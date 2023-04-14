APRIL
“ARSENIC AND OLD LACE”: April 14, 15 and 16, New Castle Playhouse, 212 E. Long Ave. (724) 654-3437 or www.newcastleplayhouse.org.
SIGHTS AND SOUNDS OF SPRING: 6 to 7:30 p.m. April 14, Pleasant Valley Non-Motorized Launch Area, South Shore, Moraine State Park. A 1.9-mile hike on the short-loop Sunken Garden Trail. The woods are thawing and coming alive. Learn about the sights and sounds you could hear in the woods this time of year. Wear sturdy footwear and dress for the weather.
“THE BLACK HAND”: 1 p.m. April 14, Challenges, 2706 Mercer Road. Presentation by The Lawrence County Historical Society and Challenges – Options in Aging on the “society of honor” in the early 1900s. Free. Reservations not required, but are suggested and may be made by calling the historical society at (724) 658-4022 between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays.
NESHANNOCK LIONS CLUB PANCAKE AND SAUSAGE BREAKFAST: 8 to 11 a.m. April 15, Hutchison Community Center, Pearson Park. Adults, $8; kids under 12, $5.
EAGLE EYES: 9 to 11 a.m. April 15, Davis Hollow Marina, Moraine State Park. Learn about bald eagles’ biology and their reintroduction journey with the park naturalists. Then take a short hike to get the best view of one of the park’s nesting pairs. Bring binoculars, if you have them, and dress for the weather.
VOLUNTEER KICKOFF MEETING: 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. April 15, Pavilion 7, McDanel’s Area North Shore, Moraine State Park. Learn how to get involved by volunteering at either Moraine or McConnells Mill state parks. Meet park staff and representatives of the non-profit groups that support the parks. New and seasoned volunteers are all welcome. Register on the DCNR Calendar of Events webpage.
SPAY/NEUTER CLINIC FOR CATS: April 19, sponsored by Lawrence County Animal Relief Fund. $85 includes spay/neuter, rabies and distemper shots, flea treatment and ear mite treatment, if needed. Visit LCARF.com for application to fill out and return with check or money order for an appointment. For more information, call (724) 510-4952.
NEW BEAVER BOROUGH SPRING CLEANUP: April 22. Trash should be set out on the evening of April 21. Only one pass will be made on each road. Homes are limited to 300 pounds of trash each. Magazines and newspapers must be tied securely, and items are not to exceed 5 feet in width. Items that will not be taken include computers, monitors, keyboards, mice, printers, construction materials, toilets, mattresses, box springs, day beds, refrigerators, stoves, microwaves, hazardous materials, TVs, cell phones, carpet and tires. Dried paint cans will be accepted.
LAWRENCE COUNTY EARTH DAY CELEBRATION: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 22, Ewing Park in Ellwood City. Vendors, food, trashion show, art show, musicians, children’s activities, horse and trolley rides. Wild World of Animals exotic animal program at 1:15 p.m. For more information, contact Jillian Court at ecce1892@gmail.com.
VETERANS BREAKFAST CLUB: 8 to 10:30 a.m. April 22, Medure’s Catering at 2500 New Butler Road, New Castle. Free breakfast for veterans and families. To make a required reservation, call (412) 623-9029 or email Betty@veteransbreakfastclub.org. Space is limited to 225.
SPAGHETTI DINNER: 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. April 22, Northminster Presbyterian Church, 2434 Wilmington Road. Adults, $9; children 10 and under, free.
FAMILY FUN DAY: 1 to 5:30 p.m. April 23, Villa Maria Education and Spirituality Center. For children ages 5 to 12 accompanied by parents. Swim, hike, plant seeds to take home, storytime, snacks. $3 per child or $7 per family for families with three or more children. Register at vmesc.org by April 19. For questions, contact Dominick Commisso at (724) 964-8886, ext. 3255.
MURDER MYSTERY DINNER THEATER: 1 to 4 p.m. April 23 hosted by Westminster College Dining. $15 ticket included a high tea brunch, performance and one door prize entry. Proceeds from basket and 50/50 raffles will be benefit Sodexo’s Stop Hunger and a local food pantry. Tickets must be purchased in advance. For more information, contact Mona Moufid at (724) 946-7703.
FLOWER POT CRAFT: 1 p.m. April 24, First Presbyterian Church Recreational Center, 125 N. Jefferson St. Free. Call Adele at (724) 510-4181 to register as space is limited.
CHARITY NIGHT: 4 to 10 p.m. April 25, Riardo’s Bar & Grill, 1223 E. Washington St. Proceeds from 10 percent of sales will benefit the Vietnam Vets Agent Orange Project. The evening will include a 50/50 drawing and auction.
BLOOD DRIVE: 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. April 25, New Castle High School, auxiliary gym, 300 E. Lincoln Ave. Sponsored by Vitalant. Make an appointment to give at vitalant.org, or call (877) 258-4825).
