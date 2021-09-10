MAKE A COPY!!!
ONGOING
•GLORY GRILLE: free meal, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., first and third Saturdays of each month, First Presbyterian Church, 125 N. Jefferson St.
•KINGS KIDS AFTERSCHOOL PROGRAM: 4 to 5:30 p.m. Thursdays, Grace United Methodist Ministry, Croton location. Children K-6 and a program for seventh through 12th grades. Fun, fellowship, craft, Bible stories and food. Special events include game nights, movie nights and special field trips. For more information, call Sally at (724) 730-6688.
•COMMUNITY BIBLE STUDY, 1 to 3 p.m. Thursdays, beginning Sept. 22, The Confluence, 214 E. Washington St. Lunch available for purchase. One chapter a week in the Gospel of John. Bring Bible or phone with a Bible app.
SEPTEMBER
•$1 CLOTHES BAG SALE: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 11, First Presbyterian Church, 125 N. Jefferson St. Proceeds benefit educational materials for church's library renovation project.
•EVERYTHING '90S WINE TRAIL: Sept. 11, Nova Cellars Winery, 1474 State Route 208, New Wilmington. Receive a flight at each location and a choice of a souvenir cup. Specialty drinks, pop-up trivia and name that tune. https://novadestinations.square.site
•NESHANNOCK CLASS OF 1970: 50th class reunion plus one, Sept. 11-12, Cedar Farm Inn, New Wilmington. For more information or reservations, contact John Russo at jrusso1331@gmail.com. Class Facebook page is "The Dimensions of 1970."
•BRIAR BROOK BARN SALE: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 11 and 12, 330 Eastbrook Neshannock Falls Road. Local craft vendors, pumpkins, mums, food truck, specialty coffee, Amish doughnuts on Sept. 11.
•NEW CASTLE MUSIC FESTIVAL 2021: Noon to 10 p.m. Sept. 11, Cascade Park dance pavilion. Fourteen bands plus food trucks, vendor fair, carnival games, music, cornhole and more.
•EVERYTHING '90S WINE TRAIL: Sept. 17-18, Nova Cellars Winery, 1474 State Route 208, New Wilmington. Receive a flight at each location and a choice of a souvenir cup. Specialty drinks, pop-up trivia and name that tune. https://novadestinations.square.site
•CELEBRATION OF THE MUSIC OF NEIL DIAMOND: 7:30 p.m. Sept. 18, Orr Auditorium, Westminster College. Cost: $33. (724) 946-7354.
•INDOOR YARD SALE: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 18, Mahoning Valley Grange, 1208 Skyhill Road, Edinburg. For table rentals, call Mary Ann at (724) 971-8539.
•FALL FUN DAY: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sept. 18, Anchor Handcrafted & Collectibles Shoppes, 4466 Mitchell Road. Vendors, basket auction, book signing by two local authors, 3D printing demos, food.
•FALL VENDOR AND CRAFT SHOW: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sept. 18, Wayside Emmanuel Church, 4437 Mitchell Road.
•JUNK N FOOD: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 18, rear parking lot, Call's Plaza, 1714 Wilmington Road. Outdoor family event featuring crafts, games, food trucks, vendors and yard sale items. The YMCA will have Y on the Fly games for kids. Sponsored by Lawrence County Board of Realtors. Proceeds benefit Lawrence County Cray Youth and Family Services.
•SOUP SALE: 10 a.m. to noon Sept. 24-25, Shenango Presbyterian Church, 3144 Wilmington Road. Chicken noodle, chili, stuffed pepper, vegetable beef, $6 a quart. Call church office anytime between now and Sept. 22 at (724) 654-2322 to leave an order. Social distancing and masks required at pick-up.
•HILL STOMP COUNTRY MUSIC CONCERT: Sept. 25, on the lawn of Arts & Education at the Hoyt, 124 E. Leasure Ave. (724) 652-2882. Gates open at 3 p.m. Music by Michael Christopher and Kelly Jeanne along with beer and food trucks including Cowboy Concessions and Truckin' Triangles. Tickets are $35 by reservation only and are available at hoytartcenter.org/HillStomp.
