APRIL
CANDY FEST: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. April 23, Evangel Community Church, 1530 Harlansburg Road.
FLEA MARKET: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. April 23, Grace United Methodist Ministries, 910 Croton Ave. Lunch available to purchase. COVID guidelines followed as applicable.
ALL-YOU-CAN-EAT BREAKFAST: 8 to 11 a.m. April 23, American Legion Post 749, 436 Beaver St., Wampum. Scrambled eggs, hash browns, French toast, sausage, biscuits and gravy, bacon, toast, coffee, tea and orange juice. Adults, $10; children 5 and under, $6.
SPRING GARDENING SYMPOSIUM: 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. April 23, Grace United Methodist Ministry, 135 Decker Drive. Presented by the Penn State Master Gardeners of Lawrence County. Includes a light breakfast, lunch buffet (with vegetarian and special diet needs options), beverages and workshop packet. There will also be a silent auction and a variety of vendors. To register, go online to https://extension.psu.edu/spring-gardening-symposium or call (877) 345-0691. Registration deadline has passed. If space is available, the cost will be $60. Walk-ins may be accepted if space permits, but will not be guaranteed meals and a workshop packet.
SPAGHETTI DINNER: 4:30 to 7 p.m. April 23, Northminster Church, 2434 Wilmington Road. $9 per person, 10 and under are free. All proceeds will go to Ukraine relief.
MUSIC CLUB PERFORMANCE: 7:30 p.m. April 26, Northminster Presbyterian Church, 2434 Wilmington Road. Local instrumentalists and vocalists perform. Free and open to the public. (724) 652-8969.
