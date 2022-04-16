ONGOING
DANCE: 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Mondays, Scott Township Firehall, 3712 Harlansburg Road (Route 108). Sponsored by the New Castle Country Music Association.
KINGS KIDS AFTERSCHOOL PROGRAM: 4 to 5:30 p.m. Thursdays, Grace United Methodist Ministry, Croton location. Children K-6 and a program for seventh through 12th grades. Fun, fellowship, crafts, Bible stories and food. Special events include game nights, movie nights and field trips. For more information, call Sally at (724) 730-6688.
COMMUNITY BIBLE STUDY: 1 to 3 p.m. Thursdays, The Confluence, 214 E. Washington St. Lunch available for purchase. One chapter a week in the Gospel of John. Bring Bible or phone with a Bible app. Sponsored by First Presbyterian Church.
GLORY GRILLE: free meal, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. first and third Saturdays of each month, First Presbyterian Church, 125 N. Jefferson St. The meals are partially funded by the Carolyn Knox Foundation.
BRIAR BROOK BARN MONTHLY BARN SALE: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. the second full weekend of each month, 330 Eastbrook Neshannock Falls Road. Women’s clothing, metal sign maker, handmade soaps, farmhouse signs, antiques, vintage items, refurbished furniture, home decor. Expanded vendor area for 2022. Food and coffee vendors both days. Amish doughnuts on Saturdays.
APRIL
KICKOFF MEETING FOR STATE PARK VOLUNTEERS: 10 a.m. to noon April 16, Kildoo Pavilion, McConnells Mill State Park. Learn how to get involved by volunteering at either Moraine or McConnells Mill state parks. Meet park staff and representatives of the nonprofit groups that support the parks. Discuss last year’s highlights and what to expect in the upcoming season. New and seasoned volunteers are welcome. Meet at the park maintenance building if weather is severe.
NOVA CELLARS EGG HUNT: April 16, Nova Destinations, 1474 State Route 208, New Wilmington. Free kids’ hunts: Ages 0-3, 11 to 11:30 a.m.; ages 4-6, 11:30 a.m. to noon; ages 7-9, noon to 12:30 p.m. Photos with the Easter Bunny. “Big kids” scavenger hunt for ages 10-16, 12:30 to 1 p.m. Cost is $5. Adults 21 and over egg hunt, a scavenger hunt around the property while participants enjoy their favorite drink in hand, 5 p.m. “Adults only” tickets are $10.
FREE EASTER DINNER: 1-3 p.m. April 17, Clinton United Methodist Church, 1147 Old Route 18, Wampum. Pickup or delivery available. All are welcome. Contact Laurie Miller at (724) 657-4328 for more information.
WOODCOCK WALK: 7 to 9 p.m. April 21, Pavilion No. 7, North Shore of Moraine State Park. Pre-registration required. Call the park office at (724) 368-8811.
HEMP HOME DEDICATION: 2 p.m. April 22, 506 Spruce St. This home is Pennsylvania’s first complete renovation of an existing home using hemp-based building materials.
WILDFLOWERS OF HELL’S HOLLOW: 1 to 3 p.m. April 22, Hell’s Hollow, Shaffer Road, McConnells Mill State Park. Allow 20 minutes to get to Hell’s Hollow if coming from the old mill using detour. Join park staff for a mile stroll on an easy trail starting at the Hell’s Hollow parking lot, several pairs of steps, three benches, possible slick rocks, optional staircase to view the waterfall at the end. Dress for the weather, bring water and wear sturdy footwear.
CANDY FEST: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. April 23, Evangel Community Church, 1530 Harlansburg Road.
FLEA MARKET: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. April 23, Grace United Methodist Ministries, 910 Croton Ave. Lunch available to purchase. COVID guidelines followed as applicable.
ALL-YOU-CAN-EAT BREAKFAST: 8 to 11 a.m. April 23, American Legion Post 749, 436 Beaver St., Wampum. Scrambled eggs, hash browns, French toast, sausage, biscuits and gravy, bacon, toast, coffee, tea and orange juice. Adults, $10; children 5 and under, $6.
