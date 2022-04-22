ONGOING
•DANCE: 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Mondays, Scott Township Firehall, 3712 Harlansburg Road (Route 108). Sponsored by the New Castle Country Music Association.
•KINGS KIDS AFTERSCHOOL PROGRAM: 4 to 5:30 p.m. Thursdays, Grace United Methodist Ministry, Croton location. Children K-6 and a program for seventh through 12th grades. Fun, fellowship, crafts, Bible stories and food. Special events include game nights, movie nights and field trips. For more information, call Sally at (724) 730-6688.
•COMMUNITY BIBLE STUDY: 1 to 3 p.m. Thursdays, The Confluence, 214 E. Washington St. Lunch available for purchase. One chapter a week in the Gospel of John. Bring Bible or phone with a Bible app. Sponsored by First Presbyterian Church.
•GLORY GRILLE: free meal, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. first and third Saturdays of each month, First Presbyterian Church, 125 N. Jefferson St. The meals are partially funded by the Carolyn Knox Foundation.
•BRIAR BROOK BARN MONTHLY BARN SALE: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. the second full weekend of each month, 330 Eastbrook Neshannock Falls Road. Women’s clothing, metal sign maker, handmade soaps, farmhouse signs, antiques, vintage items, refurbished furniture, home decor. Expanded vendor area for 2022. Food and coffee vendors both days. Amish doughnuts on Saturdays.
APRIL
•HEMP HOME DEDICATION: 2 p.m. April 22, 506 Spruce St. This home is Pennsylvania’s first complete renovation of an existing home using hemp-based building materials.
•WILDFLOWERS OF HELL'S HOLLOW: 1 to 3 p.m. April 22, Hell's Hollow, Shaffer Road, McConnells Mill State Park. Allow 20 minutes to get to Hell's Hollow if coming from the old mill using detour. Join park staff for a mile stroll on an easy trail starting at the Hell’s Hollow parking lot, several pairs of steps, three benches, possible slick rocks, optional staircase to view the waterfall at the end. Dress for the weather, bring water and wear sturdy footwear.
•CANDY FEST: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. April 23, Evangel Community Church, 1530 Harlansburg Road.
•FLEA MARKET: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. April 23, Grace United Methodist Ministries, 910 Croton Ave. Lunch available to purchase. COVID guidelines followed as applicable.
•ALL-YOU-CAN-EAT BREAKFAST: 8 to 11 a.m. April 23, American Legion Post 749, 436 Beaver St., Wampum. Scrambled eggs, hash browns, French toast, sausage, biscuits and gravy, bacon, toast, coffee, tea and orange juice. Adults, $10; children 5 and under, $6.
•NEW BEAVER BOROUGH SPRING CLEAN-UP: April 23. Residents should have items to be picked up at curbside on the evening of April 22. Each home is limited to 300 pounds of trash. Magazines and newspapers must be tied securely. Items are not to exceed 5 feet in width. Items not eligible for pickup include computers, monitors, keyboards, mice, printers, construction materials (drywall, toilets, etc.), mattresses, box springs, day beds, refrigerators, stoves, microwaves, hazardous materials, TVs, cell phones, carpet and tires. Dried paint cans will be accepted.
•SPRING GARDENING SYMPOSIUM: 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. April 23, Grace United Methodist Ministry, 135 Decker Drive. Presented by the Penn State Master Gardeners of Lawrence County. Includes a light breakfast, lunch buffet (with vegetarian and special diet needs options), beverages and workshop packet. There will also be a silent auction and a variety of vendors. To register, go online to https://extension.psu.edu/spring-gardening-symposium or call (877) 345-0691. Registration deadline has passed. If space is available, the cost will be $60. Walk-ins may be accepted if space permits, but will not be guaranteed meals and a workshop packet.
•MICHAEL BOLTON AT CELEBRITY SERIES: 7:30 p.m. April 26, Orr Auditorium, Westminster College. Tickets $49-$62. (724) 946-7354.
•PRAYER SHAWL MINISTRY: 12:30 p.m. April 27, First Presbyterian Church, 125 N. Jefferson St. All skill levels welcome. Call the church office at (724) 652-7706 for further information.
