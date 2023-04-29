ONGOING
DANCE: 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Mondays, Scott Township Firehall, 3712 Harlansburg Road (Route 108). Sponsored by the New Castle Country Music Association.
GAMES, GAMES, GAMES: noon to 3 p.m. Mondays, First Presbyterian Church Senior Recreational Center, 125 N. Jefferson St. Board games, Wii bowling, card games, checkers, chess, pool and ping pong. All welcome.
PRAYER SHAWL MINISTRY: 12:30 p.m. fourth Wednesday of every month, First Presbyterian Church, 125 N. Jefferson St. All faiths and skill levels from beginner knitter/crocheter to experienced welcome. Pray as you knit/crochet comfort shawls. Call the church office for more information, (724) 652-7706.
SQUARE DANCES: sponsored by the Castle Paws and Taws, 7 to 9:30 p.m. Wednesdays, Grace United Methodist Ministries church, 135 Decker Drive. Howard Williamson will call the squares and instruct new dancers; Kathy Mansell and Nathan Parrott will cue the rounds. For more information, call the Mansells at (724) 971-0921 or thomasmansell20@gmail.com or the Websters at (724) 971-8923 or ronald@websterr.com or visit castlepawsandtaws.org or the group’s Facebook page.
LOW-IMPACT AEROBICS FOR SENIORS: 11 to 11:30 a.m. Thursdays, First Presbyterian Church Fellowship Hall, 125 N. Jefferson St. Free. Led by Jewel Ullrich. Funded by The Rec Center, Caroline Knox Foundation and First Presbyterian Church.
GLORY GRILLE: free meal, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. first and third Saturdays of each month, First Presbyterian Church, 125 N. Jefferson St. The meals are partially funded by the Carolyn Knox Foundation.
BREAKFAST: 8 to 11 a.m. every third Saturday, Wampum American Legion Post 749, 436 Beaver St. Adults, $10; children 5 and under, $7.
STORYTIME WITH SPRITE AND FRIENDS: 11 a.m. Saturdays on Evangel Community Church’s Facebook page.
GOSPEL JAM: Sundays, Fellowship Church, Route 62 between Mercer and Hermitage. Church service at 3:30 p.m., snacks and social hour at 4:30 p.m., gospel jam from 5:30 to 7:30. Live band. Open mic.
THE REC CENTER: located at First Presbyterian Church, 125 N. Jefferson St., is now forming new programs (crafting, cookie decorating, low impact exercise, games, Bible studies and more). All are welcome at the center, which is open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays. For more information, call Adele at (724) 510-4181 or the church office at (724) 652-7706.
APRIL
RUMMAGE SALE: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 29, Life Changing Ministries, 2929 Mercer Road. All proceeds go to Samaritan Purse U.S. Disaster Relief.
FREE FOOD DISTRIBUTION: 8:30 a.m. until supplies run out, April 29, Cascade Galleria, 100 S. Jefferson St. Jubilee Ministries International N.O.W. Project and the Christian Chamber of Commerce of Western Pennsylvania will distributed food boxes for up to 1,300 families. Boxes loaded into vehicles by volunteers on first-come, first-served basis. Distribution will begin once trucks are unloaded, and may start early. Line will form at intersection of West Washington Street and Columbus Innerbelt. For more information, visit www.jubileeministriesint.com, call (724) 657-3884, @nourishgingotherswellbeing on Facebook or email JubileeMinistriesNOWproject@gmail.com.
DRIVE-THRU TURKEY DINNER: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. April 29, New Castle Fire Department, 10 Margaret St. Hosted by veterans and Agent Orange Veterans Project for active-duty military personnel, veterans and spouses. Mashed potatoes and gravy, cornbread and dessert included. Must provide proof of service.
BOOK DISCUSSION: 1 to 3 p.m. April 29, New Castle Public Library’s Copernicus Room. Discussion of “Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents” by Isabel Wilkerson sponsored by the League of Women Voters of Lawrence County. Open to the public. You do not have to read the book to attend.
