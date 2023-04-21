ONGOING
DANCE: 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Mondays, Scott Township Firehall, 3712 Harlansburg Road (Route 108). Sponsored by the New Castle Country Music Association.
GAMES, GAMES, GAMES: noon to 3 p.m. Mondays, First Presbyterian Church Senior Recreational Center, 125 N. Jefferson St. Board games, Wii bowling, cards, checkers, chess, pool and ping pong. All welcome.
PRAYER SHAWL MINISTRY: 12:30 p.m. fourth Wednesday of every month, First Presbyterian Church, 125 N. Jefferson St. All faiths and skill levels from beginner knitter/crocheter to experienced welcome. Pray as you knit/crochet comfort shawls. Call the church office for more information, (724) 652-7706.
SQUARE DANCES: sponsored by the Castle Paws and Taws, 7 to 9:30 p.m. Wednesdays, Grace United Methodist Ministries church, 135 Decker Drive. Howard Williamson will call the squares and instruct new dancers; Kathy Mansell and Nathan Parrott will cue the rounds. For more information, call the Mansells at (724) 971-0921 or thomasmansell20@gmail.com or the Websters at (724) 971-8923 or ronald@websterr.com or visit castlepawsandtaws.org or the group’s Facebook page.
LOW-IMPACT AEROBICS FOR SENIORS: 11 to 11:30 a.m. Thursdays, First Presbyterian Church Fellowship Hall, 125 N. Jefferson St. Free. Led by Jewel Ullrich. Funded by The Rec Center, Caroline Knox Foundation and First Presbyterian Church.
GLORY GRILLE: free meal, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. first and third Saturdays of each month, First Presbyterian Church, 125 N. Jefferson St. The meals are partially funded by the Carolyn Knox Foundation.
BREAKFAST: 8 to 11 a.m. every third Saturday, Wampum American Legion Post 749, 436 Beaver St. Adults, $10; 5 and under, $7.
STORYTIME WITH SPRITE AND FRIENDS: 11 a.m. Saturdays on Evangel Community Church’s Facebook page.
GOSPEL JAM: Sundays, Fellowship Church, Route 62 between Mercer and Hermitage. Church service at 3:30 p.m., snacks and social hour at 4:30 p.m., gospel jam from 5:30 to 7:30. Live band. Open mic.
THE REC CENTER: located at First Presbyterian Church, 125 N. Jefferson St., is now forming new programs (crafting, cookie decorating, low impact exercise, games, Bible studies and more). All are welcome at the center, which is open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays. For more information, call Adele at (724) 510-4181 or the church office at (724) 652-7706.
APRIL
ANNUAL BASEMENT SALE: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. April 21 and 22, St. John Lutheran Church, 2601 Highland Ave. Sales by donation to benefit local charities. For more information, call (724) 654-2642.
NEW BEAVER BOROUGH SPRING CLEANUP: April 22. Trash should be set out on the evening of April 21. Only one pass will be made on each road. Homes are limited to 300 pounds of trash each. Magazines and newspapers must be tied securely, and items are not to exceed 5 feet in width. Items not taken include computers, monitors, keyboards, mice, printers, construction materials, toilets, mattresses, box springs, day beds, refrigerators, stoves, microwaves, hazardous materials, TVs, cell phones, carpet and tires. Dried paint cans will be accepted.
LAWRENCE COUNTY EARTH DAY CELEBRATION: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 22, Ewing Park in Ellwood City. Vendors, food, trashion show, art show, musicians, children’s activities, horse and trolley rides. Wild World of Animals exotic animal program at 1:15 p.m. For more information, contact Jillian Court at ecce1892@gmail.com.
VETERANS BREAKFAST CLUB: 8 to 10:30 a.m. April 22, Medure’s Catering at 2500 New Butler Road, New Castle. Free breakfast for veterans and families. To make a required reservation, call (412) 623-9029 or email Betty@veteransbreakfastclub.org. Space is limited to 225.