NEW BEAVER BOROUGH SPRING CLEAN-UP: April 23. Residents should have items to be picked up at curbside on the evening of April 22. Each home is limited to 300 pounds of trash. Magazines and newspapers must be tied securely. Items are not to exceed 5 feet in width. Items not eligible for pickup include computers, monitors, keyboards, mice, printers, construction materials (drywall, toilets, etc.), mattresses, box springs, day beds, refrigerators, stoves, microwaves, hazardous materials, TVs, cell phones, carpet and tires. Dried paint cans will be accepted.
SPRING GARDENING SYMPOSIUM: 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. April 23, Grace United Methodist Ministry, 135 Decker Drive. Presented by the Penn State Master Gardeners of Lawrence County. Cost is $55 and includes a light breakfast, lunch buffet (with vegetarian and special diet needs options), beverages and workshop packet. There will also be a silent auction and a variety of vendors. To register, go online to https://extension.psu.edu/spring-gardening-symposium or call (877) 345-0691. Registration deadline is April 18. After registration closes, the cost will be $60. Walk-ins may be accepted if space permits, but will not be guaranteed meals and a workshop packet.
SPAGHETTI DINNER: 4:30 to 7 p.m. April 23, Northminster Church, 2434 Wilmington Road. $9 per person, 10 and under are free. All proceeds will go to Ukraine relief.
•LAWRENCE COUNTY EARTH DAY: 10 a.m to 2 p.m. April 23, Ewing Park, Ellwood City. Vendors, food provided by INMETCO, musicians and children’s activities. Wild World of Animals at 12:30 p.m. The Rotary Club of Ellwood City will host a composting seminar at 11 a.m. Join Boy Scout Troop 806 for a guided tour of Ewing Park’s Nature Trail.
EARTH DAY CLEAN-UP: 2 p.m. April 23, Ewing Park, Ellwood City. Leave Shelter No. 8 at 2 p.m., sweep through the park, working towards Lawrence Avenue. Following the clean-up, participants will meet back at Shelter No. 8 for s’mores with Boy Scout Troop 806 and the Rotary Club of Ellwood City.
SPIRITED EVENING WITH BRIAN CANO: 6 p.m. to 3 a.m. April 23, Haunted Hill View Manor, 2801 Ellwood Road. Meet and greet, 6 to 7 p.m., presentation, 7 to 8 p.m. Cano then will join guests on a tour of the building and will accompany them on an investigation of Haunted Hill View Manor until midnight. Guests will be able to investigate the building until 3 a.m. Tickets $20 to $125. (724) 657-6934.
FIFTH ANNUAL BRAVEHEART TESTIMONIAL DINNER: 5:45 p.m. April 24, New Englander Banquet Center, 3009 Wilmington Road. The dinner recognizes and honors courageous individuals who have battled the disease of addiction and won. Tickets are $35 per person and can be purchased by calling Randy Crum at (724) 730-1234, Vaughn Crisci at (724) 301-0978 or Dan Bailey at (724) 657-7466. Sponsored by Vision Ministries — Pathway to Freedom.
MUSIC CLUB PERFORMANCE: 7:30 p.m. April 26, Northminster Presbyterian Church, 2434 Wilmington Road. Local instrumentalists and vocalists perform. Free and open to the public. (724) 652-8969.
MICHAEL BOLTON AT CELEBRITY SERIES: 7:30 p.m. April 26, Orr Auditorium, Westminster College. Tickets $49-$62. (724) 946-7354.
•STEPPIN’ UP FOR KIDS: sponsored by the Children’s Advocacy Center of Lawrence County, event focusing on child abuse prevention, education and family fun, 4 to 7 p.m. April 28 at the center, 2010 W. State St. Free activities for kids including crafts and an obstacle course along with a basket raffle, food trucks and T-shirts for an additional cost. More information is available on the center’s Facebook page or by calling (724)758-4688.
