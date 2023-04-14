SPAY/NEUTER CLINIC FOR CATS: April 19, sponsored by Lawrence County Animal Relief Fund. $85 includes spay/neuter, rabies and distemper shots, flea treatment and ear mite treatment, if needed. Visit LCARF.com for application to fill out and return with check or money order for an appointment. For more information, call (724) 510-4952.
ANNUAL BASEMENT SALE: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. April 20, 21 and 22, St. John Lutheran Church, 2601 Highland Ave. Sales by donation to benefit local charities. For more information, call (724) 654-2642.
NEW BEAVER BOROUGH SPRING CLEANUP: April 22. Trash should be set out on the evening of April 21. Only one pass will be made on each road. Homes are limited to 300 pounds of trash each. Magazines and newspapers must be tied securely, and items are not to exceed 5 feet in width. Items that will not be taken include computers, monitors, keyboards, mice, printers, construction materials, toilets, mattresses, box springs, day beds, refrigerators, stoves, microwaves, hazardous materials, TVs, cell phones, carpet and tires. Dried paint cans will be accepted.
LAWRENCE COUNTY EARTH DAY CELEBRATION: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 22, Ewing Park in Ellwood City. Vendors, food, trashion show, art show, musicians, children’s activities, horse and trolley rides. Wild World of Animals exotic animal program at 1:15 p.m. For more information, contact Jillian Court at ecce1892@gmail.com.
VETERANS BREAKFAST CLUB: 8 to 10:30 a.m. April 22, Medure’s Catering at 2500 New Butler Road, New Castle. Free breakfast for veterans and families. To make a required reservation, call (412) 623-9029 or email Betty@veteransbreakfastclub.org. Space is limited to 225.
SPAGHETTI DINNER: 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. April 22, Northminster Presbyterian Church, 2434 Wilmington Road. Adults, $9; children 10 and under, free.
FAMILY FUN DAY: 1 to 5:30 p.m. April 23, Villa Maria Education and Spirituality Center. For children ages 5 to 12 accompanied by parents. Swim, hike, plant seeds to take home, storytime, snacks. $3 per child or $7 per family for families with three or more children. Register at vmesc.org by April 19. For questions, contact Dominick Commisso at (724) 964-8886, ext. 3255.
MURDER MYSTERY DINNER THEATER: 1 to 4 p.m. April 23 hosted by Westminster College Dining. $15 ticket included a high tea brunch, performance and one door prize entry. Proceeds from basket and 50/50 raffles will be benefit Sodexo’s Stop Hunger and a local food pantry. Tickets must be purchased in advance. For more information, contact Mona Moufid at (724) 946-7703.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.