EASTER EVENTS
EASTER EGG HUNT AND LUNCH: 10 a.m. to noon April 8, New Bedford Presbyterian Church, 151 Woodland Drive. Pre-register by calling (724) 964-8055.
EASTER EGGSTRAVAGANZA: 11 a.m. April 8, Ewing Park, Ellwood City. Sponsored by the Ellwood City Area Chamber of Commerce.
SUNRISE SERVICE: 8 a.m. April 9, Center Presbyterian Church, 1143 Center Church Road. Breakfast will follow. Regular church service at 11 a.m. with Dr. Randy Stringer. Special music by the choir.
FREE EASTER DINNER: 1 to 3 p.m. April 9, Clinton United Methodist Church, 1147 Old Route 18, Wampum. Dine-in, curbside pickup or delivery available. For more information, contact Laurie Miller at (724) 657-4328.
APRIL
SPRING PAW-LOOZA: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. April 8, Volant Mills Courtyard, 550 Main St. The event benefitting the Lawrence County Humane Society and Shenango Valley Animal Shelter in Hermitage will include a doggie Easter egg hunt, painting with your pup, pet portraits, a Chinese auction and more.
ALL-YOU-CAN-EAT BREAKFAST: 8 to 10 a.m. April 8, Savannah United Methodist Church, 84 Savannah Gardner Road. Adults, $8; children ages 4 to 10, $5; those under 3, free.
RABBIT ROMP: 1 to 3 p.m. April 8, Pavilion 7, McDanel’s Launch Area, North Shore, Moraine State Park. Child friendly afternoon with the park naturalists to learn about native Pennsylvanian rabbits. The event will start with a story time, followed by a brief introduction to rabbits of Pennsylvania, an obstacle course, hike to look for rabbits and their tracks and a rabbit-themed craft. For children ages 3-8. All children must be accompanied by an adult. Dress for the weather and wear sturdy footwear. Pre-registration is required on the DCNR Calendar of Events webpage.
PASSOVER SEDER: 10:45 a.m. April 9, Evangel Community Church, 1530 Harlansburg Road. Jeff and Arlene Berge will share the elements used and give the Christological significance of this Jewish holiday. All are welcome.
TIMBERDOODLE FLUTTER: 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. April 13, Pavilion 7, McDanel’s Launch Area, North Shore, Moraine State Park. Join us in pursuit of one of the most unusual birds found in Pennsylvania – the American Woodcock – also known as the timberdoodle. Guest speaker Jeff Herrick, habitat management biologist with the Wildlife Management Institute, is spearheading habitat work at Moraine. After the presentation, set out on a short hike in search of woodcock, perhaps to see the aerial acrobatics of their spring mating ritual, the “Timberdoodle Flutter.” Attendees should bring binoculars, warm clothes and field footwear. Weather dependent. Pre-registration required on the DCNR Calendar of Events webpage.
“ARSENIC AND OLD LACE”: April 13, 14, 15 and 16, New Castle Playhouse, 212 E. Long Ave. (724) 654-3437 or www.newcastleplayhouse.org.
SIGHTS AND SOUNDS OF SPRING: 6 to 7:30 p.m. April 14, Pleasant Valley Non-Motorized Launch Area, South Shore, Moraine State Park. A 1.9-mile hike on the short-loop Sunken Garden Trail. The woods are thawing and coming alive. Learn about the sights and sounds you could hear in the woods this time of year. Wear sturdy footwear and dress for the weather.
“THE BLACK HAND”: 1 p.m. April 14, Challenges, 2706 Mercer Road. Presentation by The Lawrence County Historical Society and Challenges – Options in Aging on the “society of honor” in the early 1900s. Free. Reservations not required, but are suggested and may be made by calling the historical society at (724) 658-4022 between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays.
NESHANNOCK LIONS CLUB PANCAKE AND SAUSAGE BREAKFAST: 8 to 11 a.m. April 15, Hutchison Community Center, Pearson Park. Adults, $8; kids under 12, $5.
EAGLE EYES: 9 to 11 a.m. April 15, Davis Hollow Marina, Moraine State Park. Learn about bald eagles’ biology and their reintroduction journey with the park naturalists. Then take a short hike to get the best view of one of the park’s nesting pairs. Bring binoculars, if you have them, and dress for the weather.
VOLUNTEER KICKOFF MEETING: 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. April 15, Pavilion 7, McDanel’s Area North Shore, Moraine State Park. Learn how to get involved by volunteering at either Moraine or McConnells Mill state parks. Meet park staff and representatives of the non-profit groups that support the parks. New and seasoned volunteers are all welcome. Register on the DCNR Calendar of Events webpage.
SPAY/NEUTER CLINIC FOR CATS: April 19, sponsored by Lawrence County Animal Relief Fund. $85 includes spay/neuter, rabies and distemper shots, flea treatment and ear mite treatment, if needed. Visit LCARF.com for application to fill out and return with check or money order for an appointment. For more information, call (724) 510-4952.
