) 730-6688.
COMMUNITY BIBLE STUDY: 1 to 3 p.m. Thursdays, The Confluence, 214 E. Washington St. Lunch available for purchase. One chapter a week in the Gospel of John. Bring Bible or phone with a Bible app. Sponsored by First Presbyterian Church.
GLORY GRILLE: free meal, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. first and third Saturdays of each month, First Presbyterian Church, 125 N. Jefferson St. The meals are partially funded by the Carolyn Knox Foundation.
BRIAR BROOK BARN MONTHLY BARN SALE: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. the second full weekend of each month, beginning April 9 and 10, 330 Eastbrook Neshannock Falls Road. Women’s clothing, metal sign maker, handmade soaps, farmhouse signs, antiques, vintage items, refurbished furniture, home decor. Expanded vendor area for 2022. Food and coffee vendors both days. Amish doughnuts on Saturdays.
APRIL
LENTEN LUNCHES: noon Wednesdays through April 12, First United Brethren Church, 1900 Eastbrook Road. Those attending should bring a carry-in dish to share. Beverages and table service will be provided. Pastor Marc Stephenson will have a devotional time. (724) 654-9653.
FISH FRY: 11 am. April 8, New Jerusalem Church, 1701 Moravia Street. (624) 656-6833.
LENTEN FISH FRY: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. April 8, St. Vincent de Paul Church, 1 Lucymont Drive. No fish fry on Good Friday. Call (724) 652-5538 Fridays from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. to place orders for take-out. Walk-ins welcome. Baked or fried fish sandwiches, baked fish, fried fish, shrimp dinners. Also available: pasta e fagioli, $6 a quart; haluski, $8 a quart. See www.hsplc.org for full details.
LENTEN FISH FRY LUNCH TAKE-OUT: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. April 8, St. James Church, 4019 Route 422, Pulaski. No fish fry on Good Friday. Call (724) 652-3498 between 8:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. Fridays to order. Delivery available for orders of 10 or more. Fish sandwich, french fries, coleslaw, cookies, all for $10. Also available: pasta e fagioli, $6 a quart; and haluski, $8 a quart. See www.hsplc.org for full details.
FISH FRY: 3:30 to 7:30 p.m. April 8 and 15, American Legion Post 343, 134 N. Jefferson St. Dine-in or take-out. Cod dinner including choice of side, cole slaw, roll and dessert, $15. Fish sandwich with coleslaw, $10. A sides platter of zucchini fries, mac and cheese, green beans, baked potato or french fries and coleslaw, $12. Extra sides with a dinner are $3.50 each. Brownies, $1. Soft drinks, coffee and bottled water will be available. To phone in an order, call (724) 658-3990 between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Fridays.
FISH FRY: 5 to 8 p.m. April 8 and 15, Veterans of Foreign Wars, 1820 E. Washington St. Sponsored by the VFW Auxiliary. Fish sandwich, $10; fish dinner with one side, $11; fish dinner with two sides, $11. Fish can be substituted for shrimp. Also available is a five-piece order. To-go orders available by calling (724) 658-8257.
FISH FRY: 4 to 7 p.m. April 8 and 15, Mahoning Township Volunteer Fire Department. Dine-in and takeout available. Meals and sandwiches served. For more information, call (724) 667-8431.
WASHINGTON STREET CLEAN-UP: volunteers needed for an April 9 clean-up of East and West Washington streets, between East Street and the Columbus Innerbelt. The initiative is scheduled for 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Volunteers should arrive at The Confluence between 8:30 and 9 a.m. for doughnuts, greetings and assignments.
PANCAKE AND SAUSAGE BREAKFAST: 8 to 11 a.m. April 9, Hutchison Community Center, Pearson Park. Adults, $8; children under 12, $5. Sponsored by the Neshannock Lions Club.
ALL-YOU-CAN-EAT BREAKFAST: 8 to 10 a.m. April 9, Savannah United Methodist Church, 84 Savannah Gardner Road. Adults, $8; children 4 to 10, $5; and under 3, free.
HOLY SPIRIT EASTERFEST: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 9, Holy Spirit Parish Center, 117 N. Beaver St. Food to eat in, plus Easter foods to take home. Shopping from the Easterfest country store and the Holy Spirit gift shop. Palm crosses, spring décor, pierogis, cabbage rolls, haluski, kielbassa, soups, nut rolls, stuffed shells, rice pie, pie squares, cookies, candy, butter lambs, horseradish, cinnamon rolls, basket raffle. See www.holyspiritparishoflawrencecounty.org for full details.
RABIES CLINIC: 9 to 11 a.m. April 9, Wilmington Township (Mercer County) Municipal Building, 35 Auction Road, New Wilmington. $10 per animal. (724) 946-8074.
BRIAR BROOK BARN MONTHLY BARN SALE: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 9 and 10, 330 Eastbrook Neshannock Falls Road. Women’s clothing, metal sign maker, handmade soaps, farmhouse signs, antiques, vintage items, refurbished furniture, home decor. Expanded vendor area for 2022. Food and coffee vendor both days. Amish doughnuts on Saturday. Coffee vendor is Homeschool Coffee Roasters. The April food truck will be Cousins Maine Lobster from Pittsburgh.
