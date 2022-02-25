FEBRUARY
“MOVE OVER MRS. MARKHAM”: Feb. 25, 26 and 27, New Castle Playhouse Annex Theater, 202 E. Long Ave. Performances are at 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays. newcastleplayhouse.org or (724) 654-3437.
MARCH
ASH WEDNESDAY FISH FRY: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. March 2, St. Vincent de Paul Church, 1 Lucymont Drive. Call (724) 652-5538 from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Fridays to place orders for take-out. Walk-ins welcome. Baked or fried fish sandwiches, baked fish, fried fish, shrimp dinners. Also available: pasta e fagioli, $6 a quart, haluski, $8 a quart. See www.hsplc.org for full details.
DRIVE THRU ASHES: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Ash Wednesday, March 2, back parking lot of First Presbyterian Church, 125 N. Jefferson St. All denominations welcome.
LENTEN LUNCHES: noon Wednesdays, March 2 through April 12, First United Brethren Church, 1900 Eastbrook Road. Those attending should bring a carry-in dish to share. Beverages and table service will be provided. Pastor Marc Stephenson will have a devotional time. (724) 654-9653.
ALL-YOU-CAN-EAT BUCKWHEAT PANCAKE AND SAUSAGE DAY: 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. March 5, Volant Volunteer Fire Company. Adults, $10; children ages 6-12, $6; children 5 and under, free. Regular pancakes also served. For information, email volantvfc@gmail.com or visit the Facebook page.
LENTEN FISH FRY: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. March 4, 11, 18, 25, April 1 and 8, St. Vincent de Paul Church, 1 Lucymont Drive. Call (724) 652-5538 Fridays from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. to place orders for take-out. Walk-ins welcome. Baked or fried fish sandwiches, baked fish, fried fish, shrimp dinners. Also available: pasta e fagioli, $6 a quart, haluski $8 a quart. See www.hsplc.org.
LENTEN FISH FRY LUNCH TAKE-OUT: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. March 4, 11, 18, 25 and April 1 and 8, St. James Church, 4019 Route 422, Pulaski. Call (724) 652-3498 between 8:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. Fridays to order. Fish sandwich, french fries, coleslaw, cookies, all for $ 10. Pasta e fagioli, $6, and haluski, $ 8. See www.hsplc.org for full details.
FISH FRY: 4 to 7 p.m. Fridays, March 4 through April 15, Mahoning Township Volunteer Fire Department. Dine-in and takeout available. Meals and sandwiches served. For more information, call (724) 730-5412.
HOLY SPIRIT PARISH BREAKFAST: 7:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. March 6, Holy Spirit Parish Center, 117 N. Beaver St. Adults, $10; children, $5; 2 years and under, free. Bacon, sausage, eggs, pancakes, French toast, juices, milk, coffee and tea. See www.hsplc.org for full details.
HOLY SPIRIT PARISH LENTEN LUNCH: Noon to 1 p.m. March 9, Holy Spirit Parish Center, 117 N. Beaver St. Guest speaker Fr. Rick Thompson. $6 per person at the door, exact change appreciated. To register by phone, call Cathy Frank at (724) 654-9371, ext. 1, or Bonnie Williams at (724) 698-7453. See www.hsplc.org for full details.
•KEGS & EGGS: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. March 12, Hop Asylum Brewing, 138 S. Market St., New Wilmington. Music, Irish food dishes, green beer and more. Speciality food items include hangover fries and Irish fries, as well as green eggs and ham lager. No tickets required.
•SHAM-ROCK CANCER BREWS, BITES AND BANDS: 6-10 p.m. March 12 at The New Englander, 3009 Wilmington Road. Benefits the American Cancer Society Relay for Life. Music by Grandview Soul and The Wait, beer tasting, snacks. For more information, www.shamrockcancer.org.
•SOUP SALE: 10 a.m. to noon, March 18 and 19, Shenango Presbyterian Church, 3144 Wilmington Road. Chicken noodle, chili, stuffed pepper, vegetable beef. $6 a quart. Call the church office anytime between now and March 14 at (724) 654-2322 to leave an order. Social distancing and masks are required at pick-up.
•WESTMINSTER CELEBRITY SERIES CONCERT: Straight No Chaser, “Back in the High Life,” 7:30 p.m. March 26, Orr Auditorium, Westminster College, New Wilmington. Male a cappella group with more than 2 million albums sold worldwide. (724) 946-7354.
•BLOOD DRIVE: 1 to 6 p.m. March 31, First Alliance Church, 111 Mission Meade Drive. Eagle Scout project for Christian Golub of Neshannock Troop 743. To register, call (800) 733-2767 or visit RedCrossBlood.org and enter FIRSTALLIANCENC to schedule.
•WESTMINSTER CELEBRITY SERIES FOR KIDS: “Mutts Gone Nuts,” 6:30 p.m. March 31, Orr Auditorium, Westminster College, New Wilmington. Family friendly comedy dog spectacular. (724) 946-7354.
APRIL
•NEW BEAVER BOROUGH SPRING CLEAN-UP: April 23. Residents should have items to be picked up at curbside on the evening of April 22. Each home is limited to 300 pounds of trash. Magazines and newspapers must be tied securely. Items are not to exceed 5 feet in width. Items not eligible for pickup include computers, monitors, keyboards, mice, printers, construction materials (drywall, toilets, etc.), mattresses, box springs, day beds, refrigerators, stoves, microwaves, hazardous materials, TVs, cell phones, carpet and tires. Dried paint cans will be accepted.