NEW BEAVER BOROUGH SPRING CLEANUP: April 22. Trash should be set out on the evening of April 21. Only one pass will be made on each road. Homes are limited to 300 pounds of trash each. Magazines and newspapers must be tied securely, and items are not to exceed 5 feet in width. Items that will not be taken include computers, monitors, keyboards, mice, printers, construction materials, toilets, mattresses, box springs, day beds, refrigerators, stoves, microwaves, hazardous materials, TVs, cell phones, carpet and tires. Dried paint cans will be accepted.
LAWRENCE COUNTY EARTH DAY CELEBRATION: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 22, Ewing Park in Ellwood City. Vendors, food, trashion show, art show, musicians, children’s activities, horse and trolley rides. Wild World of Animals exotic animal program at 1:15 p.m. For more information, contact Jillian Court at ecce1892@gmail.com.
VETERANS BREAKFAST CLUB: 8 to 10:30 a.m. April 22, Medure’s Catering at 2500 New Butler Road, New Castle. Free breakfast for veterans and families. To make a required reservation, call (412) 623-9029 or email Betty@veteransbreakfastclub.org. Space is limited to 225.
SPAGHETTI DINNER: 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. April 22, Northminster Presbyterian Church, 2434 Wilmington Road. Adults, $9; children 10 and under, free.
FAMILY FUN DAY: 1 to 5:30 p.m. April 23, Villa Maria Education and Spirituality Center. For children ages 5 to 12 accompanied by parents. Swim, hike, plant seeds to take home, storytime, snacks. $3 per child or $7 per family for families with three or more children. Register at vmesc.org by April 19. For questions, contact Dominick Commisso at (724) 964-8886, ext. 3255.
MURDER MYSTERY DINNER THEATER: 1 to 4 p.m. April 23 hosted by Westminster College Dining. $15 ticket included a high tea brunch, performance and one door prize entry. Proceeds from basket and 50/50 raffles will be benefit Sodexo’s Stop Hunger and a local food pantry. Tickets must be purchased in advance. For more information, contact Mona Moufid at (724) 946-7703.
CHARITY NIGHT: 4 to 10 p.m. April 25, Riardo’s Bar & Grill, 1223 E. Washington St. Proceeds from 10 percent of sales will benefit the Vietnam Vets Agent Orange Project. The evening will include a 50/50 drawing and auction.
BLOOD DRIVE: 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. April 25, New Castle High School, auxiliary gym, 300 E. Lincoln Ave. Sponsored by Vitalant. Make an appointment to give at vitalant.org, or call (877) 258-4825).
•RUMMAGE SALE: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 28 and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 29, Life Changing Ministries, 2929 Mercer Road. All proceeds go to Samaritan Purse U.S. Disaster Relief.
FREE FOOD DISTRIBUTION: 8:30 a.m. until supplies run out, April 29, Cascade Galleria, 100 S. Jefferson St. Jubilee Ministries International N.O.W. Project and the Christian Chamber of Commerce of Western Pennsylvania will distributed food boxes for up to 1,300 families. Boxes loaded into vehicles by volunteers on first-come, first-served basis. Distribution will begin once trucks are unloaded, and may start early. Line will form at intersection of West Washington Street and Columbus Innerbelt. For more information, visit www.jubileeministriesint.com, call (724) 657-3884, @nourishgingotherswellbeing on Facebook or email JubileeMinistriesNOWproject@gmail.com.
DRIVE-THRU TURKEY DINNER: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. April 29, New Castle Fire Department, 10 Margaret St. Hosted by veterans and Agent Orange Veterans Project for active-duty military personnel, veterans and spouses. Mashed potatoes and gravy, cornbread and dessert included. Must provide proof of service.
BOOK DISCUSSION: 1 to 3 p.m. April 29, New Castle Public Library’s Copernicus Room. Discussion of “Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents” by Isabel Wilkerson sponsored by the League of Women Voters of Lawrence County. Open to the public. You do not have to read the book to attend.
11TH ANNUAL LAWRENCE COUNTY MOTORCYCLE BLESSING: 1 to 5 p.m. April 30, Riverwalk Park, 222 E. Washington St. Food and music. Blessing at 3 p.m. Contact Pastor Rich Shira at (724) 944-6130 or shiracustomauto@gmail.com.
ONENESS: 2 to 5 p.m. April 30, Scottish Rite Cathedral, 110 E. Lincoln Ave. A free, family friendly event. Speakers include Debra McCloskey Todd, the first female chief justice of the Pennsylvania Supreme Court and graduate of Lincoln High School. Entertainment, arts and crafts, refreshments.
MAY
“DESCENDANTS THE MUSICAL”: May 5-14, New Castle Playhouse, 212 E. Long Ave. (724) 654-3437 or www.newcastleplayhouse.org.
CRAFT AND VENDOR SHOW: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. May 6, Wayne Township Fire Hall, 5153 Ellwood Road. Sponsored by the Ellwood City Municipal Woman’s Club. Basket raffles, refreshments including Oram’s doughnuts and homemade pizza sold by the slice or whole. All proceeds go towards the club’s annual scholarship. To preorder pizza or sign up as a vendor, call (724) 614-8302.