JOURNEY TO THE CROSS: 5 to 9 p.m. April 14 and 15, Victory New Wilmington, 22 Victory Lane, New Wilmington. A meditative and prayerful walk-through offering 13 stations complete with live Biblical actors depicting events leading up to the crucifixion. Free admission, refreshments provided. (724) 946-8706
FREE EASTER DINNER: 1-3 p.m. April 17, Clinton United Methodist Church, 1147 Old Route 18, Wampum. Pickup or delivery available. All are welcome. Contact Laurie Miller at (724) 657-4328 for more information.
ONENESS: Unity in the Community event, April 20, Scottish Rite Cathedral. Guest speaker is New Castle native, actor, producer and author Sean Kanan. Free admission. This year’s theme is “You Can Get There From Here.”’ Refreshments, displays, family friendly art tables, Honorees Gallery featuring pictures and bios of more than 100 who “Got There From Here.” Free parking New Castle High School and Washington Center with free shuttle transportation to and from event by New Castle Area Transit Authority and ACTS buses. Doors open at 2 p.m.
CANDY FEST: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. April 23, Evangel Community Church, 1530 Harlansburg Road.
FLEA MARKET: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. April 23, Grace United Methodist Ministries, 910 Croton Ave. Lunch available to purchase. COVID guidelines followed as applicable.
ALL-YOU-CAN-EAT BREAKFAST: 8 to 11 a.m. April 23, American Legion Post 749, 436 Beaver St., Wampum. Scrambled eggs, hash browns, French toast, sausage, biscuits and gravy, bacon, toast, coffee, tea and orange juice. Adults $10, children 5 and under $6.
NEW BEAVER BOROUGH SPRING CLEAN-UP: April 23. Residents should have items to be picked up at curbside on the evening of April 22. Each home is limited to 300 pounds of trash. Magazines and newspapers must be tied securely. Items are not to exceed 5 feet in width. Items not eligible for pickup include computers, monitors, keyboards, mice, printers, construction materials (drywall, toilets, etc.), mattresses, box springs, day beds, refrigerators, stoves, microwaves, hazardous materials, TVs, cell phones, carpet and tires. Dried paint cans will be accepted.
SPRING GARDENING SYMPOSIUM: 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. April 23, Grace United Methodist Ministry, 135 Decker Drive. Presented by the Penn State Master Gardeners of Lawrence County. Cost is $55 and includes a light breakfast, lunch buffet (with vegetarian and special diet needs options), beverages and workshop packet. There will also be a silent auction and a variety of vendors. To register go online to https://extension.psu.edu/spring-gardening-symposium or call (877) 345-0691. Registration deadline is April 18. After registration closes, the cost will be $60. Walk-ins may be accepted if space permits, but will not be guaranteed meals and a workshop packet.
FIFTH ANNUAL BRAVEHEART TESTIMONIAL DINNER: 5:45 p.m. April 24, New Englander Banquet Center, 3009 Wilmington Road. The dinner recognizes and honors courageous individuals who have battled the disease of addiction and won. Tickets are $35 per person and can be purchased by calling Randy Crum at (724) 730-1234, Vaughn Crisci at (724) 301-0978 or Dan Bailey at (724) 657-7466. Sponsored by Vision Ministries — Pathway to Freedom.
STEPPIN’ UP FOR KIDS: sponsored by the Children’s Advocacy Center of Lawrence County, event focusing on child abuse prevention, education and family fun, 4 to 7 p.m. April 28 at the center, 2010 W. State St. Free activities for kids including crafts and an obstacle course along with a basket raffle, food trucks and T-shirts for an additional cost. More information is available on the center’s Facebook page or by calling (724)758-4688.
RUMMAGE SALE: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 29 and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 30, Life Changing Ministries, 2929 Mercer Road. Proceeds benefit the Samaritan Purse U.S. Disaster Relief Fund. Those not vaccinated are asked to wear masks and all are reminded to keep socially distanced.
FLEA MARKET: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 30, Northminster Presbyterian Church, 2434 Wilmington Road. Sponsored by the Willing Workers Class. All proceeds go to mission projects.
MAY
BENEFIT BINGO: 2 p.m. May 15, Sallmen Social Center, 110 E. Division St. Doors open at noon. Tickets are $10 in advance and $15 at the door. All pre-sold tickets will receive daubers. Auction baskets also will be available at the event. Proceeds benefit Arise. Call (724) 652-9206 for information and sponsorships or visit www.ariselc.org.
LAWRENCE COUNTY GARDEN MART: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 21, Cascade Park Dance Hall. Interested vendors should contact Debbi Cameron at (724) 730-9414.
WORLD WAR II MEMORIAL REDEDICATION: 5 p.m. May 22, Eastbrook United Methodist Church, 2412 Eastbrook Road. Service to rededicate the World War II memorial for Hickory and Washington townships, which has been recently restored. Picnic to follow at 6 p.m. Information is being collected on the veterans listed on the memorial. Contact Bill McKee at (724) 730-8871 or Cheryl McKee at (724) 730-4900 to provide information.
JULY
10TH ANNUAL GOLF CLASSIC: benefits Arise, 9 a.m. shotgun start, July 16, Sylvan Heights Golf Course, 2661 Ellwood Road. $80 per person or $320 per team. Call (724) 652-9206 for information and sponsorships or visit www.ariselc.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.