ANNUAL HEALTHY KIDS DAY: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 29, Lawrence County YMCA, 20 W. Washington St. Open to everyone with a theme of dinosaurs. The street in front of the Y, which will be closed, and the parking lot behind Burger King will turn into dino-filled lands. More than 40 vendors providing free food, games and prizes. First 350 kids will receive a free T-shirt.
CONCERT: 10:45 a.m. April 30, Evangel Community Church, 1530 Harlansburg Road. Free. Performance by The Stevens Family, a musical ministry band from Warren, Ohio, that plays a variety of music including bluegrass.
11TH ANNUAL LAWRENCE COUNTY MOTORCYCLE BLESSING: 1 to 5 p.m. April 30, Riverwalk Park, 222 E. Washington St. Food and music. Blessing starts at 3 p.m. Contact Pastor Rich Shira at (724) 944-6130 or shiracustomauto@gmail.com.
ONENESS: 2 to 5 p.m. April 30, Scottish Rite Cathedral, 110 E. Lincoln Ave. A free, family friendly event. Speakers include Debra McCloskey Todd, the first female chief justice of the Pennsylvania Supreme Court and graduate of Ellwood City’s Lincoln High School. Entertainment, arts and crafts, refreshments.
MAY
FREE HAM DINNER: 5 to 7 p.m. May 3, St. John Lutheran Church, 2601 Highland Ave.
SPAGHETTI DINNER: 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. or until sold out, May 4, Leesburg ECO Presbyterian Church, intersection of routes 19 and 208. Sponsored by Volant Lions Club. Basket raffle. The $12 meal includes meatballs, salad, bread and butter, and dessert. For information, call Kim Stevenson at (724) 301-0216.
“DESCENDANTS THE MUSICAL”: May 5-7 and 12-14, New Castle Playhouse, 212 E. Long Ave. (724) 654-3437 or www.newcastleplayhouse.org.
YOGA RETREAT: 7 p.m. May 5 to noon May 7, Villa Maria Education and Spirituality Center. For women of all ages lead by Anne Kertz Kernion. $240 includes program, lodging and meals. To register or for more information, call (724) 964-8886 or visit https://vmesc.org/programs.
CRAFT AND VENDOR SHOW: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. May 6, Wayne Township Fire Hall, 5153 Ellwood Road. Sponsored by the Ellwood City Municipal Woman’s Club. Basket raffles, refreshments including Oram’s doughnuts and homemade pizza sold by the slice or whole. All proceeds go towards the club’s annual scholarship. To preorder pizza or sign up as a vendor, call (724) 614-8302. Vendor tables are $25 for the first table and $10 each for additional tables.
LAST CHANCE SOUP SALE: 10 a.m. to noon May 6, Shenango Presbyterian Church, 3144 Wilmington Road. Drive-thru sale, no pre-orders. Chicken noodle, stuffed pepper, vegetable beef, chili. All soup made fresh, then frozen.
ALL-YOU-CAN-EAT BREAKFAST: 8 to 11 a.m. May 6, American Legion Post 343, 134 N. Jefferson St. Veterans eat free with ID. Cost is $10 for adults, $7 for children.
BRIAR BROOK BARN CRAFT AND VENDORS: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. May 6-7, 330 Eastbrook Neshannock Falls Road. Renovated barn open one weekend per month with 20-plus vendors featuring unique, authentic, refurbished, home decor, antiques, handcrafted goods and more. Food and coffee vendor on site each day and Amish doughnuts on Saturday. Youngstown2side provides live music 1 to 3 p.m. May 6; Mike Leslie 1 to 3 p.m. May 7. Food truck: Taste Tailgaters.