SPAGHETTI DINNER: 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. April 22, Northminster Presbyterian Church, 2434 Wilmington Road. Adults, $9; children 10 and under, free.
FAMILY FUN DAY: 1 to 5:30 p.m. April 23, Villa Maria Education and Spirituality Center. For children ages 5 to 12 accompanied by parents. Swim, hike, plant seeds to take home, storytime, snacks. Cost is $3 per child or $7 per family for families with three or more children. Register at vmesc.org by April 19. For questions, contact Dominick Commisso at (724) 964-8886, ext. 3255.
MURDER MYSTERY DINNER THEATER: 1 to 4 p.m. April 23 hosted by Westminster College Dining. $15 ticket included a high tea brunch, performance and one door prize entry. Proceeds from basket and 50/50 raffles will be benefit Sodexo’s Stop Hunger and a local food pantry. Tickets must be purchased in advance. For more information, contact Mona Moufid at (724) 946-7703.
FLOWER POT CRAFT: 1 p.m. April 24, First Presbyterian Church Recreational Center, 125 N. Jefferson St. Free. Call Adele at (724) 510-4181 to register as space is limited.
CHARITY NIGHT: 4 to 10 p.m. April 25, Riardo’s Bar & Grill, 1223 E. Washington St. Proceeds from 10 percent of sales will benefit the Vietnam Vets Agent Orange Project. The evening will include a 50/50 drawing and auction.
BLOOD DRIVE: 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. April 25, New Castle High School, auxiliary gym, 300 E. Lincoln Ave. Sponsored by Vitalant. Make an appointment to give at vitalant.org, or call (877) 258-4825).
MUSIC CLUB PERFORMANCE: 7:30 p.m. April 25, Northminster Presbyterian Church, 2434 Wilmington Road. Local instrumentalists and musicians perform. Free and open to the public.
THE WHISKEY REBELLION: 7 p.m. April 27, Main Street Chapel & Events Center, 911 Clyde St., Wampum. Historian Brady J. Crytzer will present a talk, and from 5 to 9 p.m. there will be vendors including Croakers Brewery, Creekside Winery, MHL Distillery and Hot Diggity Bob’s. Admission $10, proceeds benefit The Wampum 225 and The WGR. (724) 535-8866.
RUMMAGE SALE: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 28 and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 29, Life Changing Ministries, 2929 Mercer Road. All proceeds go to Samaritan Purse U.S. Disaster Relief.
FREE FOOD DISTRIBUTION: 8:30 a.m. until supplies run out, April 29, Cascade Galleria, 100 S. Jefferson St. Jubilee Ministries International N.O.W. Project and the Christian Chamber of Commerce of Western Pennsylvania will distributed food boxes for up to 1,300 families. Boxes loaded into vehicles by volunteers on first-come, first-served basis. Distribution will begin once trucks are unloaded, and may start early. Line will form at intersection of West Washington Street and Columbus Innerbelt. For more information, visit www.jubileeministriesint.com, call (724) 657-3884, @nourishgingotherswellbeing on Facebook or email JubileeMinistriesNOWproject@gmail.com.
DRIVE-THRU TURKEY DINNER: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. April 29, New Castle Fire Department, 10 Margaret St. Hosted by veterans and Agent Orange Veterans Project for active-duty military personnel, veterans and spouses. Mashed potatoes and gravy, cornbread and dessert included. Must provide proof of service.
BOOK DISCUSSION: 1 to 3 p.m. April 29, New Castle Public Library’s Copernicus Room. Discussion of “Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents” by Isabel Wilkerson sponsored by the League of Women Voters of Lawrence County. Open to the public. You do not have to read the book to attend.
ANNUAL HEALTHY KIDS DAY: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 29, Lawrence County YMCA, 20 W. Washington St. Open to all with a theme of dinosaurs. The street in front of the Y and the parking lot behind Burger King will turn into dino-filled lands. More than 40 vendors providing free food, games and prizes.
