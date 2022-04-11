ONGOING
DANCE: 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Mondays, Scott Township Firehall, 3712 Harlansburg Road (Route 108). Sponsored by the New Castle Country Music Association.
KINGS KIDS AFTERSCHOOL PROGRAM: 4 to 5:30 p.m. Thursdays, Grace United Methodist Ministry, Croton location. Children K-6 and a program for seventh through 12th grades. Fun, fellowship, crafts, Bible stories and food. Special events include game nights, movie nights and field trips. For more information, call Sally at (724) 730-6688.
COMMUNITY BIBLE STUDY: 1 to 3 p.m. Thursdays, The Confluence, 214 E. Washington St. Lunch available for purchase. One chapter a week in the Gospel of John. Bring Bible or phone with a Bible app. Sponsored by First Presbyterian Church.
GLORY GRILLE: free meal, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. first and third Saturdays of each month, First Presbyterian Church, 125 N. Jefferson St. The meals are partially funded by the Carolyn Knox Foundation.
BRIAR BROOK BARN MONTHLY BARN SALE: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. the second full weekend of each month, 330 Eastbrook Neshannock Falls Road. Women’s clothing, metal sign maker, handmade soaps, farmhouse signs, antiques, vintage items, refurbished furniture, home decor. Expanded vendor area for 2022. Food and coffee vendors both days. Amish doughnuts on Saturdays.
APRIL
LENTEN LUNCHES: noon April 13, First United Brethren Church, 1900 Eastbrook Road. Those attending should bring a carry-in dish to share. Beverages and table service will be provided. Pastor Marc Stephenson will have a devotional time. (724) 654-9653.
JOURNEY TO THE CROSS: 5 to 9 p.m. April 14 and 15, Victory New Wilmington, 22 Victory Lane, New Wilmington. A meditative and prayerful walk-through offering 13 stations complete with live Biblical actors depicting events leading up to the crucifixion. Free admission, refreshments provided. (724) 946-8706.
FISH FRY: 3:30 to 7:30 p.m. April 15, American Legion Post 343, 134 N. Jefferson St. Dine-in or take-out. Cod dinner including choice of side, cole slaw, roll and dessert, $15. Fish sandwich with coleslaw, $10. A sides platter of zucchini fries, mac and cheese, green beans, baked potato or french fries and coleslaw, $12. Extra sides with a dinner are $3.50 each. Brownies, $1. Soft drinks, coffee and bottled water will be available. To phone in an order, call (724) 658-3990 between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Fridays.
FISH FRY: 5 to 8 p.m. April 15, Veterans of Foreign Wars, 1820 E. Washington St. Sponsored by the VFW Auxiliary. Fish sandwich, $10; fish dinner with one side, $11; fish dinner with two sides, $11. Fish can be substituted for shrimp. Also available is a five-piece order. To-go orders available by calling (724) 658-8257.
FISH FRY: 4 to 7 p.m. April 15, Mahoning Township Volunteer Fire Department. Dine-in and takeout available. Meals and sandwiches served. For more information, call (724) 667-8431.
SIGHTS AND SOUNDS OF SPRING: 6 to 7:30 p.m. April 15, Pleasant Valley Non-Motorized Launch Area, South Shore of Moraine State Park. Join the Park Naturalist for a 1.9-mile hike on the short-loop Sunken Garden Trail. Learn about the sights and sounds you could hear in the woods this time of year. Wear sturdy hiking boots and dress for the weather.
KICKOFF MEETING FOR STATE PARK VOLUNTEERS: 10 a.m. to noon April 16, Kildoo Pavilion, McConnells Mill State Park. Learn how to get involved by volunteering at either Moraine or McConnells Mill state parks. Meet park staff and representatives of the nonprofit groups that support the parks. Discuss last year’s highlights and what to expect in the upcoming season. New and seasoned volunteers are welcome. Meet at the park maintenance building if weather is severe.
FREE EASTER DINNER: 1-3 p.m. April 17, Clinton United Methodist Church, 1147 Old Route 18, Wampum. Pickup or delivery available. All are welcome. Contact Laurie Miller at (724) 657-4328 for more information.
WOODCOCK WALK: 7 to 9 p.m. April 21, Pavilion No. 7, North Shore of Moraine State Park. Pre-registration required. Call the park office at (724) 368-8811.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.