HOMELESS TO HOME: noon to 5 p.m. May 7, Cascade Park Pavilion, annual benefit for the Humane Society of Lawrence County. The event will include 200 basket raffles, a bake sale and 50/50 raffle. Tickets for the pasta dinner are $10 for adults and $5 for children 5 and under. No entry fee. Tickets for regular-sized baskets will cost $10 for 25, tickets for mega baskets valued at a minimum of $100 are each $1 and for two grand-prize baskets, $5 each.
LAWRENCE COUNTY GARDEN MART/CRAFT SHOW: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. May 13, Cascade Park Pavilion. For vendor information, contact Debbi Cameron at (724) 730-9414.
INDOOR FLEA MARKET: May 13, Wampum American Legion Post 749, 436 Beaver St. 50/50 raffle, basket raffles, food available. Cost to vendors is $10 for one 8-foot table and chairs. All proceeds benefit the Legion. For more information, call Marsha at (724) 535-4943 or Patty at (724) 535-8268. Vendors must be signed up and paid by May 6.
“THE GRUFFALO”: May 15, Orr Auditorium, Westminster College. Celebrity Series for Kids event. For tickets, call (724) 946-7354.
VENDOR FAIR: noon to 5 p.m. May 17, Cascade Park Dance Pavilion, 1928 E. Washington St. Sponsored by Lawrence County Mental Health and Developmental Services. Vendors available to share information and answer questions about their services for individuals with intellectual disabilities and autism. Included will be providers of residential services, day programs and camps, supported employment and health care. Light refreshments. Free and open to the public.
BLOOD DRIVE: 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. May 18, Mohawk Area High School, auxiliary gym, 385 Mohawk School Road. Sponsored by Vitalant. Make an appointment to give at vitalant.org, or call (877) 258-4825.
HOLY SPIRIT PARISH BREAKFAST: 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 21, Holy Spirit Parish Center, 117 N. Beaver St. Menu: Bacon, sausage, eggs, pancakes, french toast, juices, coffee and tea. Adults, $10; children $5; 2 years and under eat free. Sponsored by Holy Spirit Men of Faith. www.holyspiritparishoflawrencecounty.org.
ANNUAL OX ROAST DINNER: 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 21, 969 Mt. Jackson Road. Sponsored by the North Beaver Volunteer Fire Department. The dinner is take-out only and costs $18 for adults and $9 for children. Dinner includes beef, mashed potatoes, green beans, salad, bread and butter and dessert. For more information, call (724) 667-8490.
ARISE BINGO: doors open at noon, early bird at 2 p.m. May 21, Sallmen’s Bingo Hall, 110 E. Division St. All proceeds benefit Arise. Raffles, basket auction. Tickets are $10 pre-sold and $15 at the door. All presold tickets receive a free dauber. To purchase tickets, call (724) 652-9206 or visit www.ariselc.org.
JUNE
COMMUNITY YARD SALE: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. June 3, Ewing Park, Ellwood City. For more information, call Colleen Konyak at (724) 651-7751.
5K RUN: 9 a.m. June 3, Villa Maria Community Center, 2067 Evergreen Road. 13th annual 5K run or 2-mile walk. Register in person or on the Villa Maria website.
TOUR DE DONUT: 8 a.m. June 10 in New Wilmington. Westminster College will host the bicycle race for all abilities and includes 10-, 20-, 30- and 40-mile routes. The donut eating challenge is optional.
BRIAR BROOK BARN CRAFT AND VENDORS: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 10-11, 330 Eastbrook Neshannock Falls Road. Renovated barn open one weekend per month with 20-plus vendors featuring unique, authentic, refurbished, home decor, antiques, handcrafted goods and more. Food and coffee vendor on site each day and Amish doughnuts on Saturday. Food vendor: Best Eats and Treats. Car cruise 1 to 4 p.m. June 11 with DJ Greg Marshall.
ELLWOOD CITY ARTS, CRAFTS, FOOD AND ENTERTAINMENT FESTIVAL: June 30, July 1 and 2 in Ewing Park.