•JD EICHER BAND CONCERT: 7 to 8:30 p.m. Sept. 25, New Wilmington Borough Park Amphitheater, New Wilmington. Live music, Dinner Bell Farm food truck.
•COMEDY AT THE CONFLUENCE: 7:30 p.m. Sept 25, The Confluence, 214 E. Washington St. Headline John Evans from NBC "Last Comic Standing," featuring JC Coccoli from Comedy Central and hosted by David Kaye of Dry Bar Comedy. $25, must be 21 and over. Advance ticket sales only. Call (724) 698-7604 or visit SlapStickProductions.com.
•WOOFSTOCK: Noon to 6 p.m. Sept. 25, Cascade Park. Fall festival sponsored by the Lawrence County Humane Society. Basket raffle, carnival games and food, bake sale, face painting. Dogs attending must be dog-friendly and people-friendly, must be on a leash, have rabies vaccine and a license. Free admission.
•WITCHES NIGHT OUT: Dusk, Sept. 25, Volant Village Shops, Main Street, Volant. Food, music, costume, dance and cackle contests, bonfire, witches parade.
•ELLWOOD CITY FALL FEST AND CAR CRUISE: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 25, Lawrence Avenue, Ellwood City. Classic cars, food, vendors, family and kids activities, live entertainment.
•DOG SHOW: Sept. 25 and 26, Lawrence County Fairgrounds, Route 108. Sponsored by the Butler County Kennel Club. Parking, $5 per car per day.
•MCCONNELLS MILL HERITAGE FESTIVAL: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sept. 25, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 26, McConnells Mill State Park, 1761 McConnells Mill Road, Portersville. Tour the mill, watch at Civil War re-enactment, listen to live music and see arts and crafts demonstrations. Free admission and parking.
•30TH ANNUAL LAWRENCE COUNTY POLISH DAY: 12:30 to 6:30 p.m. Sept. 26, Cascade Park. Traditional ethnic food from Krakus Deli, music by Lenny Gomulka and Chicago Push. Adults $15, children 16 and under free.
•MUSIC CLUB PERFORMANCE: 7:30 p.m. Sept. 28 at Northminster Presbyterian Church, 2434 Wilmington Road. Local instrumentalists and vocalists perform. Free. (724) 652-8969.
OCTOBER
•THREE ACRES HOMESTEAD FALL OPEN HOUSE: 9 a.m to 5 p.m. Oct. 2, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 3, Three Acres Homestead, 323 Firehall Road. Mums, pumpkins, fall decorations, food, activities for children.
•BRIAR BROOK BARN SALE: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 9 and 10, 330 Eastbrook Neshannock Falls Road. Vendors include a women's clothing boutique, metal sign maker, handmade soaps, farmhouse signs, antiques, vintage items, refurbished furniture, home decor. Amish doughnuts Oct. 9, food and coffee vendor both days.
•HALLOWINE TRAIL: 3 to 10 p.m. Oct. 15, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Oct. 16, Nova Cellars Winery, Brew 32 Craft Brewery, Knockin’ Noggin,’ & Scallywag Distilling. Each ticket includes a flight and food pair at each location. There also will be specialty themed drinks and a daily costume contest with prizes.
•HALLOWINE TRAIL: 3 to 10 p.m. Oct. 22, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Oct. 23, Nova Cellars Winery, Brew 32 Craft Brewery, Knockin’ Noggin,’ & Scallywag Distilling. Each ticket includes a flight and food pair at each location. There also will be specialty themed drinks and a daily costume contest with prizes.
•HALLOWINE TRAIL: 3 to 10 p.m. Oct. 29, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Oct. 30 Nova Cellars Winery, Brew 32 Craft Brewery, Knockin’ Noggin,’ & Scallywag Distilling. Each ticket includes a flight and food pair at each location. There also will be specialty themed drinks and a daily costume contest with prizes.
