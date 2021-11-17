ONGOING
DANCE: 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Mondays, Scott Township Firehall, 3712 Harlansburg Road (Route 108). Sponsored by the New Castle Country Music Association.
KINGS KIDS AFTERSCHOOL PROGRAM: 4 to 5:30 p.m. Thursdays, Grace United Methodist Ministry, Croton location. Children K-6 and a program for seventh through 12th grades. Fun, fellowship, crafts, Bible stories and food. Special events include game nights, movie nights and field trips. For more information, call Sally at (724) 730-6688.
COMMUNITY BIBLE STUDY: 1 to 3 p.m. Thursdays, The Confluence, 214 E. Washington St. Lunch available for purchase. One chapter a week in the Gospel of John. Bring Bible or phone with a Bible app. Sponsored by First Presbyterian Church.
GLORY GRILLE: free meal, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., first and third Saturdays of each month, First Presbyterian Church, 125 N. Jefferson St.
NOVEMBER
LAWRENCE COUNTY HISTORICAL SOCIETY VIRTUAL PROGRAM: “The North Hill Historic District,” 7 p.m. Nov. 18. Presented by Westminster College intern Sara Small in collaboration with Pleasant Hills Historians. Zoom link https://us02web.zoom.us/j/6833596633. Facebook Live link facebook.com/lawrencechs.
AMERICAN RED CROSS BLOOD DRIVE: 1:30 to 7 p.m. Nov. 19, Hutchison Center, Pearson Park. To register, visit www.redcrossblood.org/give.html.
TIPSEY TURKEY WINE TRAIL AND SCAVENGER HUNT: 3 to 10 p.m. Nov. 19, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Nov. 20, Nova Destinations, 1474 State Route 208, New Wilmington. Ticket includes a flight and food pairing at each location. Specialty themed drinks at each location exclusive to trail-goers. There will also be a scavenger hunt to find 12 turkeys hidden all over Nova Destinations property.
WINTER MARKET AT NAGELHAVEN: 3 to 8 p.m. Nov. 19, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 20, Nagelhaven, 4547 State Route 18, New Wilmington. All-indoors venue with various local crafters/vendors, providing an array of everyday and seasonal products.
CHAPEL VALLEY ESTATE CHRISTMAS MARKET AND OPEN HOUSE: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 20 and 21, Chapel Valley Estate B&B, 297 Chapel Drive, Ellwood City. Tour the building and shop a variety of local artisans. Free admission, but timed tickets are required as a COVID-19 safety measure. (724) 650-7978.
HOMETOWN HOLIDAY PARADE AND LIGHT UP NIGHT: 2 p.m. Nov. 20, downtown New Castle. Pop-up festival and food trucks at 2 p.m., parade at 3 p.m., lighting of Christmas tree and fireworks after dark.
HOYT HOLIDAY OPEN HOUSE: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 21, Arts & Education at the Hoyt, 124 E. Leasure Ave. Tour the buildings, explore the exhibition, make some holiday crafts and visit with Santa. Free admission.
FREE THANKSGIVING DINNER: 1 to 4 p.m. Nov. 25, Clinton United Methodist Church, 1147 Old Route 18, Wampum. Curbside pickup and delivery available. Taking orders until Nov. 23 at (724) 657-4328.
THANKSGIVING DAY WORSHIP SERVICE: 10 a.m. Nov. 25, Rose Point Reformed Presbyterian Church, 1166 Church Alley, New Castle (Slippery Rock Township). Open to the public. Call or text (724) 924-9519 for more information.
TIPSEY TURKEY WINE TRAIL AND SCAVENGER HUNT: 3 to 10 p.m. Nov. 26, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Nov. 27, Nova Destinations, 1474 State Route 208, New Wilmington. Ticket includes a flight and food pairing at each location. Specialty themed drinks at each location exclusive to trail-goers. There will also be a scavenger hunt to find 12 turkeys hidden all over Nova Destinations property.
HUNTERS BREAKFAST: 5 a.m. to 10 a.m. Nov. 27, Mahoning Valley Grange, 1208 Skyhill Road, Edinburg. $6. Eggs, sausage, hash brown patties, toast, juice and coffee. (724) 652-5164 or (724) 964-8171.
