LENTEN AND EASTER EVENTS
HOLY SPIRIT PARISH EASTERFEST: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 1, Holy Spirit Parish Center, 117 N. Beaver St. Pierogis, cabbage rolls, nut rolls, palm crosses and more. See www.holyspiritparishoflawrencecounty.org for full details.
EASTER EGG HUNT: 3 p.m. April 1, Pulaski Presbyterian Church, 130 Liberty St.
LENTEN LUNCHES: noon April 5, First United Brethren Church, 1900 Eastbrook Road. Open to community members of all ages. Bring a carry-in dish to share. Beverages and table service provided. Pastor Marc Stephenson will have a devotional time following the meal. (724) 654-9653.
JOURNEY TO THE CROSS: 5 to 9 p.m. April 6 and 7, Living Word Church, 22 Victory Lane, New Wilmington. Walk-through offering 13 stations complete with live actors depicting events leading up to the crucifixion. Free worship experience with contemplative music and candlelight designed to allow participants to take time to consider the events of Holy Week, pausing if they wish at various stations. Free refreshments. For information, call the church office at (724) 946-8706.
MAUNDY THURSDAY SERVICE: 7 p.m. April 6, Center Presbyterian Church, 1143 Center Church Road.
GOOD FRIDAY PRAYER WALK: 11:30 a.m. April 7, beginning and ending in parking lot of Trinity Episcopal Church, 212 N. Mill St. Walk through the downtown with various stops for a brief devotional and prayer. (724) 654-8761 or office@trinitynewcastle.org.
GOOD FRIDAY “EGG”SPERIENCE: 6:30 p.m. April 7, Evangel Community Church, 1530 Harlansburg Road. Free. Service followed by refreshments and flashlight egg hunt for children.
FISH AND SHRIMP FRY: 5 to 8 p.m. April 7, VFW Auxiliary Post 315, 1820 E. Washington St. Butterfly shrimp: six pieces, $10; six pieces with one side, $12; six pieces with two sides, $13; Fish: dinner with two sides, $14; dinner with one side, $12; sandwich, $10. Side choices: mac and cheese, french fries or coleslaw. Eat in or takeout. (724) 658-8257.
COD FISH FRY: 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. (lunch) and 3:30 to 7:30 p.m. (supper) April 7, American Legion Post 343, 134 N. Jefferson St. Dine in or take out. Schedule your order by calling (724) 658-3990 between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. or just walk in.
EASTER EGG HUNT AND LUNCH: 10 a.m. to noon April 8, New Bedford Presbyterian Church, 151 Woodland Drive. Pre-register by calling (724) 964-8055.
EASTER EGGSTRAVAGANZA: 11 a.m. April 8, Ewing Park, Ellwood City. Sponsored by the Ellwood City Area Chamber of Commerce.
SUNRISE SERVICE: 8 a.m. April 9, Center Presbyterian Church, 1143 Center Church Road. Breakfast will follow. Regular church service at 11 a.m. with Dr. Randy Stringer. Special music by the choir.
FREE EASTER DINNER: 1 to 3 p.m. April 9, Clinton United Methodist Church, 1147 Old Route 18, Wampum. Dine-in, curbside pickup or delivery available. For more information, contact Laurie Miller at (724) 657-4328.
APRIL
“ARSENIC AND OLD LACE”: April 1, 2, 13, 14, 15 and 16, New Castle Playhouse, 212 E. Long Ave. (724) 654-3437 or www.newcastleplayhouse.org.
POSTMODERN JUKEBOX’S “LIFE IN THE PAST LANE”: April 1, Orr Auditorium, Westminster College. Part of the Celebrity Series. For tickets, call (724) 946-7354.
ANNUAL FLEA MARKET: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 1, Northminster Presbyterian Church, 2434 Wilmington Road. Sponsored by the Willing Workers Sunday School Class. Household items, jewelry, purses, linens. Special this year, “enormous” quantities of fabrics and notions including upholstery material, cottons, wools, silks, muslin, yard, ribbons, bindings, needles, buttons and miscellaneous craft supplies. All proceeds go toward mission projects.
WATERFOWL WALK: 9 a.m. to noon April 1, Waterfowl Observation Area (Prospect Exit off Route 422), Moraine State Park. Enjoy a morning of birding with Moraine State Park staff and members of the Bartramian Audubon Society. Participants will drive to several locations near the lake for shoreline walks. Interested birders from all skill levels from beginners to experts are welcome. Bring binoculars, if you have them. Dress for the weather.
COMMUNITY VENDOR EXPO SPRING 2023: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 1, The Confluence at 214 E. Washington St. More than 40 vendors expected. Proceeds benefit Cray Youth & Family Services
HOMETOWN SPRING MARKET: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. April 1 and noon to 5 p.m. April 2, Cascade Galleria, 100 S. Jefferson St. More than 50 vendors, artisans, small businesses, crafts, baked goods, activities and more. For more information, contact Locke & Key Boutique at (724) 654-8810 or Locke.keyboutique@gmail.com.
SPRING PAW-LOOZA: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. April 8, Volant Mills Courtyard, 550 Main St. The event benefitting the Lawrence County Humane Society and Shenango Valley Animal Shelter in Hermitage will include a doggie Easter egg hunt, painting with your pup, pet portraits, a Chinese auction and more.
ALL-YOU-CAN-EAT BREAKFAST: 8 to 10 a.m. April 8, Savannah United Methodist Church, 84 Savannah Gardner Road. Adults, $8; children ages 4 to 10, $5; those under 3, free.
RABBIT ROMP: 1 to 3 p.m. April 8, Pavilion 7, McDanel’s Launch Area, North Shore, Moraine State Park. Child friendly afternoon with the park naturalists to learn about native Pennsylvanian rabbits. The event will start with a story time, followed by a brief introduction to rabbits of Pennsylvania, an obstacle course, hike to look for rabbits and their tracks and a rabbit-themed craft. For children ages 3-8. All children must be accompanied by an adult. Dress for the weather and wear sturdy footwear. Pre-registration is required on the DCNR Calendar of Events webpage.
PASSOVER SEDER: 10:45 a.m. April 9, Evangel Community Church, 1530 Harlansburg Road. Jeff and Arlene Berge will share the elements used and give the Christological significance of this Jewish holiday. All are welcome.
TIMBERDOODLE FLUTTER: 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. April 13, Pavilion 7, McDanel’s Launch Area, North Shore, Moraine State Park. Join us in pursuit of one of the most unusual birds found in Pennsylvania – the American Woodcock – also known as the timberdoodle. Guest speaker Jeff Herrick, habitat management biologist with the Wildlife Management Institute, is spearheading habitat work at Moraine. After the presentation, set out on a short hike in search of woodcock, perhaps to see the aerial acrobatics of their spring mating ritual, the “Timberdoodle Flutter.” Attendees should bring binoculars, warm clothes and field footwear. Weather dependent. Pre-registration required on the DCNR Calendar of Events webpage.
SIGHTS AND SOUNDS OF SPRING: 6 to 7:30 p.m. April 14, Pleasant Valley Non-Motorized Launch Area, South Shore, Moraine State Park. A 1.9-mile hike on the short-loop Sunken Garden Trail. The woods are thawing and coming alive. Learn about the sights and sounds you could hear in the woods this time of year. Wear sturdy footwear and dress for the weather.
NESHANNOCK LIONS CLUB PANCAKE AND SAUSAGE BREAKFAST: 8 to 11 a.m. April 15, Hutchison Community Center, Pearson Park. Adults, $8; kids under 12, $5.
