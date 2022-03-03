ONGOING
DANCE: 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Mondays, Scott Township Firehall, 3712 Harlansburg Road (Route 108). Sponsored by the New Castle Country Music Association.
KINGS KIDS AFTERSCHOOL PROGRAM: 4 to 5:30 p.m. Thursdays, Grace United Methodist Ministry, Croton location. Children K-6 and a program for seventh through 12th grades. Fun, fellowship, crafts, Bible stories and food. Special events include game nights, movie nights and field trips. For more information, call Sally at (724) 730-6688.
COMMUNITY BIBLE STUDY: 1 to 3 p.m. Thursdays, The Confluence, 214 E. Washington St. Lunch available for purchase. One chapter a week in the Gospel of John. Bring Bible or phone with a Bible app. Sponsored by First Presbyterian Church.
GLORY GRILLE: free meal, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., first and third Saturdays of each month, First Presbyterian Church, 125 N. Jefferson St. The meals are partially funded by the Carolyn Knox Foundation.
PRESCHOOL STORYTIME: 1 p.m. Thursdays through March 10, McGill Library on the Westminster College campus. Hosted by School of Education students who will share a book about animals and their habitats and lead a learning activity. Sessions will last one hour. Ages 4 to 6. Masks must be worn at all times inside the library. For more information, contact the library at (724) 946-6000.
MARCH
LENTEN LUNCHES: noon Wednesdays through April 12, First United Brethren Church, 1900 Eastbrook Road. Those attending should bring a carry-in dish to share. Beverages and table service will be provided. Pastor Marc Stephenson will have a devotional time. (724) 654-9653.
FISH FRY: 5 to 8 p.m. every Friday during Lent, Veterans of Foreign Wars, 1820 E. Washington St. Sponsored by the VFW Auxiliary. Fish sandwich, $10; fish dinner with one side, $11; fish dinner with two sides, $11. Fish can be substituted for shrimp. Also available is a five-piece order. To-go orders available by calling (724) 658-8257.
ALL-YOU-CAN-EAT BUCKWHEAT PANCAKE AND SAUSAGE DAY: 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. March 5, Volant Volunteer Fire Company. Adults, $10; children ages 6-12, $6; children 5 and under, free. Wheelchair access available. Regular pancakes also served. For more information, email volantvfc@gmail.com or visit the Facebook page.
PROJECT LEARNING TREE EDUCATOR WORKSHOP: 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. March 5, State Parks Region 2 Office, 195 Park Road, Prospect. Project Learning Tree is an award-winning environmental education program designed for educators working with students from pre-K to eighth grade. This workshop is open to all educators, from formal teachers to naturalists, scout leaders and others. Earn 6.5 Act 48 hours between completing at-home activities before the workshop and while experiencing hands-on activities near the shore of Lake Arthur. Participants explore and receive the PreK-8 Environmental Education Activity Guide. Dress for the outdoors. Registration is required. Cost: $20. For more information or to register, contact Moraine State Park at morainesp@pa.gov or (724) 368-8811.
LENTEN FISH FRY: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. March 4, 11, 18, 25, April 1 and 8, St. Vincent de Paul Church, 1 Lucymont Drive. No fish fry on Good Friday. Call (724) 652-5538 Fridays from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. to place orders for take-out. Walk-ins welcome. Baked or fried fish sandwiches, baked fish, fried fish, shrimp dinners. Also available: pasta e fagioli, $6 a quart, haluski $8 a quart. See www.hsplc.org for full details.
LENTEN FISH FRY LUNCH TAKE-OUT: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. March 4, 11, 18, 25 and April 1 and 8, St. James Church, 4019 Route 422, Pulaski. No fish fry on Good Friday. Call (724) 652-3498 between 8:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. Fridays to order. Delivery available for orders of 10 or more. Fish sandwich, french fries, coleslaw, cookies, all for $10. Also available: pasta e fagioli, $6 a quart, and haluski, $ 8 a quart. See www.hsplc.org for full details.
