APRIL
THE WHISKEY REBELLION: 7 p.m. April 27, Main Street Chapel & Events Center, 911 Clyde St., Wampum. Historian Brady J. Crytzer will present a talk, and from 5 to 9 p.m. there will be vendors including Croakers Brewery, Creekside Winery, MHL Distillery and Hot Diggity Bob’s. Admission $10, proceeds benefit The Wampum 225 and The WGR. (724) 535-8866.
RUMMAGE SALE: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 28 and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 29, Life Changing Ministries, 2929 Mercer Road. All proceeds go to Samaritan Purse U.S. Disaster Relief.
FREE FOOD DISTRIBUTION: 8:30 a.m. until supplies run out, April 29, Cascade Galleria, 100 S. Jefferson St. Jubilee Ministries International N.O.W. Project and the Christian Chamber of Commerce of Western Pennsylvania will distributed food boxes for up to 1,300 families. Boxes loaded into vehicles by volunteers on first-come, first-served basis. Distribution may start early. Line will form at intersection of West Washington Street and Columbus Innerbelt. For more information, visit www.jubileeministriesint.com, call (724) 657-3884, @nourishgingotherswellbeing on Facebook or email JubileeMinistriesNOWproject@gmail.com.
DRIVE-THRU TURKEY DINNER: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. April 29, New Castle Fire Department, 10 Margaret St. Hosted by veterans and Agent Orange Veterans Project for active-duty military personnel, veterans and spouses. Mashed potatoes and gravy, cornbread and dessert included. Must provide proof of service.
BOOK DISCUSSION: 1 to 3 p.m. April 29, New Castle Public Library’s Copernicus Room. Discussion of “Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents” by Isabel Wilkerson sponsored by the League of Women Voters of Lawrence County. You do not have to read the book to attend.
ANNUAL HEALTHY KIDS DAY: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 29, Lawrence County YMCA, 20 W. Washington St. Open to everyone with a theme of dinosaurs. The street in front of the Y, which will be closed, and the parking lot behind Burger King will turn into dino-filled lands. More than 40 vendors providing free food, games and prizes. First 350 kids will receive a free T-shirt.
CONCERT: 10:45 a.m. April 30, Evangel Community Church, 1530 Harlansburg Road. Free. Performance by The Stevens Family, a musical ministry band from Warren, Ohio, that plays a variety of music including bluegrass.
MOTORCYCLE BLESSING: 1 to 5 p.m. April 30, Riverwalk Park, 222 E. Washington St. Food and music. Blessing starts at 3 p.m. Contact Pastor Rich Shira at (724) 944-6130 or shiracustomauto@gmail.com.
ONENESS: 2 to 5 p.m. April 30, Scottish Rite Cathedral, 110 E. Lincoln Ave. A free, family friendly event. Speakers include Debra McCloskey Todd, the first female chief justice of the Pennsylvania Supreme Court and graduate of Lincoln High School. Entertainment, arts and crafts, refreshments.
MAY
FREE HAM DINNER: 5 to 7 p.m. May 3, St. John Lutheran Church, 2601 Highland Ave.
SPAGHETTI DINNER: 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. or until sold out, May 4, Leesburg ECO Presbyterian Church, intersection of routes 19 and 208. Sponsored by Volant Lions Club. Basket raffle. The $12 meal includes meatballs, salad, bread and butter, and dessert. Call Kim Stevenson at (724) 301-0216.
