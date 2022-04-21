APRIL
WOODCOCK WALK: 7 to 9 p.m. April 21, Pavilion No. 7, North Shore of Moraine State Park. Pre-registration required. Call the park office at (724) 368-8811.
HEMP HOME DEDICATION: 2 p.m. April 22, 506 Spruce St. This home is Pennsylvania’s first complete renovation of an existing home using hemp-based building materials.
WILDFLOWERS OF HELL’S HOLLOW: 1 to 3 p.m. April 22, Hell’s Hollow, Shaffer Road, McConnells Mill State Park. Allow 20 minutes to get to Hell’s Hollow if coming from the old mill using detour. Join park staff for a mile stroll on an easy trail starting at the Hell’s Hollow parking lot, several pairs of steps, three benches, possible slick rocks, optional staircase to view the waterfall at the end. Dress for the weather, bring water and wear sturdy footwear.
CANDY FEST: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. April 23, Evangel Community Church, 1530 Harlansburg Road.
FLEA MARKET: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. April 23, Grace United Methodist Ministries, 910 Croton Ave. Lunch available to purchase. COVID guidelines followed as applicable.
ALL-YOU-CAN-EAT BREAKFAST: 8 to 11 a.m. April 23, American Legion Post 749, 436 Beaver St., Wampum. Scrambled eggs, hash browns, French toast, sausage, biscuits and gravy, bacon, toast, coffee, tea and orange juice. Adults, $10; children 5 and under, $6.
NEW BEAVER BOROUGH SPRING CLEAN-UP: April 23. Residents should have items to be picked up at curbside on the evening of April 22. Each home is limited to 300 pounds of trash. Magazines and newspapers must be tied securely. Items are not to exceed 5 feet in width. Items not eligible for pickup include computers, monitors, keyboards, mice, printers, construction materials (drywall, toilets, etc.), mattresses, box springs, day beds, refrigerators, stoves, microwaves, hazardous materials, TVs, cell phones, carpet and tires. Dried paint cans will be accepted.
SPRING GARDENING SYMPOSIUM: 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. April 23, Grace United Methodist Ministry, 135 Decker Drive. Presented by the Penn State Master Gardeners of Lawrence County. Includes a light breakfast, lunch buffet (with vegetarian and special diet needs options), beverages and workshop packet. There will also be a silent auction and a variety of vendors. To register, go online to https://extension.psu.edu/spring-gardening-symposium or call (877) 345-0691. Registration deadline has passed. If space is available, the cost will be $60. Walk-ins may be accepted if space permits, but will not be guaranteed meals and a workshop packet.
SPAGHETTI DINNER: 4:30 to 7 p.m. April 23, Northminster Church, 2434 Wilmington Road. $9 per person, 10 and under are free. All proceeds will go to Ukraine relief.
LAWRENCE COUNTY EARTH DAY: 10 a.m to 2 p.m. April 23, Ewing Park, Ellwood City. Vendors, food provided by INMETCO, musicians and children’s activities. Wild World of Animals at 12:30 p.m. The Rotary Club of Ellwood City will host a composting seminar at 11 a.m. Join Boy Scout Troop 806 for a guided tour of Ewing Park’s Nature Trail.
EARTH DAY CLEAN-UP: 2 p.m. April 23, Ewing Park, Ellwood City. Leave Shelter No. 8 at 2 p.m., sweep through the park, working towards Lawrence Avenue. Following the clean-up, participants will meet back at Shelter No. 8 for s’mores with Boy Scout Troop 806 and the Rotary Club of Ellwood City.
SPIRITED EVENING WITH BRIAN CANO: 6 p.m. to 3 a.m. April 23, Haunted Hill View Manor, 2801 Ellwood Road. Meet and greet from 6 to 7 p.m., presentation from 7 to 8 p.m. Cano then will join guests on a tour of the building and will accompany them on an investigation of Haunted Hill View Manor until midnight. Guests will be able to investigate the building until 3 a.m. Tickets $20 to $125. (724) 657-6934.
FIFTH ANNUAL BRAVEHEART TESTIMONIAL DINNER: 5:45 p.m. April 24, New Englander Banquet Center, 3009 Wilmington Road. The dinner recognizes and honors courageous individuals who have battled the disease of addiction and won. Tickets are $35 per person and can be purchased by calling Randy Crum at (724) 730-1234, Vaughn Crisci at (724) 301-0978 or Dan Bailey at (724) 657-7466. Sponsored by Vision Ministries — Pathway to Freedom.
MUSIC CLUB PERFORMANCE: 7:30 p.m. April 26, Northminster Presbyterian Church, 2434 Wilmington Road. Local instrumentalists and vocalists perform. Free and open to the public. (724) 652-8969.
MICHAEL BOLTON AT CELEBRITY SERIES: 7:30 p.m. April 26, Orr Auditorium, Westminster College. Tickets $49-$62. (724) 946-7354.