•WOOD DUCK WONDERS: 10 to 11:30 a.m. April 27, Pavilion 7, McDanel’s Launch Area (North Shore), Moraine State Park. More than 650 wood ducks are born and raised in wooden boxes each year at Moraine. Volunteer Russ Cawthorne will share how to insure successful nesting by selecting optimal habitat, box size, location, nesting material and predator guards.
•STEPPIN' UP FOR KIDS: sponsored by the Children's Advocacy Center of Lawrence County, event focusing on child abuse prevention, education and family fun, 4 to 7 p.m. April 28 at the center, 2010 W. State St. Free activities for kids including crafts and an obstacle course along with a basket raffle, food trucks and T-shirts for an additional cost. More information is available on the center's Facebook page or by calling (724)758-4688.
•RUMMAGE SALE: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 29 and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 30, Life Changing Ministries, 2929 Mercer Road. Proceeds benefit the Samaritan Purse U.S. Disaster Relief Fund. Those not vaccinated are asked to wear masks and all are reminded to keep socially distanced.
•HEALTHY KIDS DAY: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 30, Lawrence County Community YMCA, 20 W. Washington St. Street to be closed for family-friendly fun activities.
•FLEA MARKET: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 30, Northminster Presbyterian Church, 2434 Wilmington Road. Sponsored by the Willing Workers Class. All proceeds go to mission projects.
•CHURCH YARD SALE: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 30, New Covenant Evangelical Presbyterian Church, 1911 Harlansburg Road. Outside event, weather permitting. $10 per space. Vendors keep profits from sales, proceeds from table rentals and sale of lunch items benefit the church's property ministry. To reserve a space, contact Fred Proch at (724) 651-4500 or Judy Proch at (724) 651-9346.
MAY
•PAINT AND SIP FUNDRAISER: sponsored by the Ladies of the Dukes, 6 p.m. May 3 at the restaurant, 1114 N Croton Ave. $35 includes all supplies. Light refreshments offered. BYOB. Painting session conducted by Casey K. Creations. Contact Sheryl at (724) 658-5004 for reservations. Only 40 spots open.
•EVENING HIKE IN HELL'S HOLLOW: 6 to 8 p.m. May 4, meet at Hell’s Hollow Parking Lot, McConnells Mill State Park. Join a park guide to explore wildflowers along Hell Run with a hike to the waterfall and back. Fairly easy trail. Wear sturdy footwear and dress for the outdoors.
•CRUISIN' STEADY — THE MUSIC OF ARETHA FRANKLIN AND SMOKEY ROBINSON: 7:30 p.m. May 5, Orr Auditorium, Westminster College. Patrice Covington and Jesse Nager explore the friendship and music careers of Smokey Robinson and Aretha Franklin.
•WORLD FELLOWSHIP DAY: sponsored by Community Church Women, May 6, Northminster Presbyterian Church, 2434 Wilmington Road. Those attending the optional noon luncheon should bring their own meal and beverage. Dessert will be provided by the Church of Genesis, which will also have the program at 1 p.m. Registrations are due April 22 and may be made by calling (724) 614-5203. Masks are optional.
•EVENING WILDFLOWER WALK: 7 to 8:30 p.m. May 6, Slippery Rock Natural Area, West Park Road, Moraine State Park. Visit a lesser known part of Moraine State Park set aside to preserve some unique plant habitats. Hike about one mile or less, learning wildflowers along the way. About five miles north of the bike rental on West Park Road.
•SOUP SALE: 10 a.m. to noon May 6-7, Shenango Presbyterian Church, 3144 Wilmington Road. Chicken noodle, chili, stuffed pepper, vegetable beef. $6 quart. Call church office anytime between now and May 2 at (724) 654-2322 to leave an order.
•MOTHER'S DAY WEEKEND BRUNCH AND HIKE: 9 to 11 a.m. May 7, Hell’s Hollow parking lot, McConnells Mill State Park. Learn how to cook a quiche outside with charcoal and a Dutch oven. Then, head out on a guided wildflower hike with a bonus view of Hell's Hollow Falls. Bring your own beverage. Wear sturdy footwear and dress for the weather. Pre-registration is required. Cost is $5. To reserve a spot, call the park office at (724) 368-8811.
