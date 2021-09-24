ONGOING
GLORY GRILLE: free meal, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., first and third Saturdays of each month, First Presbyterian Church, 125 N. Jefferson St.
KINGS KIDS AFTERSCHOOL PROGRAM: 4 to 5:30 p.m. Thursdays, Grace United Methodist Ministry, Croton location. Children K-6 and a program for seventh through 12th grades. Fun, fellowship, crafts, Bible stories and food. Special events include game nights, movie nights and field trips. For more information, call Sally at (724) 730-6688.
THE CHOSEN, SEASON 2: 8 p.m. Fridays through Oct. 8, Grace Bible Church, 1450 Old Princeton Road. Two episodes a week for four weeks. Indoors or outdoors, depending on weather. Free.
COMMUNITY BIBLE STUDY: 1 to 3 p.m. Thursdays, The Confluence, 214 E. Washington St. Lunch available for purchase. One chapter a week in the Gospel of John. Bring Bible or phone with a Bible app. Sponsored by First Presbyterian Church.
FEARSCAPES HAUNTED ATTRACTION: 7 to 11 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays in October, 1503 Brentwood Ave., Ellwood City. $15. fearscapeshaunt.com or facebook.com/FearscapesHaunt.
SEPTEMBER
MUSIC CLUB PERFORMANCE: 7:30 p.m. Sept. 28 at Northminster Presbyterian Church, 2434 Wilmington Road. Local instrumentalists and vocalists perform. Free. (724) 652-8969.
CONCERT: featuring the Ollis Family, 7 p.m. Sept. 30 at Gardner Chapel Keys to the Kingdom Church, 2809 Forest Ave. A freewill offering will be taken.
OCTOBER
WOMEN’S CONFERENCE: “The Price of the Perfect Perfume,” featuring Laura Ollis, begins at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 1 at Gardner Chapel Keys to the Kingdom Church, 2809 Forest Ave. On Oct. 2, events begin with coffee and doughnuts at 8:30 a.m. followed by the conference at 9 a.m. and lunch at 12:30 p.m. Cost is $30 for both days. (724) 971-7550.
”FOOLS”: performances of the Neil Simon comedy, Oct. 1-3 and 7-10, New Castle Playhouse, 202 E. Long Ave. All audience members must have proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative test taken within 72 hours of the performance. Masks required. Advance tickets only. To purchase, visit newcastleplayhouse.org or call (724) 654-3437 between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Mondays through Fridays.
FLEA MARKET: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 2, Grace United Methodist Ministries, 910 Croton Ave. Take-out lunch available. CDC guidelines followed.
THREE ACRES HOMESTEAD FALL OPEN HOUSE: 9 a.m to 5 p.m. Oct. 2, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 3, Three Acres Homestead, 323 Firehall Road. Mums, pumpkins, fall decorations, food, activities for children.
MEDICARE 101 PRESENTATION: 3 p.m. Oct. 5, Challenges, Options in Aging, 2706 Mercer Road. Learn about changes to Medicare for 2022, Medicare options that fit your lifestyle and financial situation, programs that help cover some Medicare costs, and talk with a Medicare counselor. (724) 658-3729.
BRIAR BROOK BARN SALE: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 9 and 10, 330 Eastbrook Neshannock Falls Road. Vendors include a women’s clothing boutique, metal sign maker, handmade soaps, farmhouse signs, antiques, vintage items, refurbished furniture, home decor. Amish doughnuts Oct. 9, food and coffee vendor both days.
HALLOWINE TRAIL: 3 to 10 p.m. Oct. 15, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Oct. 16, Nova Cellars Winery, Brew 32 Craft Brewery, Knockin’ Noggin,’ & Scallywag Distilling. Each ticket includes a flight and food pair at each location. Specialty themed drinks and a daily costume contest with prizes.
PIG & PIE FALL FUN FEST AND DINNER: 5 p.m. Oct. 16, First United Brethren Church, 1900 Eastbrook Road. Dinner: BBQ pulled pork, baked potato, vegetable, cole slaw, applesauce, dessert. Adults, $10; kids 5-12, $5; under 5, free. Also a fresh sausage sale, gift/craft auction and pie auction. Proceeds benefit missions. To make a reservation, call (724) 654-9653. Leave a message if no answer.
TRUNK OR TREAT: 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 22, Life Changing Ministries, 2929 Mercer Road.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.