RUMMAGE SALE: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 29 and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 30, Life Changing Ministries, 2929 Mercer Road. Proceeds benefit the Samaritan Purse U.S. Disaster Relief Fund. Those not vaccinated are asked to wear masks and all are reminded to keep socially distanced.
HEALTHY KIDS DAY: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 30, Lawrence County Community YMCA, 20 W. Washington St. Street to be closed for family-friendly fun activities.
FLEA MARKET: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 30, Northminster Presbyterian Church, 2434 Wilmington Road. Sponsored by the Willing Workers Class. Proceeds go to mission projects.
CHURCH YARD SALE: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 30, New Covenant Evangelical Presbyterian Church, 1911 Harlansburg Road. Outside event, weather permitting. $10 per space. Vendors keep profits from sales. Sale of lunch items benefit the church’s property ministry. To reserve a space, contact Fred Proch at (724) 651-4500 or Judy Proch at (724) 651-9346.
MAY
•CRUISIN’ STEADY — THE MUSIC OF ARETHA FRANKLIN AND SMOKEY ROBINSON: 7:30 p.m. May 5, Orr Auditorium, Westminster College. Patrice Covington and Jesse Nager explore the friendship and music careers of Smokey Robinson and Aretha Franklin.
•WORLD FELLOWSHIP DAY: sponsored by Community Church Women, May 6, Northminster Presbyterian Church, 2434 Wilmington Road. Those attending the optional noon luncheon should bring their own meal and beverage. Dessert will be provided by the Church of Genesis, which will also have the program at 1 p.m. Registrations are due April 22 and may be made by calling (724) 614-5203. Masks are optional.
•SOUP SALE: 10 a.m. to noon May 6-7, Shenango Presbyterian Church, 3144 Wilmington Road. Chicken noodle, chili, stuffed pepper, vegetable beef. $6 quart. Call church office anytime between now and May 2 at (724) 654-2322 to leave an order.
•BRIAR BROOK BARN MONTHLY SALE: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. May 14 and May 15, 330 Eastbrook Neshannock Falls Road. Vendors will include a women’s clothing boutique, handmade soaps, farmhouse signs, antiques, vintage items, refurbished furniture, home décor and more. Amish doughnuts will be available on Saturday, and a food and coffee vendor will be on site both Saturday and Sunday.
•BENEFIT BINGO: 2 p.m. May 15, Sallmen Social Center, 110 E. Division St. Doors open at noon. Tickets are $10 in advance and $15 at the door. All pre-sold tickets will receive daubers. Auction baskets also will be available at the event. Proceeds benefit Arise. Call (724) 652-9206 for information and sponsorships or visit www.ariselc.org.
•DISABILITY OPTIONS NETWORK FISHING DERBY: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 20, McDanel’s accessible fishing pier, Lake Arthur, Moraine State Park. Free fishing, food, yard games, board games, music and more. No license required. To RSVP or for more information, call (724) 652-5144, ext. 111 or 181.
•LAWRENCE COUNTY GARDEN MART: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 21, Cascade Park Dance Hall. Interested vendors should contact Debbi Cameron at (724) 730-9414.
•WORLD WAR II MEMORIAL REDEDICATION: 5 p.m. May 22, Eastbrook United Methodist Church, 2412 Eastbrook Road. Service to rededicate the World War II memorial for Hickory and Washington townships, which has been recently restored. Picnic to follow at 6 p.m. Information is being collected on the veterans listed on the memorial. Contact Bill McKee at (724) 730-8871 or Cheryl McKee at (724) 730-4900 to provide information.
JULY
•10TH ANNUAL GOLF CLASSIC: benefits Arise, 9 a.m. shotgun start, July 16, Sylvan Heights Golf Course, 2661 Ellwood Road. $80 per person or $320 per team. Call (724) 652-9206 for information and sponsorships or visit www.ariselc.org.
