ONGOING
DANCE: 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Mondays, Scott Township Firehall, 3712 Harlansburg Road (Route 108). Sponsored by the New Castle Country Music Association.
KINGS KIDS AFTERSCHOOL PROGRAM: 4 to 5:30 p.m. Thursdays, Grace United Methodist Ministry, Croton location. Children K-6 and a program for seventh through 12th grades. Fun, fellowship, crafts, Bible stories and food. Special events include game nights, movie nights and field trips. For more information, call Sally at (724) 730-6688.
COMMUNITY BIBLE STUDY: 1 to 3 p.m. Thursdays, The Confluence, 214 E. Washington St. Lunch available for purchase. One chapter a week in the Gospel of John. Bring Bible or phone with a Bible app. Sponsored by First Presbyterian Church.
GLORY GRILLE: free meal, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., first and third Saturdays of each month, First Presbyterian Church, 125 N. Jefferson St. The meals are partially funded by the Carolyn Knox Foundation.
PRESCHOOL STORYTIME: 1 p.m. Thursdays through March 10, McGill Library on the Westminster College campus. Hosted by School of Education students who will share a book about animals and their habitats and lead a learning activity. Sessions will last one hour. Ages 4 to 6. Masks must be worn at all times inside the library. For more information, contact the library at (724) 946-6000.
LENTEN LUNCHES: noon Wednesdays March 2 through April 12, First United Brethren Church, 1900 Eastbrook Road. Those attending should bring a carry-in dish to share. Beverages and table service will be provided. Pastor Marc Stephenson will have a devotional time. (724) 654-9653.
FISH FRY: 4 to 7 p.m. Fridays March 4 through April 15, Mahoning Township Volunteer Fire Department. Dine-in and takeout available. Meals and sandwiches served. For more information, call (724) 730-5412.
FEBRUARY
SOUP SALE: 10 a.m. to noon Feb. 12, Shenango Presbyterian Church, 3144 Wilmington Road. Chicken noodle, chili, stuffed pepper, vegetable beef. $6 quart. Social distancing and masks required at pick-up.
BE MINE WINE TRAIL: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Feb. 12, Nova Destinations, 1474 Route 208, New Wilmington. Ticket includes a flight and food pairing at each location (Nova Cellars Winery, Brew 32 Craft Brewery, Knockin’ Noggin, Scallywag Distilling and Fractured Grape Wine Cellars). Specialty themed drinks at each location, as well as a version of the Newlywed Game.
ALL-YOU-CAN-EAT BREAKFAST: 8 to 10 a.m. Feb. 12, Savannah United Methodist Church, 84 Savannah Gardner Road. Adults, $8; children ages 4 to 10, $5; ages 3 and under, free.
COOKIE BOWL: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Feb. 12, Ellwood Area Family Center, 311 College St., off Line Avenue in Ellwood City. Fundraiser for the Ellwood City Italian American Heritage Foundation. Several varieties of cookies baked from cherished Italian family recipes. All cookies containing nuts or peanut butter will be identified.
HIRING EVENT: 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Feb. 15, PA CareerLink® Lawrence County, 101 S. Mercer St., Suite 101. Hiring representatives from the Private Industry Council of Westmoreland/Fayette will be holding open interviews for all positions with the Beaver County Head Start program. Guarantee a time slot by prescheduling your interview; call (724) 836-2600. Dress for success, and bring a copy of your resume.
BE MINE WINE TRAIL: 3 to 10 p.m. Feb. 18, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Feb. 19, Nova Destinations, 1474 Route 208, New Wilmington. Ticket includes a flight and food pairing at each location (Nova Cellars Winery, Brew 32 Craft Brewery, Knockin’ Noggin, Scallywag Distilling and Fractured Grape Wine Cellars). Specialty themed drinks at each location, as well as a version of the Newlywed Game.
“MOVE OVER MRS. MARKHAM”: Feb. 18, 19, 20, 24, 25, 26 and 27, New Castle Playhouse Annex Theater, 202 E. Long Ave. Performances are at 7:30 p.m. Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays. newcastleplayhouse.org or (724) 654-3437.
MOVING WALL PROJECT: meeting for those interested in volunteering for August’s visit of the Vietnam War Memorial Moving Wall sponsored by the American Legion Post 157, 6:30 p.m. Feb. 22, Ellwood City Area Historical Society, 310 5th St.
MARCH
ALL-YOU-CAN-EAT BUCKWHEAT PANCAKE AND SAUSAGE DAY: 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. March 5, Volant Volunteer Fire Company. Adults, $10; children ages 6-12, $6; children 5 and under, free. Wheelchair access available. Regular pancakes also served. For more information, email volantvfc@gmail.com.
KEGS & EGGS: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. March 12, Hop Asylum Brewing, 138 S. Market St., New Wilmington. Music, Irish food dishes, green beer and more. Speciality food items include hangover fries and Irish fries, as well as green eggs and ham lager. No tickets required.
SHAM-ROCK CANCER BREWS, BITES AND BANDS: 6-10 p.m. March 12 at The New Englander, 3009 Wilmington Road. Benefits the American Cancer Society Relay for Life. Music by Grandview Soul and The Wait, beer tasting, snacks. For more information, www.shamrockcancer.org.
WESTMINSTER CELEBRITY SERIES CONCERT: Straight No Chaser, “Back in the High Life,” 7:30 p.m. March 26, Orr Auditorium, Westminster College, New Wilmington. Male a cappella group with more than 2 million albums sold worldwide. (724) 946-7354.
WESTMINSTER CELEBRITY SERIES FOR KIDS: “Mutts Gone Nuts,” 6:30 p.m. March 31, Orr Auditorium, Westminster College, New Wilmington. Family friendly comedy dog spectacular. (724) 946-7354.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.