FISH FRY: 4 to 7 p.m. Fridays, March 4 through April 15, Mahoning Township Volunteer Fire Department. Dine-in and takeout available. Meals and sandwiches served. For more information, call (724) 667-8431.
FISH FRY: 11 am. Fridays, March 4 through April 8, New Jerusalem Church, 1701 Moravia Street. (624) 656-6833.
HOLY SPIRIT PARISH BREAKFAST: 7:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. March 6, Holy Spirit Parish Center, 117 N. Beaver St. Adults, $10; children, $5; 2 years and under, free. Bacon, sausage, eggs, pancakes, French toast, juices, milk, coffee and tea. See www.hsplc.org for full details.
HOLY SPIRIT PARISH LENTEN LUNCH: Noon to 1 p.m. March 9, Holy Spirit Parish Center, 117 N. Beaver St. Guest speaker Fr. Rick Thompson. $6 per person at the door, exact change appreciated. To register by phone, call Cathy Frank at (724) 654-9371, ext. 1, or Bonnie Williams at (724) 698-7453. See www.hsplc.org for full details.
KEGS & EGGS: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. March 12, Hop Asylum Brewing, 138 S. Market St., New Wilmington. Music, Irish food dishes, green beer and more. Speciality food items include hangover fries and Irish fries, as well as green eggs and ham lager. No tickets required.
ALL-YOU-CAN-EAT BREAKFAST: 8 to 10 a.m. March 12, Savannah United Methodist Church, 84 Savannah Gardner Road. Adults, $8; children ages 4 to 10, $5; and those 3 and under, free.
SHAM-ROCK CANCER BREWS, BITES AND BANDS: 6 to 10 p.m. March 12 at The New Englander, 3009 Wilmington Road. Benefits the American Cancer Society Relay for Life. Music by Grandview Soul and The Wait, beer tasting, snacks. For more information, www.shamrockcancer.org.
PANCAKE AND SAUSAGE BREAKFAST: 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. March 12, Westminster College’s Galbreath Dining Hall. Adults, $8; children under 12, $3. Sponsored by the New Wilmington Kiwanis Club. All proceeds benefit the New Wilmington Volunteer Fire Department.
SOUP SALE: 10 a.m. to noon, March 18 and 19, Shenango Presbyterian Church, 3144 Wilmington Road. Chicken noodle, chili, stuffed pepper, vegetable beef. $6 a quart. Call the church office anytime between now and March 14 at (724) 654-2322 to leave an order. Social distancing and masks are required at pick-up.
WESTMINSTER CELEBRITY SERIES CONCERT: Straight No Chaser, “Back in the High Life,” 7:30 p.m. March 26, Orr Auditorium, Westminster College, New Wilmington. Male a cappella group with more than 2 million albums sold worldwide. (724) 946-7354.
BLOOD DRIVE: 1 to 6 p.m. March 31, First Alliance Church, 111 Mission Meade Drive. Eagle Scout project for Christian Golub of Neshannock Troop 743. Especially needed are those with blood types O+, O-, A-, and B- to consider donating as Power Red donors. To register, call (800) 733-2767 or visit RedCrossBlood.org and enter FIRSTALLIANCENC to schedule.
WESTMINSTER CELEBRITY SERIES FOR KIDS: “Mutts Gone Nuts,” 6:30 p.m. March 31, Orr Auditorium, Westminster College, New Wilmington. Family friendly comedy dog spectacular. (724) 946-7354.
APRIL
NEW BEAVER BOROUGH SPRING CLEAN-UP: April 23. Residents should have items to be picked up at curbside on the evening of April 22. Each home is limited to 300 pounds of trash. Magazines and newspapers must be tied securely. Items are not to exceed 5 feet in width. Items not eligible for pickup include computers, monitors, keyboards, mice, printers, construction materials (drywall, toilets, etc.), mattresses, box springs, day beds, refrigerators, stoves, microwaves, hazardous materials, TVs, cell phones, carpet and tires. Dried paint cans will be accepted.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.