RUMMAGE SALE: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 28 and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 29, Life Changing Ministries, 2929 Mercer Road. All proceeds go to Samaritan Purse U.S. Disaster Relief.
FREE FOOD DISTRIBUTION: 8:30 a.m. until supplies run out, April 29, Cascade Galleria, 100 S. Jefferson St. Jubilee Ministries International N.O.W. Project and the Christian Chamber of Commerce of Western Pennsylvania will distributed food boxes for up to 1,300 families. Boxes loaded into vehicles by volunteers on first-come, first-served basis. Distribution will begin once trucks are unloaded, and may start early. Line will form at intersection of West Washington Street and Columbus Innerbelt. For more information, visit www.jubileeministriesint.com, call (724) 657-3884, @nourishgingotherswellbeing on Facebook or email JubileeMinistriesNOWproject@gmail.com.
DRIVE-THRU TURKEY DINNER: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. April 29, New Castle Fire Department, 10 Margaret St. Hosted by veterans and Agent Orange Veterans Project for active-duty military personnel, veterans and spouses. Mashed potatoes and gravy, cornbread and dessert included. Must provide proof of service.
BOOK DISCUSSION: 1 to 3 p.m. April 29, New Castle Public Library’s Copernicus Room. Discussion of “Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents” by Isabel Wilkerson sponsored by the League of Women Voters of Lawrence County. Open to the public. You do not have to read the book to attend.
CONCERT: 10:45 a.m. April 30, Evangel Community Church, 1530 Harlansburg Road. Free. Performance by The Stevens Family, a musical ministry band from Warren, Ohio, that plays a variety of music including bluegrass.
11TH ANNUAL LAWRENCE COUNTY MOTORCYCLE BLESSING: 1 to 5 p.m. April 30, Riverwalk Park, 222 E. Washington St. Food and music. Blessing starts at 3 p.m. Contact Pastor Rich Shira at (724) 944-6130 or shiracustomauto@gmail.com.
ONENESS: 2 to 5 p.m. April 30, Scottish Rite Cathedral, 110 E. Lincoln Ave. A free, family friendly event. Speakers include Debra McCloskey Todd, the first female chief justice of the Pennsylvania Supreme Court and graduate of Ellwood City’s Lincoln High School. Entertainment, arts and crafts, refreshments.
MAY
“DESCENDANTS THE MUSICAL”: May 5-14, New Castle Playhouse, 212 E. Long Ave. (724) 654-3437 or www.newcastleplayhouse.org.
CRAFT AND VENDOR SHOW: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. May 6, Wayne Township Fire Hall, 5153 Ellwood Road. Sponsored by the Ellwood City Municipal Woman’s Club. Basket raffles, refreshments including Oram’s doughnuts and homemade pizza sold by the slice or whole. All proceeds go towards the club’s annual scholarship. To preorder pizza or sign up as a vendor, call (724) 614-8302. Vendor tables are $25 for the first table and $10 each for additional tables.
RUMMAGE AND CRAFT SALE: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 6, parking lot of Shenango Junior-Senior High School, 2550 Ellwood Road. Rain date, May 13. To sign up as a vendor, call (724) 658-5537. Cost is $15 for one parking space and $25 for two parking spaces. Table rental, $5 each. Vendors set up from 6:30 to 7:30 a.m. Vendors are responsible for their own cleanup. Payments can be dropped at the school office or by calling the listed number. Payments due by April 29.
LAWRENCE COUNTY GARDEN MART/CRAFT SHOW: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. May 13, Cascade Park Pavilion. For vendor information, contact Debbi Cameron at (724) 730-9414.
INDOOR FLEA MARKET: May 13, Wampum American Legion Post 749, 436 Beaver St. 50/50 raffle, basket raffles, food available. Cost to vendors is $10 for one 8-foot table and chairs. All proceeds benefit the Legion. For more information, call Marsha at (724) 535-4943 or Patty at (724) 535-8268. Vendors must be signed up and paid by May 6.
“THE GRUFFALO”: May 15, Orr Auditorium, Westminster College. Celebrity Series for Kids event. For tickets, call (724) 946-7354.
JUNE
COMMUNITY YARD SALE: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. June 3, Ewing Park, Ellwood City. For more information, call Colleen Konyak at (724) 651-7751.
TOUR DE DONUT: 8 a.m. June 10 in New Wilmington. Westminster College will host the bicycle race for all abilities and includes 10-, 20-, 30- and 40-mile routes. The donut eating challenge is optional.
ELLWOOD CITY ARTS, CRAFTS, FOOD AND ENTERTAINMENT FESTIVAL: June 30, July 1 and 2 in Ewing Park.
JULY
“CHILDREN OF EDEN”: July 14-16 and 20-23, New Castle Playhouse, 212 E. Long Ave. (724) 654-3437 or www.newcastleplayhouse.org.
AUGUST
“THE MAD TEA PARTY”: Aug. 18-20 and 24-27, New Castle Playhouse, 212 E. Long Ave. (724) 654-3437 or www.newcastleplayhouse.org.
