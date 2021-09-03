ONGOING
GLORY GRILLE: free meal, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., first and third Saturdays of each month, First Presbyterian Church, 125 N. Jefferson St.
SEPTEMBER
BACK TO THE 50’S WEEKEND: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 4-5, Cascade Park. Auto show, live entertainment, food, automotive vendors. $5 per person. (724) 333-2913.
FALL FIDO DOG HIKE: 6 to 7:30 p.m. Sept. 7, Moraine State Park. Guided hike on Hilltop Trail for people and dogs.
UNITED WAY DAY OF CARING: Sept. 9, Cascade Park. A day of volunteer community service, starting with breakfast at the Cascade Park dance pavilion. Reservations: mirathompson@uwlawcty.org
JOB FAIR: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 9, Holy Redeemer Catholic Center, 300 Crescent Ave., Ellwood City. Hosted by PA CareerLink® Lawrence County. Free. Early entry for military veterans, 10 to 10:30 a.m.; general public admitted at 10:30 am. For more information: www.tinyurl.com/pacljobfairs. Employers and training providers contact Colleen Chamberlain at cchamberlain@wcjp.org or (724) 656-3165, ext. 221.
EVERYTHING ‘90S WINE TRAIL: Sept. 10-11, Nova Cellars Winery, 1474 State Route 208, New Wilmington. Receive a flight at each location and a choice of a souvenir cup. Specialty drinks, pop-up trivia and name that tune. https://novadestinations.square.site
NESHANNOCK CLASS OF 1970: 50th class reunion plus one, Sept. 10-12, Cedar Farm Inn, New Wilmington. For more information or reservations, contact John Russo at jrusso1331@gmail.com. Class Facebook page is “The Dimensions of 1970.”
FREE COFFEE HOUSE CONCERT: 7:30 p.m. Sept. 10, First Presbyterian Church, 125 N. Jefferson St., featuring New Wilmington Presbyterian Church Praise and Worship Band.
BRIAR BROOK BARN SALE: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 11 and 12, 330 Eastbrook Neshannock Falls Road. Local craft vendors, pumpkins, mums, food truck, specialty coffee, Amish doughnuts on Sept. 11.
NEW CASTLE MUSIC FESTIVAL 2021: Noon to 10 p.m. Sept. 11, Cascade Park dance pavilion. Fourteen bands plus food trucks, vendor fair, carnival games, music, cornhole and more.
EVERYTHING ‘90S WINE TRAIL: Sept. 17-18, Nova Cellars Winery, 1474 State Route 208, New Wilmington. Receive a flight at each location and a choice of a souvenir cup. Specialty drinks, pop-up trivia and name that tune. https://novadestinations.square.site
CELEBRATION OF THE MUSIC OF NEIL DIAMOND: 7:30 p.m. Sept. 18, Orr Auditorium, Westminster College. Cost: $33. (724) 946-7354.
INDOOR YARD SALE: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 18, Mahoning Valley Grange, 1208 Skyhill Road, Edinburg. For table rentals, call Mary Ann at (724) 971-8539.
EVERYTHING '90S WINE TRAIL: Sept. 17-18, Nova Cellars Winery, 1474 State Route 208, New Wilmington. Receive a flight at each location and a choice of a souvenir cup. Specialty drinks, pop-up trivia and name that tune. https://novadestinations.square.site
FALL FUN DAY: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sept. 18, Anchor Handcrafted & Collectibles Shoppes, 4466 Mitchell Road. Venders, basket auction, book signing by two local authors, 3D printing demos, food.
FALL VENDOR AND CRAFT SHOW: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sept. 18, Wayside Emmanuel Church, 4437 Mitchell Road.
HILL STOMP COUNTRY MUSIC CONCERT: Sept. 25, on the lawn of Arts & Education at the Hoyt, 124 E. Leasure Ave. (724) 652-2882. Gates open at 3 p.m. Music by Michael Christopher and Kelly Jeanne along with beer and food trucks include Cowboy Concessions and Truckin’ Triangles. Tickets are $35 by reservation only and are available at hoytartcenter.org/HillStomp.
JD EICHER BAND CONCERT: 7 to 8:30 p.m. Sept. 25, New Wilmington Borough Park Amphitheater, New Wilmington. Live music, Dinner Bell Farm food truck.
COMEDY AT THE CONFLUENCE: 7:30 p.m. Sept 25, The Confluence, 214 E. Washington St. Headline John Evans from NBC “Last Comic Standing,” featuring JC Coccoli from Comedy Central and hosted by David Kaye of Dry Bar Comedy. $25, must be 21 and over. Advance ticket sales only. Call (724) 698-7604 or visit SlapStickProductions.com.
WOOFSTOCK: Noon to 6 p.m. Sept. 25, Cascade Park. Fall festival sponsored by the Lawrence County Humane Society. Basket raffle, carnival games and food, bake sale, face painting. Dogs attending must be dog-friendly and people-friendly, must be on a leash, have rabies vaccine and a license. Free admission.
WITCHES NIGHT OUT: Dusk, Sept. 25, Volant Village Shops, Main Street, Volant. Food, music, costume, dance and cackle contests, bonfire, witches parade.
ELLWOOD CITY FALL FEST AND CAR CRUISE: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 25, Lawrence Avenue, Ellwood City. Classic cars, food, vendors, family and kids activities, live entertainment.
MCCONNELLS MILL HERITAGE FESTIVAL: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sept. 25, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 26, McConnells Mill State Park, 1761 McConnells Mill Road, Portersville. Tour the mill, watch at Civil War re-enactment, listen to live music and see arts and crafts demonstrations. Free admission and parking.
30TH ANNUAL LAWRENCE COUNTY POLISH DAY: 12:30 to 6:30 p.m. Sept. 26, Cascade Park. Traditional ethnic food from Krakus Deli, music by Lenny Gomulka and Chicago Push. Adults $15, children 16 and under free.
MUSIC CLUB PERFORMANCE: 7:30 p.m. Sept. 28 at Northminster Presbyterian Church, 2434 Wilmington Road. Local instrumentalists and vocalists perform. Free. (724) 652-8969.
OCTOBER
THREE ACRES HOMESTEAD FALL OPEN HOUSE: 9 a.m to 5 p.m. Oct. 2, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 3, Three Acres Homestead, 323 Firehall Road. Mums, pumpkins, fall decorations, food, activities for children.
BRIAR BROOK BARN SALE: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 9 and 10, 330 Eastbrook Neshannock Falls Road. Vendors include a women’s clothing boutique, metal sign maker, handmade soaps, farmhouse signs, antiques, vintage items, refurbished furniture, home decor. Amish doughnuts Oct. 9, food and coffee vendor both days.
HALLOWINE TRAIL: 3 to 10 p.m. Oct. 15, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Oct. 16, Nova Cellars Winery, Brew 32 Craft Brewery, Knockin’ Noggin,’ & Scallywag Distilling. Each ticket includes a flight and food pair at each location. There also will be specialty themed drinks and a daily costume contest with prizes.
HALLOWINE TRAIL: 3 to 10 p.m. Oct. 22, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Oct. 23, Nova Cellars Winery, Brew 32 Craft Brewery, Knockin’ Noggin,’ & Scallywag Distilling. Each ticket includes a flight and food pair at each location. There also will be specialty themed drinks and a daily costume contest with prizes.