•GLACIER RIDGE SHORELINE HIKE: 1 to 4 p.m. May 7, meet at 528 Launch, Moraine State Park. Hike among evergreens leaning over the lake, by old foundations built by the farm families who owned this land and traverse the spine of a hill left by a powerful glacier. Approximately 2.5 miles on moderate terrain. Dress for the weather, wear sturdy footwear, and bring water and snack for the trail.
•HIDDEN RIVER PADDLE: 1 to 3 p.m. May 10, McDanel’s Launch (North Shore), Moraine State Park. Enjoy a beginner’s kayak paddle to explore the wildlife of Lake Arthur. Participants will learn some basic kayak tips. Ages 12 and up, under 18 must be accompanied by an adult. Kayak and gear provided, or bring your own. Life jackets and pre-registration required. Registration opens April 28. To register, call the park office at (724) 368-8811.
•WARBLER WALK: 8 a.m. to noon May 14, Pleasant Valley non-motorized launch area (South Shore), Moraine State Park. Birding with Moraine State Park staff and members of the Bartramian Audubon Society. Walk different sections of the Sunken Garden Trail for all birds, but with the main goal of finding as many warblers as possible. All skill levels welcome. Bring binoculars, if you have them, along with water and snacks.
•ALL-YOU-CAN-EAT BREAKFAST: 8 to 10 a.m. May 14, Savannah United Methodist Church, 84 Savannah Gardner Road. Adults, $8; children ages 4 to 10, $5; children 3 and under, free.
•BRIAR BROOK BARN MONTHLY SALE: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. May 14 and May 15, 330 Eastbrook Neshannock Falls Road. Vendors will include a women’s clothing boutique, handmade soaps, farmhouse signs, antiques, vintage items, refurbished furniture, home décor and more. Amish doughnuts will be available on Saturday, and a food and coffee vendor will be on site both Saturday and Sunday.
•BENEFIT BINGO: 2 p.m. May 15, Sallmen Social Center, 110 E. Division St. Doors open at noon. Tickets are $10 in advance and $15 at the door. All pre-sold tickets will receive daubers. Auction baskets also will be available at the event. Proceeds benefit Arise. Call (724) 652-9206 for information and sponsorships or visit www.ariselc.org.
•BEN FRANKLIN: AN INGENIOUS LIFE: 7 p.m. May 19, (Wampum) Main Street Chapel and Events. One-man play written and performed by Ray Flynt. Presented by Wampum Revitalization Committee.
•DISABILITY OPTIONS NETWORK FISHING DERBY: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 20, McDanel's accessible fishing pier, Lake Arthur, Moraine State Park. Free fishing, food, yard games, board games, music and more. No license required. To RSVP or for more information, call (724) 652-5144, ext. 111 or 181.
•LAWRENCE COUNTY GARDEN MART: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 21, Cascade Park Dance Hall. Interested vendors should contact Debbi Cameron at (724) 730-9414.
•WORLD WAR II MEMORIAL REDEDICATION: 5 p.m. May 22, Eastbrook United Methodist Church, 2412 Eastbrook Road. Service to rededicate the World War II memorial for Hickory and Washington townships, which has been recently restored. Picnic to follow at 6 p.m. Information is being collected on the veterans listed on the memorial. Contact Bill McKee at (724) 730-8871 or Cheryl McKee at (724) 730-4900 to provide information.
•BASKET BASH FUNDRAISER: third annual event to benefit the Sara Jane Foundation, which provides support to families during medical hardships, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. May 22, front parking lot of the Crane Room Grille, 3009 Wilmington Road. Baskets, Chinese auction, 50/50, raffles. Free Dragonfly Balloons while supplies last from noon to 2 p.m.; Neshannock fire truck from noon to 2 p.m. Food available for purchase from trucks: Sinkers & Suds, 9 a.m. to noon; Hoshi Pittsburgh, noon to 3 p.m.; and Nina's Italian Ice, noon to 3 p.m.
JULY
•10TH ANNUAL GOLF CLASSIC: benefits Arise, 9 a.m. shotgun start, July 16, Sylvan Heights Golf Course, 2661 Ellwood Road. $80 per person or $320 per team. Call (724) 652-9206 for information and sponsorships or visit www.ariselc.org.
