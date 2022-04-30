APRIL
BASEMENT SALE: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. April 30, St. John’s Lutheran Church, 2601 Highland Ave. Most items not priced. Donations accepted. Proceeds going to ELCA Disaster Relief-Eastern Europe and Ukraine.
RUMMAGE SALE: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 30, Life Changing Ministries, 2929 Mercer Road. Proceeds benefit the Samaritan Purse U.S. Disaster Relief Fund. Those not vaccinated are asked to wear masks and all are reminded to keep socially distanced.
HEALTHY KIDS DAY: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 30, Lawrence County Community YMCA, 20 W. Washington St. Street to be closed for family-friendly fun activities.
FLEA MARKET: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 30, Northminster Presbyterian Church, 2434 Wilmington Road. Sponsored by the Willing Workers Class. All proceeds go to mission projects.
CHURCH YARD SALE: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 30, New Covenant Evangelical Presbyterian Church, 1911 Harlansburg Road. Vendors keep profits from sales, proceeds from table rentals and sale of lunch items benefit the church’s property ministry.
MAY
PAINT AND SIP FUNDRAISER: sponsored by the Ladies of the Dukes, 6 p.m. May 3 at the restaurant, 1114 N. Croton Ave. $35 includes all supplies. Light refreshments offered. BYOB. Painting session conducted by Casey K. Creations. Contact Sheryl at (724) 658-5004 for reservations. Only 40 spots open.
EVENING HIKE IN HELL’S HOLLOW: 6 to 8 p.m. May 4, meet at Hell’s Hollow Parking Lot, McConnells Mill State Park. Join a park guide to explore wildflowers along Hell Run with a hike to the waterfall and back. Fairly easy trail. Wear sturdy footwear and dress for the outdoors.
TOM ROBINSON MEMORIAL DAY OF PRAYER BREAKFAST: 8 a.m. May 5, Lawrence County Community YMCA gymnasium. Free breakfast buffet by Medure’s Catering and message and special music by Darin Ault, pastor of Reach Church.
CRUISIN’ STEADY — THE MUSIC OF ARETHA FRANKLIN AND SMOKEY ROBINSON: 7:30 p.m. May 5, Orr Auditorium, Westminster College. Patrice Covington and Jesse Nager explore the friendship and music careers of Smokey Robinson and Aretha Franklin.
HIRING EVENT: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m May 5, PA CareerLink LawrenceCounty, Central Building, 101 S. Mercer St., Suite 101. Hiring representatives from Ezeflow/Flowline Division will be conducting open interviews for all positions, with a special focus on industrial maintenance assistant. No appointment necessary; walk-ins welcome. For more information, contact the PA CareerLink Lawrence County at (724) 656-3165, or e-mail cchamberlain@wcjp.org.
EVENING WILDFLOWER WALK: 7 to 8:30 p.m. May 6, Slippery Rock Natural Area, West Park Road, Moraine State Park. Visit a lesser known part of Moraine State Park set aside to preserve some unique plant habitats. Hike about one mile or less, learning wildflowers along the way. About five miles north of the bike rental on West Park Road.
SOUP SALE: 10 a.m. to noon May 6-7, Shenango Presbyterian Church, 3144 Wilmington Road. Chicken noodle, chili, stuffed pepper, vegetable beef. $6 quart. Call church office anytime between now and May 2 at (724) 654-2322 to leave an order.
FIRST FRIDAY CELEBRATION: 5 p.m. May 6, St. Mary Church, 124 N. Beaver St. Exposition of the blessed sacrament, adoration and confessions, benediction, Mass, social in the Holy Spirit Parish Center, 117 N. Beaver St. Sponsored by Holy Spirit Men of Faith. www.holyspiritparishoflawrencecounty.org
PARISH BREAKFAST: 7:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. May 8, Holy Spirit Parish Center, 117 N. Beaver St. Adults, $10; children, $5; 2 and under, free. Bacon, sausage, eggs, pancakes, French toast, juices, milk, coffee and tea. www.holyspiritparishoflawrencecounty.org.
MOTHER’S DAY WEEKEND BRUNCH AND HIKE: 9 to 11 a.m. May 7, Hell’s Hollow parking lot, McConnells Mill State Park. Learn how to cook a quiche outside with charcoal and a Dutch oven. Then, head out on a guided wildflower hike with a bonus view of Hell’s Hollow Falls. Bring your own beverage. Wear sturdy footwear and dress for the weather. Pre-registration is required. Cost is $5. To reserve a spot, call the park office at (724) 368-8811.
GLACIER RIDGE SHORELINE HIKE: 1 to 4 p.m. May 7, meet at 528 Launch, Moraine State Park. Hike among evergreens leaning over the lake, by old foundations built by the farm families who owned this land and traverse the spine of a hill left by a powerful glacier. Approximately 2.5 miles on moderate terrain. Dress for the weather, wear sturdy footwear, and bring water and snack for the trail.
ALL-YOU-CAN-EAT BREAKFAST: 8 to 10 a.m. May 14, Savannah United Methodist Church, 84 Savannah Gardner Road. Adults, $8; children ages 4 to 10, $5; children 3 and under, free.