FESTIVAL OF TREES: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Nov. 26 and 27, Neshannock Township School District, 3834 Mitchell Road. $5 adults, kids free. Christmas tree and wreath display, raffles, vendors, crafts, food, entertainment. Masks required. Proceeds benefit the New Castle Public Library and Neshannock Township Education Foundation.
HIRING EVENT: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 29 by TLC Staffing at the PA CareerLink® Lawrence County, 101 S. Mercer St., Suite 101. No appointment necessary; walk-ins welcome. Bring your resume and dress for an interview. For more information, call the PA CareerLink at (724) 656-3165.
HIRING EVENT: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nov. 30, PA CareerLink® Lawrence County, 101 S. Mercer St., Suite 101. Alleghenies Unlimited Care Providers will be conducting open interviews. No appointment necessary; walk-ins welcome. Bring your resume and dress for an interview. For more information, call the PA CareerLink at (724) 656-3165.
DECEMBER
30TH ANNUAL CHRISTMAS BANQUET: 6 p.m. Dec. 3, Gallo’s Italian Villa, 2420 Wilmington Road, sponsored by Gardner Chapel/Keys to the Kingdom. Music by the Down East Boys along with fellowship and door prizes. $30. Reservations due by Nov. 24 and can be made by calling Wilma Robinson at (724) 971-7550.
HOLLY JOLLY WINE TRAIL: 3 to 10 p.m. Dec. 3, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Dec. 4, Nova Destinations, 1474 State Route 208, New Wilmington. Ticket includes a flight and food pairing at each location (Nova Cellars Winery, Brew 32 Craft Brewery, Knockin’ Noggin & Scallywag Distilling). Specialty themed drinks at each location exclusive to trail-goers. Other gifts and prizes for trail goers from Santa.
MIDTOWN MEN CONCERT: 7:30 p.m. Dec. 4, Orr Auditorium, Westminster College, New Wilmington. (724) 946-7354.
•WAMPUM AREA CHRISTMAS PARADE: 1 p.m. Dec. 4 in Wampum. Sponsored by the Wampum American Legion Post 749, Wampum Lion’s Club, Wampum Area Women’s Club and the Wampum Area Business Association. Anyone interested in participating should contact Leslie Hardy at (724) 614-3642 or leslie8450@gmail.com or Donna Kuiken at (724) 535-8353 or dkuiken@zoominternet.net. All participants must be registered by Nov. 20.
•HOLLY JOLLY WINE TRAIL: 3 to 10 p.m. Dec. 10, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Dec. 11, Nova Destinations, 1474 State Route 208, New Wilmington. Ticket includes a flight and food pairing at each location (Nova Cellars Winery, Brew 32 Craft Brewery, Knockin’ Noggin & Scallywag Distilling). Specialty themed drinks at each location exclusive to trail-goers. Other gifts and prizes for trail goers from Santa.
•BRIAR BROOK BARN MONTHLY BARN SALE: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 11 and 12, 330 Eastbrook Neshannock Falls Road. Women’s clothing, metal sign maker, handmade soaps, farmhouse signs, antiques, vintage items, refurbished furniture, home decor. Amish doughnuts available Dec. 11. Food and coffee vendor both days.
•HIRING EVENT: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dec. 13 by TLC Staffing at the PA CareerLink® Lawrence County, 101 S. Mercer St., Suite 101. No appointment necessary; walk-ins welcome. Bring your resume and dress for an interview. For more information, call the PA CareerLink at (724) 656-3165.
•HIRING EVENT: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Dec. 20, PA CareerLink® Lawrence County, 101 S. Mercer St., Suite 101. Alleghenies Unlimited Care Providers will be conducting open interviews. No appointment necessary; walk-ins welcome. Bring your resume and dress for an interview. For more information, call the PA CareerLink at (724) 656-3165.
•HOLLY JOLLY WINE TRAIL: 3 to 10 p.m. Dec. 17, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Dec. 18, Nova Destinations, 1474 State Route 208, New Wilmington. Ticket includes a flight and food pairing at each location (Nova Cellars Winery, Brew 32 Craft Brewery, Knockin’ Noggin & Scallywag Distilling). Specialty themed drinks at each location exclusive to trail-goers. Other gifts and prizes for trail goers from Santa.
